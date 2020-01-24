Heska To Acquire Scil Animal Care For Europe Expansion

In the absence of forward guidance and given its poor earnings results and current value, my bias on HSKA stock is NEUTRAL at the current level.

With the deal, HSKA continues to acquire a broader and deeper footprint in Europe to complement its North America focus.

Scil sells a wide range of veterinary point of care diagnostic hardware and software devices in Europe.

Heska said it will acquire scil animal care company for $125 million in cash.

Quick Take

Heska Corporation (HSKA) has announced the proposed acquisition of scil animal care company GmbH from parent firm Covetrus for $125 million.

Scil animal care has developed veterinary point of care laboratory and imaging diagnostics service offerings in Europe.

Management is continuing its M&A strategy of acquiring complementary companies in Europe to expand its geographic footprint beyond North America.

HSKA appears fully valued given its poor recent earnings results and lack of forward guidance.

Target Company

Viernheim, Germany-based scil animal care was founded to provide a wide range of veterinary diagnostic services with operations in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Canada. Scil sells diagnostic devices and software including imaging products and related software for numerous animal use cases.

The firm has distribution partners in dozens of countries worldwide.

Below is an overview video of a typical veterinary clinic with scil diagnostic equipment:

Source: scil animal care company Canada

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for veterinary diagnostics is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2026, up substantially from $4.4 billion in 2018.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10% from 2020 to 2026, as shown in the graphic below:

The main drivers for this expected growth are continuing growth in companion animal populations and growing pet insurance adoption.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX)

Neogen (NEOG)

Zoetis (ZTS)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

QIAGEN (QGEN)

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF)

bioMerieux (OTCPK:BMXMF)

IDvet

Randox Laboratories

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Heska disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $125 million in cash, which the firm will finance via a private convertible preferred debt raise, with a cash dividend rate of between 5.75% - 7.25%.

Management said it 'expects the Acquisition to be moderately accretive to 2020 earnings per share.'

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicates that as of September 30, 2019 Heska Corporation had $80.5 million in cash and equivalents and $70 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was a negative ($4.0 million).

In the past 12 months, Heska Corporation's stock price has increased 13.65% vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment industry's rise of 2.3% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index's rise of 25.87%, as the HSKA chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $836,300,000 Enterprise Value $806,210,000 Price / Sales 6.45 Enterprise Value / Sales 6.56 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 56.84 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $7,110,000 Revenue Growth Rate -4.99% Earnings Per Share $0.47

Source: Company Financials

According to a January, 2020 basket of publicly held company valuations, the index showed firms in the Healthcare Products category had an average Enterprise Value / Sales multiple of 5.94x.

By comparison, Heska's EV/Revenue of 6.56x looks rather fully valued, especially with the firm's recent revenue contraction and negative growth rate of a minus (4.99%).

Management hasn't provided their outlook for 2020 but believes that its previously-issued 2019 guidance is 'achievable.'

Commentary

HSKA is acquiring scil animal care to expand its operations in Europe, where the firm has historically had a scant presence.

Only a few weeks ago, the company announced it had acquired CVM Diagnostico Veterinario and CVM Ecografia of Spain.

As Heska CEO Kevin Wilson stated in the deal announcement,

Heska ended December as a clearly advancing #3 in North America but largely unrepresented overseas. We begin January a much stronger #3 in North America and a solid #1 or #2 in key European markets, with footholds and assets in place to drive more deeply and more broadly everywhere. By joining with Optomed in France (announced last year), CVM in Spain (announced last week), and scil now, we emphatically reaffirm our commitment to our strategic goals to: [1] double the customers and geography Heska serves, [2] double Heska's addressable revenue-product streams and [3] continuing to win in our baseline business.

So, Heska is seeking to acquire a more global footprint with recent M&A activity, with a focus on Europe, for now.

Management hopes to take its learnings from acquisitions in Australia and in France and to apply them to deals like that for scil animal.

As for HSKA stock, investors seem to like the scil deal announcement, having pushed the stock up from $97 to its current level of $109.

Given that management will need to digest the scil deal and the Spain acquisitions, along with their avowed 'discipline' in further acquisitions, I would expect minimal additional catalyst in the short term.

At its current level and valuation, and lacking forward guidance, HSKA appears fully valued, so my bias is currently NEUTRAL until management starts consistently producing positive earnings again.

