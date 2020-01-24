6% Yielding L Brands Shares Are Not As Attractive As The Yield Might Sound

Major changes are likely ahead but it will take a few years for the company to reshape the image of its Victoria's Secret brand.

L Brands shares (LB) look underpriced, after losing more than 75% of its value since November 5, 2015. The decrease in the share price is attributable to poor performance in the company’s Victoria’s Secret (VS) segment, which sells lingerie and other women apparel. In 2017 and 2018, for example, the segment recorded store comps decline of 5% and 2%, respectively. In contrast, Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBW), the other major segment of the company, had store comps growth of 5% and 8% in the same periods. The VS segment sales are expected to continue falling until the company changes the segment’s brand image and products to match shifting consumer preferences. Since implementing the changes will take a considerable time period, the company’s stock price is likely to fall further over the next few years. While the dividend yield of close to 6% and the very cheap multiples might prompt income investors to consider L Brands shares for their portfolios, the downside risk is very significant.

The financial performance has been lackluster and balance sheet problems persist

Despite the problems in the VS segment, L Brands reported a 6% growth in net sales for 2018 as sales increase in the BBW segment more than offset the decline in sales in Victoria’s Secret. In 2019, however, the company is expected to report a 1-2% decrease in net sales.

To boost sales, L Brands has resorted to aggressive promotion and discounting of merchandise in the VS segment. These measures have resulted in a decline in the company’s gross and operating margins. Additionally, they have caused the company’s adjusted earnings per share to fall from $3.99 in 2015 to $2.82 in 2018. Further, according to the company’s latest guidance, earnings per share will decrease to $2.40 in 2019.

The company has, however, taken measures to strengthen its financial condition following the operating problems in the VS segment. In 2018, the board announced a reduction of the full-year dividend from $2.40 per share to $1.20. The proceeds from the dividend cut will be used to reduce the amount of debt. However, the declining operating margins have not helped the company's mission in reducing its debt burden. As evident from the below chart, the debt to EBITDA ratio has continued to deteriorate over the last 5 years, resurfacing concerns about the ability of L Brands to honor its debt obligations.

The management, in a few instances, has made remarks about bringing down the debt level of the company to improve the balance sheet health. In the third-quarter earnings call, Stuart Burgdoerfer, the chief financial officer, confirmed this:

The company is taking steps to reduce its leverage. We made a bit of progress in terms of debt reduction this year, and those steps include reductions of capital expenditures. We made a change in the dividend announced a year ago, taking effect in January, that freed up a bit more than $300 million, so management with the board will continue to evaluate those things.

The focus on debt reduction indicates that the company favors turning around the VS segment rather than spinning it off.

The Challenges Facing the Company

Like its peer Abercrombie & Fitch, L Brands has failed to change with the times in its VS Segment. A few years before its sales decline began, Abercrombie had been criticized for excluding plus-sized women in its product offering and perpetuating unrealistic standards of beauty. The same criticism preceded the operating problems in L Brands’ VS segment, which started in 2016.

A recent study by the international research organization Euromonitor shows that the major factor in Victoria’s Secret sales decline is changing attitudes among American women. According to the research, an increase in feminism and body-positive messaging through various media has caused American women to opt more for brands that promote female empowerment. In contrast, VS advertising campaigns’ portrayal of women implies that they need male approval. Its product offering also suggests that women should have certain body types.

Apart from the lack of inclusivity, L Brands has not embraced the functional and “comfort wear” trend in the apparel industry. A 2018 study by the research group NPD indicated that 40% of millennials have what they term as comfort wear in their wardrobe. Moreover, a third of millennials’ bra budget is spent on sports bras. Although L Brands has invested in sports bras, the company is yet to prioritize comfort and function in its core products.

According to the NPD Group, millennials represent the largest share of the intimate apparel market. Further, plus-sized women are now responsible for about 43% of non-sport bra sales, up from 29% in 2013. Both groups have positive attitudes toward inclusivity. Therefore, L Brands can not recover from the sales decline in the VS segment without catering to the preferences of these two markets.

