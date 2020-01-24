For Dividends And Growth, Buy Restaurant Brands International

Image source

Quick service restaurant franchisor Restaurant Brands International (QSR) had a strong 2019. Shares began the year under $50 and rallied to $78 before pulling back to just over $60 at year-end. With shares once again moving higher, I think the time is right to buy the stock. The company has a long runway for growth, strong execution, and the right strategy to grow for a long time in the quick service restaurant space.

Sustained revenue growth through innovation and store growth

QSR is a strong growth story in a field where growth has been somewhat difficult to come by in recent years. The company owns three popular brands - Burger King, Tim Horton's, and Popeye's - that serve different geographical areas and focus on different dayparts. This diversification is attractive in my view, and the combination of them under one roof affords QSR the ability to share services like HR, Finance, Legal, IT, etc., while keeping brand-specific areas like store development, menu innovation, etc. separate and focused.

Analysts see revenue growth coming in at ~5% annually for the next few years, as seen below, with sales approaching $6 billion by then end of next year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This isn't a particularly lofty goal and given the amount of restaurant growth that management has stated it wants, in addition to comparable sales drivers, I think there could be some upside potential to the above estimates.

First, QSR has made it very clear it expects to go from under 30,000 total units today to 40,000 in the next eight to ten years.

Source: Investor presentation, page 14

That means the company needs to open something like a thousand new units each year - give or take - to get there in the stated time frame. That's a lot of new stores, but the company has also proven it can do that and then some.

Source: Investor presentation, page 25

The company has opened in excess of 1,300 new units annually since it bought Popeye's in 2017, with openings focused on Burger King for the most part, but with all three chains adding a meaningful number of stores each year. This shows that the long-term goal of 40,000 units is achievable in the time frame stated, and also shows that new stores can be counted on for 2% to 3% top line growth annually at the current run rate.

But where are all of these stores going to go? As it turns out, QSR has identified places all over the world where its store count is low compared to its largest competitors, and there is room for much more than 10,000 or 12,000 new units.

Source: Investor presentation, page 29

The company has enormous amounts of room to grow in the US and Canada, but also EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Burger King is well-developed in Latin America and the Caribbean, so growth there would need to come from Popeye's and Tim Horton's, which currently have essentially no presence there. However, the company has identified a ~75k unit gap worldwide for its brands, and while that obviously won't be filled, finding ~10,000 really good places for new units shouldn't be a challenge. Thus, I think the company's long-term store base goal of 40,000 is not only achievable, but should happen perhaps more quickly than the eight to ten year time frame provided.

Apart from a long runway for store growth, QSR's capex is very low given its franchised model. Franchisees are the ones who fund the development of new units, so the only constraint would potentially be finding enough franchisees to open these units. However, we've seen in the past that this hasn't been an issue as the company has seen 1,300+ new units in the past two years, so I don't see this as a risk at this point. The bottom line is that QSR has a long runway for store growth, and the willingness and ability to execute.

In addition to new stores, QSR continues to innovate with its menu, among other things, to drive comparable store sales gains for franchisees.

Source: Investor presentation, page 71

Burger King has introduced things like plant-based "burgers", focused on building its breakfast offerings, and offering delivery at thousands of stores in the US. These are the innovations that consumers demand and Burger King has done everything it can to keep pace with competitors.

Source: Investor presentation, page 74

Even the staple of a chicken sandwich has proven to be a growth driver in recent quarters. The company's old Tendercrisp was a non-starter, selling only a handful per day per store. The new Crispy Chicken sells dozens per store per day, and Burger King has extended that product line out to include spicy and premium variants on the same platform. The company even sells a taco now, which I think highlights that management will do literally anything to boost comparable sales.

Source: Investor presentation, page 55

The story is the same for Tim Horton's, with focus areas being different. That chain is focused on breakfast, selling premium coffees, its loyalty program, and further menu innovation. The playbook is the same for Popeye's and while I won't belabor it, the focus for investors is a two-pronged approach to sales growth.

I think we'll see new stores add steadily to the top line for many years to come, and I also think that comparable sales will add a further low-single-digit tailwind to the top line given the constant focus on innovation. With very low capex, these higher sales totals should help boost margins as well as fixed costs are leveraged down. That is what makes this model so attractive.

A strong yield and reasonable valuation make shares a buy

With QSR, you don't just get a company with scalability and an innovative culture; you also get a very nice dividend yield while you wait for that growth to accrue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock yields right at 3% today, roughly 50% better than the broad market does at all-time highs. That's a nice source of income that should continue growing, as above estimates show. QSR's very small capex requirements mean that it can return nearly all of the cash it generates to shareholders, so the dividend should be able to grow with earnings over time. That makes QSR attractive not only today with its 3% yield, but for dividend growth investors focused on the future as well.

Finally, the valuation is what I'd consider reasonable, but not necessarily cheap.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for 21.5 times 2020 earnings with forecast growth coming in at 10% and 8% for the next two years, respectively. That's strong growth and I consider this to be somewhat of a base case. I think we'll see 5% or better top line growth due to the initiatives discussed above, and that should help with margin growth, producing the growth we see above.

While I would prefer that QSR be a bit cheaper before pulling the trigger, I'm not sure we'll get that chance. The company's strategy is working, it has strong margins due to its franchised model, and a clear path to growth. For those reasons, I think QSR is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QSR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.