Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) CEO John Groetelaars on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Kay Ladone - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Investor Relations

John Groetelaars - President & Chief Executive Officer

Barbara Bodem - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Taylor - UBS

David Lewis - Morgan Stanley

Bob Hopkins - Bank of America

Larry Keusch - Raymond James

Rick Wise - Stifel

Mike Matson - Needham

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Hill-Rom's Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. At the end of management’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this call is being recorded by Hill-Rom and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded, rebroadcast, or transmitted without Hill-Rom's written consent. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations. Ms. Ladone, you may begin.

Mary Kay Ladone

Thanks and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me today are John Groetelaars, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hill-Rom; and Barbara Bodem, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, let me begin our prepared remarks by reminding you that certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings for more detail concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

In addition, on today's call, non-GAAP financial measures will be used. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release issued this morning. I would also like to mention that in addition to the press release issued this morning, we have posted a supplemental presentation, which can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website.

So, with that introduction, let me now turn the call over to John.

John Groetelaars

Thanks, Mary Kay. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. Q1 was another successful quarter for Hill-Rom following a strong 2019. With disciplined operational execution, we again exceeded expectations on the bottom-line. We are also pleased to reaffirm our full year revenue growth outlook and raised the bottom of our adjusted EPS guidance range.

In the first quarter, core revenue growth was 6% another quarter of mid single-digit growth, including a contribution of approximately 200 basis points from recent acquisitions. We achieved gross margin expansion of 160 basis points, a record level since 2015 and adjusted EPS of $1.13 per diluted share, an increase of 11%.

Importantly, this strong performance provides flexibility to reinvest in our key growth initiatives and sets a solid foundation for achievement of both our short-term and long-term financial objectives. Our team continued to execute on our vision and four strategic priorities aimed at enhancing our global category leadership to drive durable, sustainable mid-single-digit topline and double-digit bottom-line growth.

Our priority of advancing category leadership with innovative and differentiated solutions is off to a great start this year. Q1 new product revenue of more than $120 million exceeded our expectations. This represents growth of approximately 30% versus last year.

We remain on track to deliver full year new product revenue of approximately $550 million this year and are looking forward to a steady cadence of six key new product launches in the second half of the year, balanced across all three business units. This includes our future digital offerings focused on patient falls and deterioration, digital physical assessment tools, and a new mobile operating room table to name a few.

Turning to our top line results in Q1, the highlight was our U.S. performance across the portfolio with growth -- core growth of 8% following a strong Q4. Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care, each grew high single digits while U.S. Core Surgical Solutions growth was in the mid-teens.

Overall, international core revenue declined 1% with 2% growth from emerging markets. We are pleased with strong double-digit growth in Latin America and China for the second consecutive quarter, which was offset by a decline in international PSS that I'll address in a moment.

As you know, we turned on key investments in China last year to accelerate our growth and we're very encouraged that these actions are now translating into improved performance. China remains a key growth opportunity, and we are confident it will lead the way to double-digit growth in our overall emerging markets in the back half of the year.

Now, let me review Q1 performance by business at constant currency rates. First, Patient Support Systems grew revenue 1% while core revenue increased 2%. U.S. Core revenue advanced by more than 8%, driven by contributions across the broad portfolio of Connected solutions and services, including care communications and smart beds.

With the continuum of smart bed to smartphone, we are simplifying communications, improving workflows and delivering better outcomes across healthcare systems. U.S. med-surg bed systems grew high single digits with double-digit growth from Centrella.

Care communications, which includes our standard nurse call system both mobile platform and future digital offerings also include increased at high double-digit rates. Even when excluding the benefit of Voalte, this category grew in high-teens and we continue to grow faster than the overall market.

For the U.S., care communications is now larger than our U.S. med-surg product category, representing almost 25% of our U.S. PSS business. Strong U.S. performance offset the international PSS decline of 15%. This was a result of two factors; first, a challenging comp to the prior year, which was anticipated; and second, the timing of some large capital projects, which are now in our backlog. Therefore, given the improved visibility to our backlog, we now expect accelerated growth in the second half of the year for this business.

