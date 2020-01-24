Delta Air Lines: P/E Multiples Remain Low - Still A Buy

Source: Delta website (targeting the international premium market)

Delta Air Lines: Investment Thesis

Back in October 22, 2019, I made a call Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) market cap was at or below the bottom of its intrinsic value range in my article, "Delta Air Lines: Low P/E Multiples Won't Last - Time To Buy." I made that call on the basis Delta's non-GAAP P/E ratio of 7.92 at the time was very low compared to historical levels. Since publication of that article, Delta's share price has increased by $5.62 (10.28%) from $54.65 to $60.27 and delivered total return of 11.10%. This increase was partly due to P/E multiple expansion from 7.92 to 8.24, but was also driven by Q4-2019 non-GAAP results well above analysts' consensus estimates, as analyzed in Table 1 below.

The current P/E ratio of 8.24 remains well below the 5-year historical median for Delta, and per Table 2 below analysts' consensus EPS estimates for FY 2020 and 2021 are higher than last October. Due to concerns expressed below, I class Delta shares as a buy at current price, but not the compelling buy they were at share prices seen last October.

The concerns I would express are:

Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, Delta net income growth will be negligible for FY 2020 so share price growth is unlikely to come from that quarter. In the absence of net income growth, share price growth must come from EPS growth and/or P/E multiple expansion. In the absence of net income growth, share repurchases will be required to deliver EPS growth. But, assuming analysts' consensus EPS estimates already take into account share repurchases, estimates for FY 2020 EPS are barely changed from FY 2019 EPS. That leaves only P/E multiple expansion to deliver meaningful share price growth in FY 2020.

From the above it can be seen one has to have considerable confidence in Delta's P/E multiple expanding, and/or earnings beats in future periods, for meaningful share price increases. Buying at a P/E ratio of 8.24 implies a yield of 12.14%, but the only way a shareholder can achieve that yield is through dividends and/or share price gains - the only way. The dividend is currently yielding 2.67% per year, leaving 9.47% per year to come from share price gains.

Delta Air Lines: Support For Investment Thesis

Below, I go into more detail in regard to the potential drivers of share price growth. I also provide a review of actual and projected balance sheets, funds flow statements, and management and distribution of equity for the benefit of Delta shareholders. The discussion on distribution of equity includes both dividends and share repurchases and the ongoing ability of Delta to fund these distributions.

Details of current and projected P/E ratios and non-GAAP EPS estimates referred to in investment thesis:

Table 1

Table 1 shows the $5.62 increase in the share price from Oct. 22 to the present was comprised of $3.25, due to $0.41 higher non-GAAP EPS, and $2.37 due to the P/E ratio increasing from 7.92 to 8.24. In Table 1, I also project 2 cases for share prices for FY2020 to 2022. Case 1 estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates by year from Seeking Alpha Premium multiplied by the current P/E ratio. For Case 2, I have assumed the P/E ratio will increase by a further 0.71 to 8.95, which is 0.71 below Delta's 5-year historical median P/E ratio of 9.66, as per Fig. 1 below. I am hesitant to assume a higher P/E ratio than 8.95 because of the flat non-GAAP EPS growth outlook for FY 2020 over FY 2019. The lack of growth is not caused so much by a poor projected result for FY 2020, but rather by a very good result for FY 2019.

Figure 1

In Table 2 below, I analyze the changes in analysts' estimates over time.

Table 2

The very good result for FY 2019 appears to have caused analysts' consensus estimates for FY 2020 and 2021 to be revised upwards as shown in Table 2 above. In respect of FY 2022, the current consensus EPS estimate of $8.46 is based on 7 analysts' submissions and likely a more reliable estimate than the earlier estimates based on 1 analyst's submission.

