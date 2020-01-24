Golar's Cash Flow And Per Share Metrics Are Set To Soar

Golar's debt is manageable, especially after removing $1Bn associated with the TFDE shipping fleet, following the shipping business spin-off. Strong buy. It's all about the cash flow.

Golar is now repurchasing shares (TRS buyback), which will decrease the share count from 101M to 98M, and further boost per share metrics as growth projects continue to come online.

Since 2014, the earnings backlog has increased by $5.7Bn+, cash flow is growing and the share count has remained roughly the same. Yet the share price is almost 70% lower.

That's a lot of long-term annual EBITDA run-rate for a company the size of Golar. Also, including upside from Bacarena and SSLNG offtake, the earnings backlog is even higher ($7Bn).

Golar has fully financed its growth projects. $6.6Bn+ earnings backlog is coming on line over the next three years, translating into $500M+ in annual EBITDA (several contracts are 20+years long).

Golar LNG (GLNG) is a "value case in a growth industry." This is the title GLNG's management chose in a recent conference presentation. I couldn't agree more. The key catalyst going forward is cash flow generation. Now that we are finally arriving at this critical inflection point (cash generation ramping up following a multi-year growth capex program), the share price is at multi-year lows.

Why all this pessimism? I suspect it has to do with the usual narrative. GLNG is being dragged down once again by negative sentiment in the energy space (falling oil and LNG prices, etc.). In fact, the share price is hovering at levels not experienced since the 'energy crash' of 2015/16. It's also substantially lower (almost 70% lower) compared to the start of 2014. However, GLNG is in a much better shape compared to back then, on most if not all fronts. The start of 2014 is not a random date I chose. The graph below says it all:

In 2014, GLNG's contracted earnings backlog was less than $1Bn, yet the share price was almost 3 times higher. Since then, contract earnings backlog has increased by more than $5.7Bn while the share price has crashed by almost 70%. What's more, despite all the heavy capex investment in growth initiatives ($4.5Bn+), the share count since 2014 has not increased in any meaningful way (relative to the expected surge in cash flow, etc.), as shown by the yellow highlighted section in the table below. Source: 20-F

In Q3 2019, there continued to be 101.3M shares outstanding (just like year-end 2018), including the 3M shares underlying the TRS (Total Return Swap). GLNG's share count is set to decrease. During Q4 2019, GLNG agreed to purchase 1.5M of the 3M shares underlying the TRS and purchase of the remaining 1.5M shares is scheduled to take place during Q1 2020. Thereafter, there will be 98.3M shares outstanding. This is important as GLNG's per share metrics are set to soar, yet the share price is plummeting.

Also, it is reasonable to assume that going forward, GLNG will not experience any more years of negative operating cash flow (as shown in the section highlighted in green in the table above), since growth contracts are finally coming online, generating predictable cash flow.

Cash flow generation set to soar

I believe that the market will eventually come to appreciate GLNG's strong contracted earnings backlog, which will potentially translate to more than $600M in highly predictable annual EBITDA, all else constant, as shown in the graph below. Note the backlog is supported by several very long-term contracts (20+ years in duration). That's a lot of money to be made for a company of GLNG's current size and market cap (below $1.3Bn).

Note: The shipping EBITDA is based on TCE rates of $44k per day (every $10k increase in TCE equates to an increase of ~$40M in EBITDA).

Also note, the contracted run rate excludes ~$37M of annual distributions from Golar LNG Partners (GMLP). I am mentioning this as it is not clear what GLNG intends to do with GMLP. One thing is for sure. The GLNG-GMLP MLP model, in its current form, is not working out well. GMLP is in a way stuck. Interestingly, GMLP has been repurchasing some units here and there, to take advantage of the sky-high distribution yield (which forbids raising accretive equity) and improve the distribution coverage ratio. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty on the balance sheet front (upcoming maturities), which may lead to distribution cuts, as noted by Evercore ISI in its recent downgrade. In any case, options include among others a roll-up, outright sale, merging with another entity, etc. A few days ago, TradeWinds picked up GMLP's SEC filing registering more than 21.2M units owned by GLNG for sale "from time to time." Let's see what happens.

Going back to the EBITDA discussion, a large portion of the aforementioned annual EBITDA run rate will come from the FLNG Gimi project commencing in December 2022. Some might feel three years is a long time away. I think this is a bit of a stretch, especially since GLNG doesn't only rely on this contract (more on this below). The FLNG Gimi is on track for its conversion, and to start a 20-year contract with BP. Note: This project is fully financed with committed bank financing and available cash.

The FLNG Hilli is already generating cash flow and a substantial portion (more than $100M annually) is coming online now, in January 2020. Specifically:

$78M from the Sergipe power plant ( 25-year contract starting January 2020)

starting January 2020) $21M from Golar Nanook (25-year contract starting January 2020)

The table below details the growth projects:

This additional cash flow gives GLNG more flexibility to fund new projects and return money to shareholders.

GLNG is an infrastructure company still being perceived as a shipping company

It is important to note that the aforementioned growth projects ($4.5Bn+ of total capex) relate to LNG infrastructure projects, not shipping. Yet, GLNG is being valued/perceived as a volatile shipping company, effectively receiving zero credit for its long term infrastructure-led earnings backlog.

Perhaps this perception will change as GLNG is apparently "evaluating offers from infrastructure funds looking to invest in contracted earnings backlog," as mentioned in the Q3 2019 results presentation, slide 11.

Another reason why this perception will likely change is GLNG's plan to spin-off its shipping business into a separate vehicle. This has run into some delays (due to a misalignment between the founding parties of the proposed new company) but is expected to be completed in 2020, most likely via a direct listing. The spin-off will reduce volatility in earnings and will also remove $1.0Bn in debt relating to the TFDE shipping fleet. Optics matter and this move will certainly help.

Conclusion

Going forward, it's all about cash flow generation. Investing in GLNG means investing in the LNG infrastructure business, delivering cleaner and cheaper energy. This segment is backed by very long term, predominantly fixed rate, contracts with best-in-class counterparties. This cash flow visibility gives GLNG more flexibility to fund new projects and return money to shareholders, and ultimately achieve a higher premium. Following the shipping fleet spin-off (hopefully sooner rather than later), GLNG will no longer be associated with its spot-exposed shipping business, which creates earnings volatility. Also, $1Bn in debt associated with the TFDE shipping fleet will be removed from the books.

The Golar Nanook and Sergipe power plant contracts (both 25 years in duration) totalling more than $100M in annual earnings are commencing now in January 2020, marking the beginning of the inflection point in cash flow growth. In other words, lots of cash flow is coming online now, and we no longer have to wait. This is not like 2014 when things were still uncertain. In fact, since 2014, the earnings backlog has increased by $5.7Bn and the share count has more or less remained the same.

As a result, per-share metrics are set to soar as growth projects come online. The markets are usually forward-looking. The $7Bn or so in backlog will eventually be reflected in the financials. The market will eventually have its wake-up moment. GLNG is a very different and much better company compared to many years ago. Execution risk was the key concern in the past. The contracts and associated cash flow will speak for themselves in the future.