Turning to Front Line Care, Q1 revenue advanced 9%, the highest organic growth rate we're seeing in recent years with strong performance in the U.S. and internationally. This growth is the result of new products and broad-based acceleration across Welch Allyn vital signs monitors, physical assessment tools, respiratory health products and the vision portfolio.

Lastly, Surgical Solutions revenue declined 20%, reflecting the impact of the surgical consumables divestiture. Core revenue advanced 9% driven by strong double-digit growth in Surgical workflow equipment, including record placements of the Integrated Table Motion globally.

As you know, we continue to successfully reshape our portfolio through strategic growth oriented acquisitions. The acquisition of Breathe Technologies and Voalte represent excellent examples of how we can plan to deploy capital to advance category leadership in higher growth, higher margin categories while adhering to our rigorous strategic and financial criteria to generate attractive returns.

Both integrations remain on track. We are in the early days of re-launching the Breathe Life2000 device, leveraging our vertically integrated direct commercial model in a new attractive and fast-growing market, with a disruptive non-invasive respiratory therapy for patients in both the acute and home settings.

With Voalte, we currently have more than 93,000 devices on our platform across the U.S. healthcare system and are driving accelerated growth in our care communications business. In addition, we are uncovering commercial synergy opportunities that will expand our market leadership. And drive incremental value over the long-term.

As we further strengthen our connected care value proposition, we are pleased to expand our digital health capabilities with the recent acquisition of Excel Medical. Excel, is a software company with a digital platform, to improve clinical workflow, provide greater access and assimilation of real-time patient data and predictive analytics with a vendor-neutral interoperable solution.

The addition of a medical device integration platform, real-time waveforms and a suite of alarm management tools, will help put actionable data in the hands of caregivers to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. As you know, M&A has been and continues to be an important part of our overall strategy for growth.

With improved balance sheet flexibility, we are in a strong position to enhance our category leadership and further our growth objectives. We will continue to deploy capital with a disciplined approach, adhering to our rigorous strategic and financial criteria to generate attractive returns.

So in closing, the first quarter was a great start to the year. And we look forward to delivering on both our short-term and long-term objectives as we execute on our four strategic priorities. With current visibility into the second quarter, we do expect order timing in select international markets to be a modest headwind to both revenue and earnings growth during this quarter.

However, we remain confident in our second half acceleration resulting from improved international performance and clarity on timing. In addition, the contribution from emerging markets, new products and continued growth from recent M&A transactions will all be tailwinds, as we enter the second half.

Thanks. And now, let me turn over the call to Barb.

Barbara Bodem

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. For the fiscal first quarter, we reported GAAP earnings of $0.59 per diluted share. These results include after-tax special items, related to intangible amortization, acquisition and integration costs and other special charges.

Adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, advanced $0.11 from $1.02 per diluted share in the prior year period. These results reflect solid core revenue growth, ongoing margin expansion, strategic investments to drive long-term top line growth and a lower tax rate.

Now, let me briefly walk through the P&L before turning to our financial outlook. As John mentioned, we reported revenue of $685 million for the first quarter, which was comparable to the prior year of $684 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 1%. Our core revenue advanced 6%, at the high end of our guidance range. And acquisitions accounted for approximately 200 basis points of growth.

Turning to the rest of the P&L, adjusted gross margin of 49.9% improved 160 basis points versus last year, with expansion across all three businesses. Margin improvement continues to reflect the positive contribution from portfolio optimization, M&A, new product launches and the benefits of manufacturing cost and sourcing efficiencies.

R&D spending of $32 million declined 5% versus the prior year, due to project timing. While adjusted SG&A of $200 million increased 5%, driven by strategic investments, including our IT transformation and emerging markets.

Our adjusted operating margin in the first quarter was 16.2%, an improvement of 50 basis points compared to the prior year. The adjusted tax rate in the first quarter was 16.6%, reflecting an increase in stock-based compensation benefit of $0.03 per diluted share versus last year. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, our first quarter tax rate was 21%.

