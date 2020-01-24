A 50% Pullback Is Possible: Prepare With Proper Hedging

Hedging for this downside is your best choice for saving yourself from the anxiety that comes with watching the market fall 15%, 20%, or even 50%.

More of an extension of this slow-and-steady upward market is possible, but the risk/reward moves higher in favor of the bears with time.

Anyone investing in this market should consider both the possibility of a correction and the potential size of that correction.

In late 2018, I became fearful enough to write a warning for the bulls in – at that point – the longest bull market is history. I was mainly prompted by a drastic change in the copper/gold/yield correlation, as described here. We soon saw that my fears were warranted, with the market correcting to the tune of 20%:

(Source: Stockcharts)

This Correlation Cannot Last

At this time we are not seeing a similar signal – in fact we are seeing the opposite. This too is cause for concern, as the C/G/Y correlation cannot stay at this level much longer. Looking to the past, we see this correlation fall in mere months after peaking:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Quandl)

Perhaps the market is near its peak, as the economy is essentially as good as it gets. To say that everything mean reverts is not an exaggeration. Even if the market is looking bullish, the risk/reward at this point is strongly in favor of the bears.

The bulls might be seeing record profits at this point – and that’s fine – but adding to your position at this point is likely a mistake. Maybe you believe that this rally will extend. Then you must have a theory as to how high it can go?

How much higher can it go? Another 20%? 25%? Choose a number.

20% Down = 25% Up

Anyone investing in this market for retirement should consider the possibility of a correction in respect to their chosen number. Most corrections are in the 15% to 20% region. If you believe the market will rally another 25% but see such a correction while still invested, your gains will be completely wiped out – a 20% correction erases a 25% gain (e.g., 100 times 1.25 times 0.8 equals 100).

On the flip side, let’s say the correction comes first. Now you are down 20% and require a 25% rally to break even. A correction is fast, lasting mere months, while a 25% rally is slow and rare – it could be decades before you’re back to even.

Thus anyone entering the market right now should consider the downside risk carefully. Calm markets like this, where we see no significant moves (defined as a 1% market move, in either direction), do not last long. The longer a calm market lasts, the larger the move, when we do see a move, and that move tends to be in the downward direction, further increasing the downside risk of entering the market during times of calmness.

Expect Sub-Par Returns in 2020

A calm market is thus like a volcano: A lack of an eruption for an extended period of time implies a more violent eruption upon the eruption (pressure builds up due to internal heat). In addition, the extension of a calm market tends to bring underperformance relative to the past. Short, medium, and long-term returns have been sub-par during calm markets, despite most calm markets being of steady upward momentum.

We might see even more of an extension of this slow-and-steady upward movement, but the risk/reward moves higher in favor of the bears as the market moves upward. Drawing again on the volcano analogy, I urge you to think of the market’s y-axis as the internal pressure of a volcano. While internal pressure can certainly continue building up, a higher internal pressure at the time of an eruption leads to a larger (in terms of scale) loss of pressure, and thus the further that chart climbs, the farther you should run from the volcano in preparation for the pop.

Recessions that come after extended periods of high stock valuations tend to be extremely violent. The last two recessions have dragged the market down 50%, meaning that those investors buying in at the top needed to make a 200% gain to break even. Luckily, in the US market, we have always seen a 200% gain, but we cannot be certain that the next recession will change the state of the market, which is something that happened to the top economy of the world in 1990: Review the Japanese lost decade for one possibility.

Be Smart: Hedge

Most investors, however, simply dislike attempting to time the market. But they are implicitly believing that the market will always bounce back. This 200% return after a recession has thus far been reliable, and perhaps it will continue to persist, but a smart investor at the very least should hedge for the downside during calm markets such as this one.

Right now is a good time to hedge. While the market has continued to make small gains, the past week saw a drop in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) asset base. In short, investors are beginning to take profits, liquidating their SPY gains, while the stocks in the market continue to climb individually.

Corrections, crashes, and recessions seem to occur faster than rallies. In fact, you have plenty of time to get out while the market is falling. Hedging for the downside is your best choice for saving yourself from the anxiety that comes with watching the market fall; you will be able to calmly analyze the state of the market and economy, avoiding the possibility of panic selling when you have a proper hedge in place.

Trend following does indeed beat buy-and-hold. Yet trend-followers never get in at the bottom nor do they get out at the top; they have lagging performance. Studies on position-sizing show that you should add to your position when the market is moving upward and reduce your position when the market is falling, but you ultimately miss out on those initial gains during a rally and respectively large initial downside gains (or lack of losses) during a correction or crash.

The solution is a hedge. A proper hedge can compensate for the lack of proper market timing. The cost of a hedge is much smaller than losses from a crash, than losses from attempting to time the market, and than losses from simply being wrong.

Perhaps I am wrong, and the market will never crash again, thanks to new types of Fed intervention. Nevertheless, my downside hedge won’t kill my upside gains. Here is a useful hedge to employ as we watch this calm market slowly build its internal heat.

This hedge can be done with long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS) or short-term options, rolled over; change the expiration dates to your own liking or thesis on the market. I am going to give my example of a bi-weekly hedge on the SPY.

SPY Modified Cover Call Collar Hedge

During slow, calm upward movements, investors can increase their gains via covered calls, selling out-of-the-money options above the underlying. However, covered calls are not real hedges and a significant drop leads to nearly the same losses as just holding stock. You can hedge your loss with a put option in addition to covered calls in this market to limit your maximum loss.

E.g.,

For every lot of SPY:

Sell 1 Jan29 $335 call

Buy 2 Feb5 $330 puts

Roll over the calls every week; roll over the puts every two weeks.

Provided the SPY stays stagnant or only rises slightly, you will profit not only via the stock’s upward movement but also via the credit gained from the options. The reason this is a “modified” collar lies in the long put leg: Two long puts are used in place of the standard one. This transitions the collar into one where the maximum profit is in the downside direction, essentially mimicking shorting 100 shares of the SPY (instead of being delta-neutral, in the case of a standard collar), should it drop below $330.

One point of note: Many investors do not like short calls in their strategies because of the risk of having their stocks called away. A hidden advantage of the covered call collar is that your profit actually increases when your stocks are called away. For example, if the SPY rallies to $336 by Jan29 and your stocks are called away, you will make roughly $400 (gain in the stock) + $100 (credit from the short calls) instead of the $400 you would gain for simply selling the stock. Thus, you should not worry too much about losing your shares, especially in a market like this, where the loss of stock reduces your downside risk; you can always buy back at $1 (for this example) above the price you think is fair without a loss.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.