Delta Air Lines: Analysis Of GAAP And Non-GAAP Net Income And EPS

Delta Air Lines shares are currently selling at an implied yield of 12.14%, the inverse of the current non-GAAP P/E ratio of 8.24. Buy today, and if the business is growing net income by say 5% per year then the yield on cost for the business should increase by 5% per year. That is the theory. But for a shareholder, the only way to derive a rate of return (yield) is through receipt of dividends and/or gain on sale of shares. Knowing the intrinsic value range for a business when buying is useful as protection against overpaying. But, there is almost always a dichotomy between the underlying intrinsic value of a business and the market value of its shares. In the 12 months since Jan. 23, 2019, the share market has revalued Delta's business from a multiple of 8.40 times non-GAAP EPS to 8.49 times non-GAAP EPS, as elaborated on in Table 3 below.

Table 3

Comments on Table 3:

From Jan. 23, 2019 to Jan. 23, 2020, Delta's share price has grown by 27.4% but the value (market cap) of the business has grown by only 20.7%. The higher growth for the share price is primarily a result of share repurchases reducing the number of shares outstanding from 680MM to 644MM.

Unlike many companies, Delta's non-GAAP results are very little different to GAAP results. This reduces the need for concern inappropriate adjustments are being made to artificially boost earnings.

The analysis of non-GAAP EPS shows $1.23 (21.9%) of the $1.66 (29.4%) increase from $5.65 to $7.31 was due to an increase in Delta's non-GAAP net income. The balance increase $0.43 (7.5%) was due to the impact of reduction in share count, primarily due to share repurchases.

The analysis of share price increase shows a 21.9% increase due to an increase in net income and a 7.5% increase due share repurchases, a total increase of 29.4%. It is no coincidence these percentage changes are the same as for non-GAAP EPS. They are driven by the same factors - the non-GAAP net income increase and the impact of share repurchases on share count. The 2.0% decrease to arrive at the lower net 27.4% share price decrease is due to a P/E multiple contraction from 8.37 at Jan. 23, 2019 to the present 8.24.

In respect of performance, management can definitely take the credit for the 21.9% share price increase due to non-GAAP EPS increase, and possibly for the 2.0% decrease due to the P/E multiple contraction. That leaves a 10.7% return (due share repurchases 7.5% plus dividends 3.2%) which does not relate to business performance, but instead should be viewed as distributions to shareholders. Again, it is no coincidence this 10.7% is not too different to the implied return of 11.9% when buying at a P/E ratio of 8.37 at the beginning of FY 2019. It shows that Delta has effectively distributed amounts to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, almost equivalent to the amount necessary to cover the implied yield for a purchase of shares on Jan. 23, 2019 at $47.30. But they have done more than that. By management growing net income (not to be confused with EPS growth) by 21.9%, shareholders have achieved a far higher return than the yield implied at purchase.

A lesson to be learned from the above - PEG ratios are not valid if they utilize growth rates based on EPS growth rates boosted by share repurchases, rather than net income growth rates.

Delta: Balance Sheets, Funds Flow Statements, And Management And Distribution Of Equity - FY 2016 To 2019

Checking For "Leaky Equity Buckets"

In the normal course, the "equity bucket" fills as a result of earnings, and drains through payment of dividends to shareholders. The balance is reinvested to grow the business and its earnings/EPS. Reinvestment can arguably include share repurchases, which done appropriately are a buyback of a part of the business, the benefit of which is effectively distributed among remaining shareholders. The symptom of a "leaky equity bucket" is the equity bucket drains with little or no benefit to shareholders. The worst example I have seen was with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), since being acquired by Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) ("Celgene: $15.30 Of EPS Evaporates").

TABLE 4.1 - Income/Equity Review FY 2017 to 2019

Comments on Table 4.1:

Non-GAAP EPS changes due to share count decrease (due to share repurchases offset by share issues to employees) - These are intended to show the effect on EPS growth and growth rates due to share repurchases versus real underlying growth. Based on FY 2017 share numbers without the benefit of share repurchases in 2018 and 2019, estimated EPS YoY growth rate for FY 2019 would be 21.7% instead of 29.4%.