The bottom line adjusted earnings for the fiscal first quarter of $1.13 per diluted share increased 11%. Excluding the dilutive impact of the surgical consumable divestiture, which contributed $0.05 per diluted share last year, adjusted EPS increased 16%.

Now, turning to cash flow. Cash flow from operations was $77 million, which was a decline of $39 million from the prior year. The decline in cash flow was largely related to the inclusion of an extra payroll period and reimbursable transition costs related to the divestiture of the surgical consumables business, as well as the timing of collections.

Capital expenditures totaled $24 million, $9 million higher than the prior year period, due to the impact of recent acquisitions, IT transformation costs, and capitalized software costs related to R&D. As a result, free cash flow totaled $53 million. In terms of the balance sheet and financial leverage, we completed the refinancing of our long-term bonds during the quarter and maintained a debt-to-EBITDA ratio at the end of December of 3.2.

Now, let me conclude this portion of the call by providing an update on our guidance for the fiscal 2020. As noted in the press release, we are reaffirming our full year revenue growth and are raising the bottom of our adjusted EPS guidance range.

So for the full year, we continue to expect reported revenue growth to increase 1% to 2% on both the reported and constant currency basis and core revenue to increase 5% to 6%. Excluding the incremental benefit of acquisitions prior to the anniversary date, core revenue is expected to increase 4% to 5%.

Non-core revenue totaled approximately $150 million in 2019 and is expected to decline to approximately $25 million in 2020. By segment, on a core basis, we expect all three businesses to grow in the mid single-digit range.

From a profitability standpoint, there is no change to our outlook. We continue to expect adjusted gross margin to expand 100 to 150 basis points. R&D to increase in low single-digits, representing approximately 5% of sales, adjusted SG&A of approximately 27.5% of sales, reflecting the impact of recent M&A transactions, investment in key organic growth initiatives and our IT transformation, as well as our business optimization savings.

As a result, we continue to expect an adjusted operating margin of approximately 18.5%.

We expect other expense, which includes interest of $75 million to $80 million. And lastly, we expect a tax rate of approximately 20% and a share count of approximately $67 million shares.

With strong first quarter results, we are raising the bottom end of our previous guidance range by $0.04 per diluted share. Our prior guidance was $5.46 to $5.56 per diluted share and we now expect adjusted earnings of $5.50 to $5.56 per diluted share.

From a cash flow perspective, we continue to expect operating cash flow of approximately $430 million and capital expenditures of approximately $100 million. This translates into free cash flow guidance of approximately $330 million.

For the fiscal second quarter, we expect revenue to decline 1% to 2% on both a reported and constant currency basis. We expect core revenue to increase approximately 4% including the contribution of acquisitions of approximately 200 basis points.

The topline guidance reflects a challenging U.S. comparison given 10% core growth last year in the same quarter, the highest in 2019 as well as the timing of large capital projects in select international markets.

Q2 guidance translates into a core revenue growth for the first half of the year of approximately 5%. Based on this, we are providing Q2 guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.14 to $1.16. This includes dilution of approximately $0.06 per diluted share related to the surgical consumable divestiture. Excluding the divestiture, we expect adjusted EPS growth of 6% to 7% in the second quarter and growth of 11% to 12% for the first half of the year.

Thanks. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to John.

John Groetelaars

I'd like to close by reiterating the high confidence and conviction we have in our ability to execute on our strategic priorities. We expect revenue acceleration and improved profitability in the back half of the year with more contribution from new products, emerging markets, and recent M&A. We continue to be excited about our long-term growth prospects and enhancing value for shareholders.

Of course, none of our recent success would be possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire Hill-Rom team. We strive to foster a culture that provides our employees with the opportunity to excel and encourage them to live Hill-Rom's values and mission.

As a result, I'm very proud that Newsweek recently named Hill-Rom to the 2020 list of America's Most Responsible Companies. This recognition along with the passion of our employees exhibit every day supports our ability to achieve our goals, build on our strong foundation to achieve continued success, and improve outcomes for patients and our caregivers by advancing connected care.

