Gold Resource: Gold Production Jumped At The Right Time

Gold Resource shows an excellent financial position and is managed by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation.

Gold Resource is expected to announce a sharp increase in revenues compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Gold Resource production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a record of 17,941 Au Eq. Oz (estimated) with 5,502 Oz produced at Isabella Pearl.

Source: Mining Journal. Image: Isabella Pearl Site in Nevada.

Investment Thesis

The Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (GORO) is a small gold and silver miner that now owns two distinct mines complexes.

100% interest in a significant property consisting of six separate locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project . The Aguila mine is the flagship operation, including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output. Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for about 2% of the gold equivalent production.

at the . The is the flagship operation, including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output. Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for about 2% of the gold equivalent production. And its Nevada Mining Unit with the Isabella Pearl mine, which was declared commercial late last year.

Gold Resource is producing Gold and Silver but also Copper, Lead, and Zinc. Below is the production detail history.

The investment thesis remains the same as my precedent article on the company. Gold Resource shows an excellent financial position and is managed by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation.

While it is vital to trade short term about 30%-40% of your position, it is clear that the long-term potential is substantial. Thus, any profit taken on strength should be used to accumulate on weakness.

Data by YCharts

Preliminary Gold Production For The Fourth Quarter Of 2019

On January 22, 2020, Gold Resource reported its preliminary production numbers for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full-year 2019.

The Company produced a record 40,318 gold ounces and produced 1,732,604 silver ounces for the 2019 year, which met annual gold and silver production target ranges. With the Isabella Pearl mine reaching commercial production, the Company increased its annual gold production 50% over the prior year.

The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The fourth-quarter of 2019 gold and silver prices that I used is 85.55:1 that I got from Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) recently. The calculation based on this ratio was applied to 417,877 Ag Oz for 4Q'19.

A look at this quarterly production from a long-term perspective, starting Q2'15 is showing that the fourth quarter of 2019 production is the best showing ever.

Below are the two charts describing the quarterly Production Au/Ag and Au Equivalent.

Preliminary Production Numbers For 4Q'19. Overall, an excellent quarter and high full-year production that met guidance.

1 - Production for 4Q'19 was a record with an estimated 17,941 Oz Au Equivalent, up 53.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 7.8% sequentially. Those numbers include 5,502 Au Oz from Isabella Pearl in 4Q'19.

2 - The Company beat its 2019 Annual Outlook easily for Oaxaca Mining Unit of 27,000 gold ounces and 1.7 M silver ounces, plus or minus 10% or about 48K Oz Au Equivalent. Oaxaca complex produced 29,435 Au Oz and 1,722,852 Ag Oz in 2019.

Furthermore, the Nevada Mining Unit 2019 annual production was 10,883 Au Eq. Oz for 2019 with 5,502 Au Oz, the fourth quarter meeting guidance of 6K Au Oz +- 10%.

3 - Gold price is estimated at ~$1,475/Oz for the 4Q'19 compared to $1,490/Oz realized in 3Q'19. Silver is about $17.26/Oz for 4Q'19. The ratio used for Silver/Gold is 85.55:1 (using Coeur Mining indicated 4Q'19 numbers). Also, see the graph revenue below for more information about my revenue approximation.

I have estimated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 at around $47.2 million.

However, this number is a rough estimate, depending on how much metal has been sold versus produced. Also, the price of the metals is estimated using Coeur Mining's price net for Lead and Zinc.

I am expecting a substantial revenues jump for 4Q '19 of above 60% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

You can see below the historical details per metal produced. The fourth quarter is showing a substantial production of gold but was lower for silver, copper, lead, and zinc sequentially.

Detailed Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Gold Au Oz 6,411 7,974 6,538 9,559 11,165 13,056 Silver K AG Oz 322 331 365 467 477 418 Copper Cu Ton 434 446 433 482 492 452 Lead Pb Ton 2,119 2,006 2,153 2,304 2,459 2,286 Zinc Z Ton 4,970 5,572 5,838 6,054 6,057 5,734

Source: Fun trading

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Gold Resource delivered a solid production for 2019 as expected with the addition of the Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada. I have estimated a gold equivalent production of 17,941 Au Eq. Oz, which is a new record, up 53%+ compared to the same quarter a year ago.

This increase in production comes at the right time for the company, with gold production trading around $1,560 per ounce.

This bullish trend is likely to continue in 2020.

Technical Analysis

GORO experienced a support breakout at around $5.20 and corrected recently. However, the stock may continue to drop to its lower resistance at $4.65.

The trading strategy short term is to take profit at or above $5.50 and accumulate at or below $4.65. The new pattern is not clear yet, and we need a few more trading days.

If gold price continues its bullish trend, I see a retest of $5.75 and a pause at this level. I recommend selling about 50% of your position and keep the rest for higher levels. Conversely, if gold retraces from $1,560 per ounce and cannot hold $1,500, then we may drop below $4.60 or re-test $4.00. I do not think the latter is likely, but we never know.

As always, watch gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade frequently the stock short term