GBP/USD Could Keep Falling After Brexit

Inflation is at a three-year low in the United Kingdom, and the Bank of England is expected to cut rates by the end of this month.

The GBP/USD has started weakening after seeing strength in the latter half of 2019.

With the United Kingdom set to leave the European Union at the end of the month, the market consensus remains that Brexit will negatively affect the United Kingdom to a greater extent than the European Union.

In this regard, it is widely expected that the Bank of England will choose to cut rates in advance of the event.

Specifically, inflation rates in the United Kingdom are now at a three-year low, and a rate cut is increasingly being deemed necessary for price stability.

However, in assessing the potential trajectory for the GBP/USD after Brexit, it a important to consider the reasons behind low inflation levels in Britain.

Just after the Brexit vote, the opposite was set to be the case. With the GBP/USD having fallen significantly after the decision to leave, companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) raised prices on their products in order to counteract the effects of a weak pound.

Looking forward, what could be in store for the British Pound after Brexit? In spite of the expectation that the Bank of England will cut rates, the UK is hardly an anomaly in that the ECB is presently maintaining zero rates.

Indeed, should the UK show signs of getting inflation back to sustainable levels after Brexit, then the pound could well see a resurgence under these circumstances. However, this might be easier said than done given the increasing evidence of a fall in consumer spending in the UK.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the biggest upward change to inflation came from housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels. The largest downward change came from clothing and accommodation services - which is a sign that discretionary spending in the UK has been decreasing.

In this regard, the drivers of a weak pound no longer appear to be mere apprehension regarding the future of Britain under Brexit. Rather, signs a slowing economic growth are appearing and for this reason, the pound could be set to weaken further. I anticipate that the GBP/USD will dip below the 1.30 level by the end of this month.