Recent Strategic Changes

In 2016, L Brands decided to remove swimsuits from its VS segment lingerie business. The company also eliminated some apparel and accessories that it sold through the direct channel but not stores. In addition, it dropped the circulation of the catalog, which the company used to mail to customers. In total, the discontinued items would cost the company $500 million in sales, meaning that the current sales decline is partly attributable to the removal of these items. The company, however, announced the return of swimsuits to its stores in February 2019.

The company’s VS segment has also had a flurry of leadership changes from 2016. After the resignation of Sharen Jester Turney in February 2016, Les Wexner, L Brands CEO, became the acting head of the segment. Jan Singer, the former CEO of Spanx, then took the role in May 2016 until her resignation in November 2018. Currently, the segment is headed by John Mehas, the former president of Tory Burch.

On an annual investor day on September 11, 2019, John Mehas suggested that the company is prepared to change. Mehas told investors that the VS segment’s products need to be seen as “by her for her.” He also played a video featuring models of no specific body type, implying that the company could embrace inclusivity. The CEO, however, offered no specific details on the segment’s turnaround strategy.

Industry Overview

Victoria’s Secret still holds 24% of the dollar market share in the intimate apparel market even after the sales decline in the business over the last three years. The other companies with sizeable market shares are Walmart (11%), Kohl’s (7%), Amazon (7%), and Target Corp (6%). However, the market share of Victoria's Secret has declined from a high of 32% in 2015.

The VS Segment is also the most popular brand on social media. For example, VS is the most followed fashion brand on Instagram with 68.7 million followers, and second overall after NIKE. The fashion brand is also the most popular on Facebook with 29 million followers. In contrast, Aerie, one of the current popular lingerie brands in America, has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.9 million on Facebook.

The main beneficiaries of Victoria Secret’s decline have been the fashion companies that have embraced inclusivity, functionality, and comfort in their product offerings, such as the American Outfitter’s Aerie, Third Love, and Lively. Aerie, for example, now accounts for 3% of the intimate apparel market, up from 1.6% in 2013. The company has also recorded store comps growth over the last 16 quarters. In the latest quarter, for instance, the company reported a store comp growth of 32%.

Valuation based on earnings multiples might lead to false expectations

At the current share price of $20.30, LB is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9. The sector median, however, is 17.92 based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium. If shares converge with the industry multiple even partially, there will be attractive capital gains for investors. However, at present, I do not see any catalysts on the horizon for this to happen.

The undervaluation of the company is likely to persist for some years until sales in Victoria’s Secret stop decreasing. If the management does not make major changes to the VS brand image and product offering, the segment is likely to lose between 30% and 40% of its 2016 peak sales before the sales decline stops. Implementation of the required changes is likely to be slow given that the company will have to abandon a brand image that it has communicated for many years.

Takeaway for investors

L Brands stock seems to be undervalued based on historical multiples and the sector median multiple. However, this is likely to continue because of the comp sales decline affecting the company’s Victoria’s Secret segment. The sales decrease is also reducing earnings per share as the company increases promotions and discounts to attract customers back to its stores.

The VS segment’s challenges arise as a result of changing consumer preferences in the intimate apparel market. Consumer attitudes, particularly in the millennials category, are shifting toward products that are more functional and comfortable as opposed to merely depicting a certain look. Additionally, an increasing number of consumers prefer brands that are more inclusive and that promote women empowerment.

Although the company is prepared to make the changes required to turnaround the VS Segment, the transformation is only likely to happen gradually. The company could also spin off the segment, but this option is unlikely to be exercised going by the company’s current focus on reducing debt. With low debt, the company will have more time to turnaround VS and it seems to be the plan that the management is following.

Considering the time it would take to make the necessary changes and to return to earnings or dividend growth, income investors should steer clear of L Brands for now.

