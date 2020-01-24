The Toro Company: Making The Right (Acquisition) Moves

Premium comes at a price on the back of the track record despite the seasonal angle to the business.

I like the moves which the company makes as it has proven to be great, long-term value creator.

The Toro Company (TTC) is an interesting business as I have long admired it. As TTC announced a bolt-on acquisition, this event marks a perfect opportunity to review the investment thesis of the company.

As it turns out, the latest bolt-on deal makes perfect sense as the company remains a great steward of capital in the long run, although this strong reputation has come at a cost - a premium valuation attached to the business.

The Deal

The Toro Company has reached a deal to acquire Venture Products. Venture is a manufacturer of articulating turf, landscape and snow and ice management equipment. Typical users include landscape contractors, golf ranges, as well as rural markets.

The combination of power and manoeuvrability is the reason for Venture's success as the company generated sales of roughly $100 million in 2019. Toro CEO Richard Olson likes the brand and product offering of Venture, adding to the core of the business.

With a purchase price of $167 million, the deal multiple comes in at 1.7 times sales, which looks very reasonable with Toro trading roughly a multiple higher. Unfortunately, no margin details have been communicated.

The Business, The Thesis

In February of last year, I looked at the prospects of the company as it started 2019 on a great note. At the time, the company acquired Charles Machine Works while it reported strong first-quarter results as well.

The company acquired Charles Machine Works in a $700 million deal to get expertise in the so-called underground construction market. The $725 million revenue contribution suggested just a 1 times sales multiple being paid while it positioned Toro to adjacent businesses which benefit from required infrastructure investments. The purchase price came in at 12.3 times EBITDA of $57 million per annum, or just 8 times if $30 million in synergies are taken into account.

That deal was quite sizeable as Toro itself was a $2.6 billion business, focused on a wide range of products which result in improvement and sustainability of the land. All in all, the deal should increase sales by about 25%, marking truly an important transaction for the firm.

In the article of last year, I noted the great achievements of the business and its management, as shares had risen from $2 in the year 2000 to a high of $66 in early 2019.

As I saw earnings power improve towards or above the $3 mark in 2019, in fact I believed that earnings could hit $3.30 per share in 2020 while leverage ratios were very manageable. This led me to conclude that the great value-creating track record and modest leverage warrant a small premium on top of the general market multiple.

Unfortunately, a significant dip never arrived as shares have steadily risen throughout 2019 and now trade around $83 per share, marking decent gains over the past 12 months, although this is largely in line with the rest of the market over the past year.

What Happened?

The Toro Company has reported relatively decent results throughout 2019. In December, the company reported full-year results for fiscal year 2019 which ended in October. The company grew sales to $3.14 billion and reported net earnings of $2.53 per share. Note however that adjusted earnings came in at $3.00 per share with most of the gap between the GAAP metric resulting from the major deal announced and closed earlier that year.

On the leverage situation, the company ended the year with $152 million in cash and $701 million in debt for a net debt load of around $550 million. With reported EBITDA already totalling $400 million, it's fair to say that leverage is far from a concern. Even after accounting for the latest deal, net debt will increase to about $720 million. Assuming about $450 million in adjusted EBITDA, after adding back some adjustments and an unknown contribution by Venture, leverage is still very reasonable at 1.6 times EBITDA.

More interesting was the outlook provided in December. The company sees sales at around $3.6 billion for 2020 as the spectacular growth is mostly driven by the fact that the Underground deal only closed halfway during 2019. Adjusted earnings are seen as high as $3.33-$3.40 per share, even higher than I expected beforehand. At $83, valuation multiples have only increased further to about 25 times earnings, as the market likes quality in this low interest rate environment.

With an equity valuation of $8.9 billion and an enterprise value of around $9.4 billion ahead of the latest bolt-on deal, The Toro trades at 2.6 times sales, making the 1.6 times sales multiple for Venture look relatively compelling. Of course, this conclusion is not 100% watertight as no margin numbers on Venture have been communicated.

Still Quality, Still Pricey

As discussed above, I like the quality of the company in terms of long-term capital allocation skills. Another big plus is the solid M&A strategy which provides diversification from the seasonal businesses which the company still is at its core.

Hence there is much to like about the company, yet the 25 times earnings multiple remains a bit too rich for me. Despite the seasonality in the business, I still like the business enough to pay a premium vs. the overall market, as $70 looks like a great entry point at 20 times anticipated earnings of around $3.50 (assuming some accretion from the recent deal). While I do not expect to see these levels soon, amidst a raging bull market, quality deserves a price and a place on the watchlist.