(due to share repurchases offset by share issues to employees) - These are intended to show the effect on EPS growth and growth rates due to share repurchases versus real underlying growth. Based on FY 2017 share numbers without the benefit of share repurchases in 2018 and 2019, estimated EPS YoY growth rate for FY 2019 would be 21.7% instead of 29.4%. Dividends for the periods FY 2017 to FY 2019 total $2.62 billion, representing a payout ratio of 22.0% of GAAP net income over that period. Despite the relatively low dividend payout ratio, the also relatively low P/E ratio results in a dividend yield currently of 2.67%. To put this into perspective, Coca-Cola (KO) with a P/E ratio of 27.54 requires a dividend payout ratio of 76.0% for its 2.77% dividend yield. Delta has ample room to continue to grow its dividend.

for the periods FY 2017 to FY 2019 total $2.62 billion, representing a payout ratio of 22.0% of GAAP net income over that period. Despite the relatively low dividend payout ratio, the also relatively low P/E ratio results in a dividend yield currently of 2.67%. To put this into perspective, Coca-Cola (KO) with a P/E ratio of 27.54 requires a dividend payout ratio of 76.0% for its 2.77% dividend yield. Delta has ample room to continue to grow its dividend. Repurchase of common stock for $5.28 billion at an average cost of $53.31 per share reduces share count by 99 million. This reduction is offset by 12 million shares issued as stock compensation, effectively increasing the net cost of share reduction to $60.67 per share. The $53.31 and the $60.67 compare to a current share price of $60.27 - a reasonable repurchase result. It should be noted only part of the $5.28 billion of share repurchases has gone to the benefit of shareholders, with the balance going to stock compensation for employees.

for $5.28 billion at an average cost of $53.31 per share reduces share count by 99 million. This reduction is offset by 12 million shares issued as stock compensation, effectively increasing the net cost of share reduction to $60.67 per share. The $53.31 and the $60.67 compare to a current share price of $60.27 - a reasonable repurchase result. It should be noted only part of the $5.28 billion of share repurchases has gone to the benefit of shareholders, with the balance going to stock compensation for employees. Combined dividends and share repurchases: Whereas as noted above, KO pays out 76.0% of its GAAP earnings for dividends alone, over the past 3 years Delta has only paid out 66.3% total for both dividends and share repurchases.

Despite some of the comments above, including some leaks in the equity bucket, I would consider Delta passes the "shareholder-friendly" test with flying colors. This is a very important test when deciding whether or not to invest in any company.

Table 4.2 Balance Sheet And Funds Flows Review FY 2017 to 2019

Comments on Table 4.2:

Balance sheet:

The balance sheet is presented to clearly show Working Capital, Net Assets Used In Operations (includes working capital), Debt Net Of Cash and Shareholders' Equity.

Sources of funds:

Over the 3-year period FY 2017 to 2019, Delta's funds from income-producing activities totaled $10.5 billion. This takes into account all costs and expenses, including items included in the adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP net income and items classified as 'other comprehensive income" that are not included in arriving at net income in the Statement Of Operations.

A further $6.0 billion was sourced internally from an increase in working capital deficit ($2.2bn), deferral of taxes ($4.5bn) and stock issues to employees ($0.6bn), offset by reductions in various assets ($1.3bn).

Another $4.7 billion was sourced through increased borrowings, net of debt.

Application of funds:

Delta provided $2.6 billion in dividends to shareholders and applied $8.3 billion to net capital additions, a total of $10.9 billion. This was $0.4 billion more than funds generated from income-producing activities.

A total of $10.3 billion was spent on share repurchases ($5.3bn) and reduction in pension liabilities ($5.0bn). This was $0.4 billion less than funds sourced from borrowings, an increase in deferred taxes and changes in other assets and liabilities.

Understanding the source of funds is important in assessing future fund flows. For example, it would be unwise to rely on ongoing increases in working capital deficits and deferral of taxes for future funds flows - the situation could even reverse, creating an outflow of funds. Having reviewed the past 3 years, I am now in a better position to project both dividends and share repurchases and assess the ongoing ability of Delta to fund these distributions over the next 3 years.

