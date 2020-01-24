Atlassian: Additional Growth Doesn't Justify Huge Valuation

Investors also appreciated the fact that Atlassian's revenue growth stopped decelerating in Q3, versus a ~7 point deceleration in subscription revenues in Q4 and Q1.

Shares of Atlassian are up ~10% after reporting Q2 results, reflecting better-than-expected growth in Q2 and an increase to FY20 guidance.

Atlassian (TEAM), a software company best known for its team collaboration and workflow tools, has just reported Q2 results, and its shares have rocketed up nearly ~10% in post-market trading on the news: reversing a decline of the same magnitude last quarter. Investors have cheered Atlassian's recovery in revenue growth rates (or at the very least, the comforting fact that revenue growth didn't continue to decelerate) in the face of heightened competition from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and ServiceNow (NOW), which are equally well-known platforms.

Data by YCharts

There's no doubt that Atlassian is a rare story in the software sector. Despite nearing a ~$2 billion annual revenue run rate, Atlassian has managed to stabilize revenue growth in the mid-30% range (for comparison, Workday (WDAY) is at a slightly larger scale, but growth has stepped down to the mid-20s), proving the wide breadth of its total addressable market. Atlassian has also managed to chase growth in a profitable fashion - though some large-caps like Salesforce.com (CRM) have perennially struggled to improve operating margins no matter how large it got, Atlassian has done a fantastic job at gradually boosting its margins and growing free cash flow.

There's only one arrow in Atlassian's heel, and that's its monstrous valuation, which is not helped by the fact that Atlassian shares have risen ~25% over the past quarter. In effect, all this outperformance on both the growth and profitability front are likely already priced into Atlassian's share price. As we saw in Q1, even the slightest misstep can cause huge volatility in Atlassian shares. My view on Atlassian remains largely unchanged: despite strong fundamentals, I'm not willing to pay a near-20x forward revenue multiple for this stock. Especially as the market reaches historic heights and the S&P 500's valuation multiples stretch beyond prior averages, I'm more keen on rotating my portfolio into more defensive names.

In this article, I'll update on Atlassian's latest metrics and its resulting valuation - but on the whole, investors would be wise to note Atlassian's overvalued status and invest elsewhere.

Growth takes a break from decelerating

The first thing to point out about Atlassian's second-quarter earnings is that its revenue growth has accelerated ever so slightly, breaking a trend of disappointing deceleration from the prior two quarters. Take a look at the company's growth trends in the chart below:

Figure 1. Atlassian growth trends Source: Atlassian Q2 earnings release

Total revenues of $408.7 million (+37% y/y) massively beat out over Wall Street's expectations of $389.4 million (+30% y/y) by a seven-point margin, so it's a small surprise that shares reacted as they did.

The good news doesn't end there: Atlassian also significantly raised its revenue guidance for the remainder of FY20. Atlassian is now projecting full-year revenues of $1.59-$1.60 billion, a ~$30 million bump versus a prior revenue range of $1.56-$1.57 billion that also represents roughly two additional points of revenue growth in the full year.

Figure 2. Atlassian guidance update Source: Atlassian Q2 earnings release

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian's newly-elevated co-CEO (serving alongside founder Scott Farquhar), noted that Atlassian's success in maintaining growth rates in the mid-30s owes a lot to the company's platform strategy. Like Salesforce, Atlassian has found tremendous success in building a wide ecosystem of third-party apps around its core platform, and Atlassian's App Store has driven plenty of incremental revenue. Per his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

This quarter's product highlights connect to those themes. We passed $1 billion in lifetime revenue through the Atlassian marketplace, driving customer value through a large developer ecosystem has been one of our continued long-term focuses. The launch of Forge, our new cloud app development platform, reinforces the value we create for customers, by making it easier and cheaper to developers to build cloud apps on the Atlassian platform."

Growth in Atlassian's platform revenues have helped to offset a softer contribution percentage from the company's older perpetual license deals.

Margins also seeing noticeable expansion

It's not just on the top line that Atlassian is winning, however. As previously noted, Atlassian has been able to drive growth in tandem with profitability improvements, which is exactly what we'd expect out of a maturing software company. See the company's operating margin trends below:

Figure 3. Atlassian operating margin trends Source: Atlassian Q2 earnings release

Atlassian drove $125 million in pro forma operating profits this quarter, nearly 2x the prior year, while pro forma margins improved six points to 31%.

Free cash flow, likewise, rose in kind: growing 64% y/y to $202 million and representing an all-time high FCF margin of 49%. In the press release accompanying Atlassian's Q4 results, founder Scott Farquhar noted that Q2 represented "record profitability and cash flow":

Figure 4. Atlassian FCF trends Source: Atlassian Q2 earnings release

This strength is expected to carry out into FY20, with Atlassian's guidance also calling for 21-22% pro forma operating margin (one to two points higher than a prior view of 20%).

Valuation and key takeaways

Having now seen Atlassian's latest numbers, I'll take you back to the original question: to what extent is Atlassian's outperformance already priced into its shares? In my view, it's the entirety.

At Atlassian's post-earnings share price of ~$145, the company has a market cap of $35.54 billion. After netting out Atlassian's $1.24 billion of cash against $0.87 billion of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $35.17 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Atlassian has generated $1.42 billion in revenues. If we apply a ~29% y/y growth rate to this number (consistent with Atlassian's implied guidance growth rate in the second half of FY20 - an aggressive assumption given growth should decelerate further in the first half of FY21), we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue projection of $1.83 billion. This gives Atlassian a gargantuan valuation multiple of 19.2x EV/FTM revenues. And unsurprisingly, this lodges Atlassian up against some of the most expensive names in the software sector (with higher-valued names Coupa (COUP) and Okta (OKTA) each currently growing at ten points faster than Atlassian):

Data by YCharts

To me, this is a clear signal that Atlassian's gains are capped, especially in a market reversal situation that punishes high-flying names. Though Atlassian's strong fundamentals and revenue acceleration from Q2 prevent me from being too bearish on the company, the fact that Atlassian is trading at a richer multiple of revenues than most S&P 500 companies are as a multiple of earnings makes me neutral at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.