With that, I'd like to open the call up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I'd like to remind participants that this call is being recorded and a digital replay will be available on the Hill-Rom website for seven days at www.hill-rom.com .

Our first question comes from Matt Taylor with UBS. Please go ahead.

Matt Taylor

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking the question. So I think the first question I have to ask is, just about the timing of orders that you called out in OUS, PSS and some of your comments that you had confidence in the acceleration in the second half of the year. Can you talk about, what gives you that confidence? What affected the order timing and just kind of what the funnel looks like for orders there?

John Groetelaars

Yeah. Thanks, Matt. It's John. Yeah, the timing of orders in international is really, primarily driven out of the Middle East region, where we saw a shift in the timing of orders that were in process and they're now in our backlog for the second half. So, it really is a shift of about $10 million of revenue that shifted from first half and primarily Q2 into the second half. That's one of the drivers of that shift.

On top of that, as we mentioned, we're still in the early phases of getting emerging market growth traction. We're really pleased with how it's working in China and Latin America. As we look to the second half of the year, the emerging market growth will add about 150 basis points of accelerated growth in the second half of the year, driving the overall international growth to be a 200 basis point tailwind in the second half. So, that's the primary driver of that confidence and conviction around the second half acceleration is the shift, primarily out of the Middle East and then seeing that acceleration of the investments made a year ago in China to drive emerging market growth to 150 basis points plus in the second half.

Matt Taylor

Okay. Thanks, John. And then as a follow-up, I just wanted to ask you that the good news is we saw some pretty nice core growth in Front Line Care and Surgical. You talked about some of the factors driving that. I was hoping you could maybe just go a little bit deeper on some of the main ones including the integration of the Breathe acquisition and just checking up on Voalte as well?

John Groetelaars

Yeah. So, as you noted, the growth was really balanced in the first quarter across all three businesses, core growth of 8% U.S. PSS, 9% FLC, the highest rate we've seen ever and surgical core growth of 9%, but mid-teens in the U.S. So, the drivers in FLC to your question where our vital signs devices, our physical assessment tools and our Vision Care products that are driving the portfolio.

As you may recall, we just launched our new RetinaVue RV 700 device in the fourth quarter last year and we're really pleased with the traction we're seeing in the first quarter here. So, those are the main drivers of the growth.

Breathe is -- the Breathe acquisition is really in a relaunch phase. There's no material contribution and we don't really expect any significant contribution until we exit the year in Q4. At that point, we would expect to see about 50 basis points to 100 basis points of contribution from the Breathe acquisition as we ramp that product into our sales organization and continue to ramp up on prescriptions for that device. So, that again provides another, kind of, supporting growth driver in the second half of the year as Breathe ramps.

Matt Taylor

Great. Thanks a lot, John.

John Groetelaars

Thank you.

Operator

David Lewis with Morgan Stanley is on the line with the question. Please state your question.

David Lewis

Good morning. Can you hear me okay?

John Groetelaars

Yeah. Good morning, David?

David Lewis

Great. All right. Thank you. So John, I want to come back to digital here for a second. So, the digital business I think is a little larger than investors think and obviously growing a lot faster. But specifically this quarter, patient communications or Care Comm was up high teens without Voalte. Voalte drove about two points of growth in the quarter. So, as you said, specific patient medication business think a lot of investments are wondering, what is driving the growth in patient communication ex-Voalte. And just when you think about the back half of this year heading into 2021, what gives you the confidence in the sustainability of growth in sort of those two franchises? Then I had a quick follow-up.

John Groetelaars

Yes. So the drivers there really are the value proposition that enhance care communications provides. The Hill-Rom nurse call platform is a more premium segment product. So it's got a more fully featured set of customization, alerts and alarms and integration that we compete for primarily. For a couple of years now, we've been winning business at a much higher rate than our competition and that's led to a nice order and backlog in that business. That continues to be that way.