TABLE 5.1 - Income/Equity Projections FY 2020 to 2022

Comments on Table 5.1:

Share repurchases are assumed to continue at FY 2019 level of $2 billion and this is reflected in analysts' consensus non-GAAP EPS estimates.

are assumed to continue at FY 2019 level of $2 billion and this is reflected in analysts' consensus non-GAAP EPS estimates. Dividends per share are assumed to grow at low-double digits. Due to share repurchases progressively reducing the outstanding shares, total dividends paid is projected to grow at lower mid single-digit rates.

per share are assumed to grow at low-double digits. Due to share repurchases progressively reducing the outstanding shares, total dividends paid is projected to grow at lower mid single-digit rates. Analysts consensus EPS estimate of $7.30 for FY 2020 is virtually unchanged from the $7.31 for FY 2019. But for the benefit of share repurchases there would be a 3.7% decline in EPS from $7.30 to $7.03. This is seen throughout the projection with FY 2022 EPS decreasing from $8.22 to $7.21 without the benefit of share repurchases.

of $7.30 for FY 2020 is virtually unchanged from the $7.31 for FY 2019. But for the benefit of share repurchases there would be a 3.7% decline in EPS from $7.30 to $7.03. This is seen throughout the projection with FY 2022 EPS decreasing from $8.22 to $7.21 without the benefit of share repurchases. Non-GAAP net income decreases from $4,773 in 2019 to $4,707 in 2022. Share repurchases do not have an impact on net income and the net income decline appears to reflect a lack of growth for the business. But the excellent net income for FY 2019 has set a high hurdle for the following 3 years. Comparing the $14 billion net income for the 3 years to 2022 to the $12.3 billion for the 3 years to 2019 (see Table 4.1) is a fairer assessment, and represents a 4.6% average yearly growth in earnings.

decreases from $4,773 in 2019 to $4,707 in 2022. Share repurchases do not have an impact on net income and the net income decline appears to reflect a lack of growth for the business. But the excellent net income for FY 2019 has set a high hurdle for the following 3 years. Comparing the $14 billion net income for the 3 years to 2022 to the $12.3 billion for the 3 years to 2019 (see Table 4.1) is a fairer assessment, and represents a 4.6% average yearly growth in earnings. Dividend payout ratios are projected to remain low, increasing from 20.6% for FY 2019 to 25.2% for FY 2022.

are projected to remain low, increasing from 20.6% for FY 2019 to 25.2% for FY 2022. Shareholders' Equity, per Table 4.1, increased from $12.5 billion at the end of FY 2016 to $15.4 billion at end of FY 2019. Shareholders' equity is estimated to further grow to $20.3 billion by end of 2022. The growth in shareholders' funds is due to only ~67% of Net Income being used for payment of dividends and repurchase of shares.

Table 5.2 Balance Sheet And Funds Flows Projections FY 2020 to 2022

Comments on Table 5.2:

Balance Sheet Projections:

Working Capital Deficit - Projections are for working capital to remain around current levels except for Unearned Revenue. I have estimated Unearned Revenue will increase roughly in line with revenue growth of ~4% per year per Seeking Alpha Premium analysts' estimates (see here).

- Projections are for working capital to remain around current levels except for Unearned Revenue. I have estimated Unearned Revenue will increase roughly in line with revenue growth of ~4% per year per Seeking Alpha Premium analysts' estimates (see here). Net Property Plant & Equipment - Assumed net additions of $8.1 billion for the 3 years FY 2020 to 2022, similar to the previous 3 years.

- Assumed net additions of $8.1 billion for the 3 years FY 2020 to 2022, similar to the previous 3 years. Pension & Other Post-Retirement Benefits - Per Delta Q4-2019 earnings call, Delta plans to make $500 million of elective contributions to its pension plan in 2020.

- Per Delta Q4-2019 earnings call, Delta plans to make $500 million of elective contributions to its pension plan in 2020. Shareholders' Equity is calculated per Table 5.1.

is calculated per Table 5.1. Debt Net Of Cash estimate is the result of all other balance sheet estimates (the amount required to "balance" the balance sheet). The reliability of this estimate therefore depends on the reliability of all other estimates.

Sources of funds:

Comprehensive net income - It is significant that projected fund inflows of $14.0 billion over the three years ending FY 2022 is up by 34% from the $10.5 billion for the three years ended FY 2019. This is despite relatively flat earnings growth over the 3 years ended FY 2022. Taking a longer period than the arbitrary one year for statutory financial reporting often irons out bumps and gives a clearer picture of performance.

