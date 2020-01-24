Natural Gas Market Overview: A Mix Of Warm Weather, Slowing Production And Record-High LNG Exports

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 201 bcf next week, 30 bcf larger than a year ago and 58 bcf larger vs. the five-year average.

This report covers the week ending January 24, 2020.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 920 bcf for the week ending January 24 (up 14.2% w-o-w (week over week) and up 2.4% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive actually jumped sharply from +0.1% to +23.2%. We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 54 consecutive weeks now.

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down significantly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) increased by 25.5% w-o-w (from 158 to 198). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be some 1.3% below the norm and as much as 12.0% below last year's level.

Consumption-wise, Friday's 00z and 06z short-range weather models were mostly bearish (vs. previous results). TDDs are generally projected to trend higher, but remain below the norm (until at least Feb. 3 - Feb. 5). Furthermore, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scale. According to ECMWF-ENS (00z) model, natural gas consumption should average around 107 bcf/d over the next 15 days, but GFS-ENS (06z) model is forecasting 109.2 bcf/d over the same period.

The extended-range ECMWF model is still projecting above normal TDDs for most of February and March but consumption-wise, the latest model was neutral-to-bearish (vs. previous update).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

Overall, we estimate that next week (ending January 31), total demand will drop by 9.0% w-o-w and by as much as 12.2% y-o-y (see the table below). However, the deviation from the norm should remain positive at +9.9%.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are mostly bullish (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation and hydro inflows. In the week ending January 24:

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (0.6 GW per day on average) - see the chart below. However, it is important to note that nuclear outages have already reached a near-term low and should begin to rise (slowly) until mid-April (at least).

The average spread between natural gas and coal dropped by -$0.186 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas declined, while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.4 bcf/d this week (+2.0 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.9 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind, solar and hydro generation was mostly stronger y-o-y. On balance, in the week ending January 24, these three factors probably displaced some 200 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +2.7 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 2.1 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports surged 23.2% w-o-w - primarily due to robust LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 18 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 62 bcf - which is a new all-time record (both in terms of the number of vessels served and in terms of liquefaction flows). Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 8.9 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 35.2% in the week ending January 24.

We currently expect total exports to reach 15.4 bcf/d by March, 2020. The share of LNG will increase to more than 50% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production continues to decline. Today's early morning pipeline nominations in U.S. Lower-48 states have dropped sharply to 93.0 bcf/d (the lowest since September 18).

In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 138 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production (as per EIA methodology) will average 95.49 bcf/d in January, 95.22 bcf/d in February, and 94.70 bcf/d in March. In the week ending January 24, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 104.1 bcf per day (up 1.2% w-o-w and up 6.5% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance (as per EIA methodology) for the week ending January 24 should be negative at around -27.42 bcf/d, which is approximately +3.20 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2019 (see the chart below). Next week (ending January 31), the balance is projected to loosen up significantly to +22.40 bcf/d vs. the same week in 2019.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 201 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -172 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to shrink by -136 bcf over the next three weeks from +251 bcf today to +115 bcf for the week ending February 14.

