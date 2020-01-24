Lithium Miners News For The Month Of January 2020

Lithium market news - BNEF forecast - Li-ion battery "prices are projected to fall to around $100/kWh by 2023, driving electrification across the global economy."

Welcome to the January 2020 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw lithium prices very slightly lower, and a quite month of news from the lithium miners. The Bloomberg forecast of battery "prices are projected to fall to around $100/kWh by 2023" is significant, as at US$100/kWh EVs become purchase price equal to ICE vehicles. My forecast the past 5 years has been for 2022, so very similar nowadays to the latest Bloomberg forecast.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During January, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 1.11%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.3%, and spodumene (6% min) prices were reported in December 2019 by Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRF) at US$520/t.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$8.75/kg (US$8,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$10.25/kg (10,250/t).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On December 31, 2019, Benchmark Mineral intelligence reported:

EV battery arms race enters new gear with 115 megafactories, Europe sees most rapid growth. Europe's planned lithium ion cell battery capacity surges in 2019 to 348GWh. China continues to dominate adding 564GWh by 2028. Total lithium ion battery capacity in pipeline equals 39m EVs by 2029.

Lithium market and battery news

An article I missed on December 3, 2019; Bloomberg reported:

Battery prices fall nearly 50% in 3 years, spurring more electrification: BNEF. Average market prices for battery packs have plunged from $1,100/kWh in 2010 to $156/kWh in 2019, an 87% fall in real terms. Prices are projected to fall to around $100/kWh by 2023, driving electrification across the global economy, according to BNEF's forecast. Customers purchasing batteries at a commercial scale for electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as using high energy density cathodes to store energy more efficiently in battery packs, are all spurring the price decline.

Note: A September 2019 report by The New York Times reported:

Executives at Volkswagen, which last year edged out Toyota as the world's largest carmaker, have hinted that economies of scale have allowed them to push the cost of batteries in the ID.3 below $100 per kilowatt hour. That price is considered the point at which electric cars become more affordable than internal combustion models......Ralf Brandstätter, chief operating officer for the division that makes Volkswagen-brand cars, simply grinned when asked about rumors that the company had achieved that magic number. "We are the company that will provide electromobility for all," Mr. Brandstätter said last month. Another executive, who declined to be identified because the company had not officially disclosed a figure, confirmed that Volkswagen was paying less than $100 per kilowatt hour for batteries. The car (ID.3), a four-door hatchback, will go on sale this year in Europe, starting under 30,000 euros, or $33,000.

Investors can read more in my article: "The Era Of The Truly Affordable Electric Car Is Finally Arriving Soon Helped By Renault."

On December 30, CNBC reported:

The battery decade: How energy storage could revolutionize industries in the next 10 years. Over the last decade a surge in lithium-ion battery production has led to an 85% decline in prices, making electric vehicles and energy storage commercially viable for the first time in history. What a difference a decade can make. In 2010, batteries powered our phones and computers. By the end of the decade, they are starting to power our cars and houses too. The next step, and what will define the next decade, is utility-scale storage. UBS estimates that over the next decade energy storage costs will fall between 66% and 80%, and that the market will grow to as much as $426 billion worldwide. Along the way entire ecosystems will grow and develop to support a new age of battery-powered electricity, and the effects will be felt throughout society.

On January 4, Interesting Engineering reported:

Supercharging the future: New battery has five times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries. It is a lithium-sulphur battery. If it sounds familiar, it's because many people have been trying to get lithium-sulphur batteries right due to their great potential. Shaibani and her team took a new approach and used a smaller amount of polymer binding material in their electrode and instead created more space between the sulphur particles.

On January 8, Investing News released:

Lithium outlook 2020: The lithium decade begins. Lithium outlook 2020: Market to rebalance ahead of exponential growth. For the expert (Chris Berry), prices will remain at this level until the excess spodumene that is flooding the market right now gets mopped up - he estimates that will take at least a year. Moores said that the companies that will be the winners in the next decade will be the ones that are tied to the existing industry. "Partners, joint ventures, whatever you need to do to get the experience from the people that (have the know-how)," he said. "Those partnerships are the make or break of any (company that) wants to supply the EV lithium-ion battery supply chain." Commenting on how to approach this season, Lowry said this is the time to put money in lithium stocks. "There's probably not going to be a good opportunity to get high-quality lithium assets as cheap as it is right now," he said. "I think that if you are confident in your ability to analyze future winners, now is the time to put money in - if you believe in the theme, why would you wait?"