- It is significant that projected fund inflows of $14.0 billion over the three years ending FY 2022 is up by 34% from the $10.5 billion for the three years ended FY 2019. This is despite relatively flat earnings growth over the 3 years ended FY 2022. Taking a longer period than the arbitrary one year for statutory financial reporting often irons out bumps and gives a clearer picture of performance. Debt Net Of Cash - An estimated $2.8 billion of net borrowings is indicated. This is estimated to slightly increase net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity from 34.9% at end of FY 2019 to 35.4% by the end of FY 2022.

An estimated $2.8 billion of net borrowings is indicated. This is estimated to slightly increase net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity from 34.9% at end of FY 2019 to 35.4% by the end of FY 2022. Net other assets and liabilities are expected to provide $1.1 billion in funds, mostly through increases in unearned (deferred) revenue.

Application of funds:

Net Property Plant & Equipment - In both the three years to 2019 and the three years to 2022, the funds inflow from Comprehensive net income is more than sufficient to cover the application of funds for increases in net property plant & equipment. If we think of this as Free Funds Flow, with some equivalence to the concept of Free Cash Flows, then Delta performed strongly in the three years ended 2019 and based on the estimates above is projected to perform even more strongly in the three years ending FY 2022.

In both the three years to 2019 and the three years to 2022, the funds inflow from Comprehensive net income is more than sufficient to cover the application of funds for increases in net property plant & equipment. If we think of this as Free Funds Flow, with some equivalence to the concept of Free Cash Flows, then Delta performed strongly in the three years ended 2019 and based on the estimates above is projected to perform even more strongly in the three years ending FY 2022. Dividends - In percentage terms, dividend payout ratio grows from 20.6% for FY 2019 to an estimated 25.2% for FY 2022. But the actual dollar gap between dividend payments and Comprehensive net income increases from $7.9 billion for the three years ended 2019 to $10.7 billion for the three years ended 2022. This adds to the safety and certainty of the dividend and continuing dividend growth.

- In percentage terms, dividend payout ratio grows from 20.6% for FY 2019 to an estimated 25.2% for FY 2022. But the actual dollar gap between dividend payments and Comprehensive net income increases from $7.9 billion for the three years ended 2019 to $10.7 billion for the three years ended 2022. This adds to the safety and certainty of the dividend and continuing dividend growth. Share repurchases are estimated to continue at $2.0 billion per year, similar to the FY 2019 level.

are estimated to continue at $2.0 billion per year, similar to the FY 2019 level. Pension liabilities - A $0.5 billion payment into the pension fund is projected based on company guidance (see above under Balance sheet).

Delta: Summary And Conclusions

Despite apparent flat earnings growth over the next 3 years, taking a longer-term view, estimated total earnings over the next 3 years are well above earnings for the immediate past 3 years. Delta has a strong balance sheet with moderate debt levels, and the balance sheet is estimated to grow even stronger over the next 3 years. The dividend payout ratio is low but the dividend yield is currently 2.67%. The dividend payout ratio is estimated to stay low despite the estimated growth in dividend per share in the low-double digits.

Other than dividends, the only way for a shareholder to achieve a return on an investment in shares is through share price growth. The most likely driver of Delta's share price growth is an increase in the P/E ratio. The current P/E ratio of 8.24 is well below the 5-year historical median P/E of 9.66 per Fig. 1 allowing ample opportunity for multiple expansion. Table 6.1 below shows indicative rates of return of 9% to 10% over the next 3 years if the P/E ratio were to increase to 8.95. Assuming a P/E ratio at the historical median of 9.66, Table 6.2 shows indicative returns of 12% to 16%.

Table 6.1 - 1View∞Scenarios™ Dashboard

Table 6.2 - 1View∞Scenarios™ Dashboard

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member and share investing ideas with a like-minded group: Bleisure travel has the airline industry on a growth path – join in discussing our in-depth reviews of 8 US airlines.

Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest.

You are welcome to register today with Analysts' Corner to take advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.