So, I think, the unique part of our value proposition is: one, the product offering is at the higher tier of feature set; secondly, Hill-Rom's value proposition and our ability to scale larger customers and larger IDNs. We have some very significant customer implementations that we're able to deploy because of our service team and our technical teams to deploy these relatively complex communication systems and implementations. So, we're well positioned to compete and offer assurance that we can scale in complex IDN environments. And that just helps feed into the Voalte acquisition and help drive their growth as they become part of Hill-Rom and we scale together.

David Lewis

Okay. That is very helpful.

Barbara Bodem

And, David, I'm just going say -- David, I'm just going to add -- I'm going to ask John to comment on some of our product launches coming in the second half in the digital area as well.

John Groetelaars

Yes. The second half launch is, David, to recall is, our digital product offering for both calls and patient deterioration are planned for Q3 and Q4. There'll be more of a limited launch as we get to those launch timings. But we're on track there. We're really excited about the progress that we're making and the unique value proposition to really save patient lives and lower cost as a result of these digital tools, along with the algorithms and AI, or -- AI is a bit of a stretch, but certainly the algorithms that we're able to bring into that portfolio as well.

The recent acquisition of Excel Medical certainly feeds into that as well, right, because we're now been able to do third-party integration with a couple of hundred third-party different pieces of equipment out there, drive a smart alert and alarm and also display on the smartphone real-time waveforms of patient data.

David Lewis

Okay. Very helpful. And then, John, I know the focus this year is sort of transitioning kind of the growth portfolio away from beds and Centrella into the pipeline you just described. But if you think about Centrella this year, what are you seeing from Centrella? We sort of assume low single-digit, kind of, 3% growth from Centrella this year. What are you seeing early in the year? And are there any concerns as you think about the back half of the year, anything you're seeing on the competitive product launch on the bed side? Thanks so much.

John Groetelaars

Yes, thank you. The Centrella is, in the quarter, as I mentioned, we had double-digit growth, its probably high double-digit growth. But the important part is that for our U.S. med-surg business -- we saw mid single-digit growth rates in our med-surg business. So Centrella is the lead product there. It's growing at double digits and driving the whole category to be a mid-single-digit – high-mid-single-digit grower.

In terms of changes to our outlook, either competitively or from a macro point of view, we don't see anything imminent that changes the environment there. So, we like the outlook for continued single-digit growth. As we've mentioned in our guidance that we are – our expectation and our guidance is low-single-digit growth in med-surg as we enter the year. And as we sit here today, that looks highly confident, if not – it's slightly improved.

David Lewis

Okay. Thanks so much.

Operator

Bob Hopkins with Bank of America is on the line with the question. Please state your question.

Bob Hopkins

Thanks and good morning. Just a follow-up on that last comment. Can you give us a sense as to where Centrella is as a percentage of your installed base in the United States? Is it still below 10% of your installed base currently?

John Groetelaars

Yeah, still below 10%, Bob.

Bob Hopkins

Okay, great. And then, just to follow-up a little bit more on the OUS business. And just to maybe give us a little bit of a better sense for the assumptions you're using, so that business declined 15% in the quarter. What do you assume for growth in that business in the Q2 guidance, and then the back-half guidance? Just wondering, if you could be a little more specific with your assumptions there?

John Groetelaars

Yeah. Sure. Specific to Q2, we see about – as an example, why I said Middle East. We have about a 25% decline projected in Saudi and the Gulf region. And that is really the single largest factor of what's pushing the timing of revenue to be back-end loaded. The good news is, we know where those orders are – they are – in our backlog, we've good – a good sense of timing as we sit here. Currently in our second quarter, we have a very good feel for when those will occur, and hence the push-out on that international revenue.

Barbara Bodem

And Bob, just to clarify a couple of things. So as we look at Q1 performance, overall, core revenue for international in Q1 declined 1%, and that really was localized and isolated to the U.S. PSS business, which declined at 15%. FLC and surgical both grew in Q1 internationally and we were pleased with that performance.

As we look at Q2, given all the drivers that John has outlined, all three businesses are expected to be flat to slightly down as we think about the performance across those three businesses in international. And so that is sort of the overall view, where we are with the 25% decline in Middle East being a key driver is what's pulling those growth rates down. Hopefully, that gives you a little more depth.

