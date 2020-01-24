Top 3 'Phoenix' Plays For Q1 2020: #2 Square

Unprofitable companies on the verge of profitability but with low expectations are rare gems for long earnings trades; Square is one such company.

Phoenix #2: Square (NYSE:SQ)

I usually would not call a company with a 54 price-per-free-cash-flow valuation a Phoenix play, but by many measures it does meet my requirements for a stock that is more likely to rally hard on earnings than fall hard. Overpriced stocks can still be Phoenix plays if they have catalysts for downside pressure. For example, perhaps sentiment is low, or the stock is being pressured downward for some reason (e.g., excessive shorts or share dilution), or perhaps the potential upside is simply larger than the potential downside.

One example of a downward pressure catalyst is in SQ seeing its outstanding shares increase over 5% the past year, creating dilution and thereby driving down investor sentiment:

In addition, my favorite value factor ratio EBITDA/EV, while objectively high for SQ, is not high for SQ within the industry. Some might consider this company strictly a payment-processing business due to its profit sources, but for the purposes of analyzing it for an earnings play, which relies more on quantitative analysis than fundamental business analysis, we best consider Square within the industry it correlates most closely to, which is financial technology (i.e., more of a software company, such as Intuit, than a pure financial services company, such as Visa). We can see that SQ correlates more strongly to fintech stocks than financial service stocks by comparing it to the iShares Financial Services ETF (IYG) and to the Global X Fintech ETF (FINX):

The point here is that SQ’s EBITDA/EV seems low when observed within a vacuum but not when observed within its industry, where it is relatively high. If you judge a stock by its EBITDA/EV ratio alone, most software/IT/fintech/etc. companies would not be labeled Phoenix plays. However, once you investigate this metric within an industry subset, you can locate those with the EBITDA/EV ratios (though low with respect to the general market) that appear high for the industry, allowing you to find the best long earnings plays offering a decent upside skew; this, in addition with other factors suppressing the stock, allows for us to find Phoenix plays in overpriced industries.

Then, we have the recent price action. SQ has underperformed the information technology (IT) market by 80% in the past year. It has also managed to fall more than 1% during a strong week for the overall market (though the market is now flat due to Friday’s politically based fears).

SQ’s underperformance has led to lower expectations for its next earnings report. This is good for a Phoenix play. The fact that the stock is also trading well under its discounted cash flow valuation is also a bullish catalyst; it is clearly underpriced when you consider its future cash flows, as I’ll briefly explain below (see my other articles or this article for a more in-depth calculation).

SQ has a beta of .98. Multiply this by the equity risk premium for the market, which is currently 5.5%, and add it to the risk-free rate (1.7% for US 10-year bonds). You get a cost of equity of 7.1% for SQ.

You can then extrapolate analysts’ levered FCF estimates for SQ over the next ten years, multiplying them by the cost of equity to get the present value of that FCF. For example, the present value of the levered FCF expected for 2020 is $450.74M discounted by 7.1%, or $418.74M.

Sum those values to get the total value of the future free cash flows (discounted). Then, divide that number by the number of outstanding shares. The final value I arrived at was $43,700M / 466M, or a fair value of $94.78 per share.

That gives the stock a 49% upside to fair value (at the time of writing, Jan6). This large upside might be surprising but does make sense if SQ is able to continue its current trend financial trends. SQ’s revenue growth is strong as well as stable, and comes with economies of scale, which are actively helping free cash flow accelerate while operating expenses remain relatively flat:

As a Phoenix play, the upside reward surpasses the downside risk. Still, as with any stock, SQ has the possibility of falling. The options market can help us predict a possible fall prior to a certain time, via the price of an at-the-money straddle at a certain expiration date. Currently $7.35 is the implied movement the options market is pricing. Thus, a $7.35 reduction of the stock can act as your guideline for the magnitude of downside risk over earnings.

This is a sustainable trend that comes with little risk, as the company’s short-term assets ($2.76B) cover both its short- and long-term liabilities ($1.64B and $1.11B, respectively). While debt remains high, SQ’s equity growth is exceeding its debt growth, as below. The company will certainly be looking much more healthy in the coming quarters, especially when you acknowledge this trend in addition to the company’s ROE trend, the trajectory of which will make the company highly profitable:

Unprofitable companies on the verge of profitability but with low expectations are rare. SQ, underpriced, with its 3-year cash runway, and with FCF growing at an 80% rate, is certainly a good Phoenix play, as the first sign of profitability is likely to drive many conservative investors and value hunters to the stock. The historic Sharpe ratio (the difference between the stock’s return and risk-free rate, divided by the square root of the variance of the stock’s returns) of holding SQ over the first quarter is 68, implying a risk/reward curve strongly in favor of the bulls in early 2020.

The options market is more bullish than bearish both for the general market and for SQ:

And option prices are finally becoming fairer. For now, options are a bit overpriced, but this means you can go with credit-focused strategies (option strategies that are opened at a net credit, not debit), which we occasionally play over earnings but not often into earnings. The good news is that the separation of the statistical and implied volatility of options in early December is waning, which means that long calls will become more reasonably priced quite soon:

For now, you can consider buying deep ITM calls and selling OTM calls, which have higher theta values, to capitalize on an upward movement while avoiding falling into the premium trap of the options market on SQ at the present. Here is a possible strategy:

Buy Jun19 $60 call Sell Jan17 $70 call

You can roll over the short calls every two weeks, at strikes roughly $5 above the underlying. You can buy back the short leg right before earnings, holding long the ITM call. This gives you the ability to mimic holding SQ stock over earnings while still gaining time premium via the short calls.

Happy trading!