On January 10, Mining.com reported:

'Rising tide' to float all battery-metal boats. Rising electric vehicle [EV] adoption is driving a massive transformation in lithium-ion battery production. Miller estimates total lithium-ion cell production will come in below 200 gigawatt hours (GWh) for 2019. As of January 2019, total production capacity in the pipeline over the coming decade (including projects producing, under construction and planned) totalled 1,550 GWh. By 2028, Miller estimates there will be 2,030 GWh in the production pipeline. Looking upstream at the mining picture, four critical minerals (cobalt, graphite, lithium and nickel) will see demand growth from the battery sector if the 99 planned megafactories come online, he says. Counting supply from existing operations and their expected growth, Miller forecasts the lithium market will move into deficit in 2022. Under a scenario where all projects under development today become producers, that deficit will arrive in 2027. Using the same assumptions, he says the cobalt market will be in deficit in 2020 or 2026, and a flake graphite deficit will emerge in 2022 or 2028.

On January 21, Bloomberg reported:

India's electric car ambitions could stumble on lack of lithium. "China has a thriving lithium chemical, battery cathode, battery cell and EV supply chain. India has none." Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration unveiled a slew of measures in 2019 to promote the clean-energy vehicles, including a A$2.05 billion plan to make India a manufacturing hub for EVs and cutting taxes to spur purchases. A joint venture called Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. has been formed between three state-run companies - National Aluminium Co., Hindustan Copper Ltd. and Mineral Exploration Corp. - to acquire lithium and cobalt mines overseas.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On January 22, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle Corporation to release fourth quarter 2019 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On January 15, Mining.com reported:

Chile regulator backs SQM lithium production expansion. SMA's appeal must now be considered by Chile's Supreme Court. SQM's current annual production capacity is 70,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate and 13,500 tonnes of lithium hydroxide. The company, however, wants to increase production to 120,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate and almost 30,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide by the second half of 2021 and to 160,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate by the end of 2023.

On January 16, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced:

SQM announces issue and sale of US$400 million of senior unsecured notes....The notes will have an annual interest rate of 4.250%, and the transaction is expected to close on January 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

No news for the month.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On December 27, 2019 Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. announced:

Operation launch. Tianqi Lithium celebrated the launch of operations this year at its landmark Lithium Hydroxide plant in Kwinana, Western Australia.....The Kwinana plant is the first fully automated lithium chemical manufacturing facility outside of China and will produce 48,000 tonnes per annum battery grade lithium hydroxide once fully operational.

Livent Corp. (LTHM) [GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On January 7, Livent Corp. announced:

Livent provides revised 2019 guidance and additional commentary on 2020. Livent Corporation has revised its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial guidance. The company now expects full-year 2019 revenue in the range of $385 million to $390 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $98 million to $101 million and adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents to 42 cents. For the fourth quarter 2019, revenue in the range of $75 million to $80 million is expected, with Adjusted EBITDA of $14 million to $17 million and adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents to 6 cents.

Investors can read my article "Livent Is Looking Cheap."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On January 20, Orocobre announced:

Multi-year contracts for Olaroz battery grade lithium carbonate. Orocobre Limited, is pleased to advise that two contracts have been signed for supply of battery grade lithium carbonate to top tier Chinese cathode manufacturers. Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC"), as joint sales and marketing agent for production from the Olaroz Lithium Facility ("Olaroz"), has signed one contract for supply of a total 7,200 tonnes of battery grade lithium carbonate and a second contract for supply of a total 2,880 tonnes of micronised battery grade lithium carbonate. Both contracts will see the total tonnages delivered over three years with the first shipments expected to commence in the March quarter 2020.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On January 23, Galaxy Resources announced: "December 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Corporate Strategy

"Released a simplified strategy focused on accelerating development of the Company's first tier asset, the Sal de Vida project.

Sal de Vida to be executed in 2-3 stages to smooth capital expenditure and reduce project risk.

Sal de Vida's product strategy to initially target commercial primary lithium carbonate to accelerate earnings realization.

Mt Cattlin operations focused on optimising production and costs whilst meeting customer demand in 2020."

Production & Operations

"Mt Cattlin production volume of 43,222 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of lithium concentrate, grading 6.0% Li2O, the upper end of production guidance of 35,000-45,000 dmt.

Mt Cattlin quarterly production unit cash cost of US$406/dmt and full year of US$391/dmt, reinforcing Mt Cattlin as one of the lowest cost lithium concentrate operations globally.

Total sales volume of 29,778 dmt, just below guidance (30,000 -45,000 dmt).

14,778 dmt of sales volume shipped and a further 15,000 dmt was not shipped before year end. The customer, for the 15,000 dmt sale, has prepaid for 65% of the product but elected to delay shipment of this product until Q1 2020."

Development-Sal de Vida

"Simplified Sal de Vida flowsheet developed in-house that greatly reduces technical complexity and risk.

Construction of the 15 Ha of demonstration evaporation ponds continues with lining and filling of the ponds underway.

The assembly and installation of the onsite, upgraded pilot plant commenced....."

Corporate

"Alita senior secured debt facility of US$32.5 million was repaid in full to Galaxy.

As at 31 December 2019, Galaxy was debt free with cash and financial assets of US$143.2 million."

Note: You can read an update on Alita resources here, including their new Chinese investors China Hydrogen Energy Limited (as Lender) and Liatam Mining Pty Ltd (DOCA Proponent - new buyer).

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Construction progress at SDV. James Bay FS.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and an interview here.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On January 15, Altura Mining announced:

Altura Mining Limited- Suspension from official quotation. The securities of Altura Mining Limited ('AJM') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of AJM, pending the release of an announcement regarding a re-financing transaction.

On January 21, Altura Mining announced:

Record concentrate cargo shipped to China. Altura Mining Limited is continuing to secure strong sales of lithium concentrate, having recently shipped a record cargo of 24,500 wet metric tonnes [WMT] to long-term offtake partner Ganfeng Lithium.....Altura has now shipped a total of approximately 170,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate since commencing production at its Pilgangoora mine in July 2018.

Investors can read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) to begin. No recent timeline updates on this.

Neometals (RRSSF) (RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

No lithium news for the month; however, Neometals were mentioned in a Bloomberg report that mentioned their planned lithium processing facility in India. From the report:

Manikaran signed an agreement with Australia's Neometals in June to jointly fund the evaluation of developing a lithium refinery in India with a capacity of 10,000 tons to 15,000 tons of the finished product. That capacity falls short of India's projected requirement of 200,000 tons of lithium hydroxide by 2030.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On January 21, Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas receives notice of intent for the Thacker Pass Lithium Project. Lithium Americas Corp. is pleased to announce the publication of the Notice of Intent ("NOI") to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the Thacker Pass lithium claystone project ("Thacker Pass" or the "Project") located in northwestern Nevada. .....The NOI formally commences the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") EIS preparation and public engagement process by the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM")...."This achievement, which commences a mandated 12-month process to complete the EIS, was a team effort that required the coordination and commitment from the Bureau of Land Management, local and state government agencies, our partners and the team at Lithium Nevada."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

Early 2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2022/23 - Possible 2022/23 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025/26). Also any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (50%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

No news for the month, apart from some board of directors changes. The report states:

Mr. Mallette, who has more than 35 years of experience as chief executive officer [CEO], chief financial officer [CFO] and director of international companies, brings his expertise and skills to guide the Corporation's management and strategic teams in their efforts to carry out the restructuring underway in the context of the process initiated under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA").

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Company restructuring under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA").

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$29.97

The LIT fund moved significantly higher for the month of January. The current PE is 24.97. Lithium demand is forecast to approximately triple between 2020 and end 2025 to ~1 to 1.2m tpa.

Conclusion

January saw lithium prices very slightly lower, as most analysts remain positive on the long-term demand picture.

Highlights for the month were:

EV battery arms race enters new gear with 115 megafactories, Europe sees most rapid growth.

The battery decade: How energy storage could revolutionize industries in the next 10 years. UBS estimates that, over the next decade, energy storage costs will fall between 66% and 80%, and that the market will grow to as much as $426 billion worldwide.

Lithium outlook 2020: The lithium decade begins. Market to re-balance ahead of exponential growth.

Miller forecasts the lithium market will move into deficit in 2022. Under a scenario where all projects under development today become producers, that deficit will arrive in 2027.

BNEF - Battery "Prices are projected to fall to around $100/kWh by 2023, driving electrification across the global economy, according to BNEF's forecast."

Executives at Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) hint at the upcoming Volkswagen ID.3 having battery costs below USD100/kWh. VW wants "electromobility for all".

India's electric car ambitions could stumble on lack of lithium.

Chile regulator backs SQM lithium production expansion.

Tianqi Lithium celebrated the launch of operations this year at its landmark Lithium Hydroxide plant in Kwinana, Western Australia.

Galaxy Resources to accelerate development of the Company's first tier asset, the Sal de Vida project.

Orocobre announces two multi-year contracts for Olaroz battery grade lithium carbonate to top tier Chinese cathode manufacturers.

Altura Mining in a trading halt pending the release of an announcement regarding a re-financing transaction.

Restructuring underway at Nemaska Lithium under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA").