John Groetelaars

Yeah. And we talked so many times about our international business is so much more exposed to project timing and capital purchases that the way the shape of the phasing of revenue growth this year looks right now is a reshaping of a lower Q2 based on international, and now a higher back end of the year, based again on the back end growth for international. All the growth international can be back-end loaded this year.

Bob Hopkins

Yeah. We've seen this before in the Middle East business. So, not – not, I guess shocking, but what's your confidence that you'll get it back in the Middle East in the back half relative to previous situations where Middle East surprised like this in terms of pushback in orders? Is it – just how would you characterize that?

John Groetelaars

I'd say, it's very high confidence, Bob. And the other part that we didn't have before that we're going to have this year is the investments we turned on in China and emerging markets, we really see that progressing nicely. Second quarter in a row of double-digit in – growth in both LatAm and China. The confidence we have in other emerging markets is really high. So, that is becoming more and more visible and more exciting as we look at the second half of the year.

So, regardless of what may or may not transpire in the Middle East, which we're confident about. We've got a new source of growth in emerging markets that we did not have before.

Bob Hopkins

Terrific.. Thank you very much.

Operator

Larry Keusch with Raymond James is online with the question. Please state your question.

Larry Keusch

Yeah. Thanks. Good morning everyone. I guess John I just wanted to start with Connected Care question. So, I'm curious, as you're starting to roll out this comprehensive portfolio of your Connected Care components.

How Central is -- Centrella becoming in the conversation with the hospital administrators? Because it seems to me that really to take advantage of a lot of what you're doing, you have to have Centrella. And that's something that the competitors, can't offer.

So, again, I think certainly reflected in the first quarter's numbers. Centrella was strong. But again I wanted to really understand how that conversation is taking place. And where Centrella is playing that role?

John Groetelaars

Yeah. I think the presumption there is correct. And Centrella, the integration of Pinnacle Communications with both mobile nurse call and nurse call and the -- now the new components, we've added with the Excel Medical acquisition. All of that from smart bed to smartphone is now a nice continuum offering.

So, it certainly positions us nicely, for seeing growth across that portfolio. The reason we -- as we've talked about before, the reason we've lowered our expectations on growth for Centrella is we're coming off a high base.

And it is -- we're at levels of acquisition or not acquisition, but purchases and revenue with Centrella and the whole med-surg category that really haven't seen in a while. So, we're being prudent about what the incremental growth would be on top of that.

But there is a sustaining of this high level of Centrella purchases that go along with this overall solution set. So, confidence is still there. I think we're being measured and prudent about what additional growth we can see in the Centrella product offering, as more and more customers move to this direction.

And we'll see how it unfolds. It could be a source of upside in the future. And when it looks that way we'll let you know. But as we sit here today, I think the way we called it at the beginning of the year was the right way to characterize it.

Larry Keusch

Okay, perfect. And then just two other quick ones, just coming back to the Middle East, what's not clear to me is, what perhaps was driving the push out in these orders? And do you get a sense that it's unique to Hill-Rom?

Or is there something going on in the region that might be broader than that for the industry? And I guess for Barb, just on the free cash flow, you're kind of I think you said $53-ish million for the first quarter. How does that ramp towards that $330 million for the year because obviously you have implied a big second half ramp.

Barbara Bodem

Would you like me to take a lot of onerous? And then, we can come back around to the Middle East?

John Groetelaars

Sure.

Barbara Bodem

Hi. Larry. So, we did reiterate for the full year our confidence in and be able to drive $430 million of operating cash flow and that translates with $100 million worth of capital into a $330 million.

Q1 really had a lot of timing items in there. So, as we talked about, there is some, sort of, logistical things like we had an extra payroll cycle in the quarter that had an impact year-over-year as well as this receivable we have related to the transition service agreement on the sale of the surgical consumables. Those are really just point in time sort of things.

That accounted for about half of our decline year-over-year. The other half is really about timing of receivables. And the thing that gives me confidence is just in the first couple of days of January, we had a large bolus of those receivables coming in.

So I really think that it was just a function of what cash came in the last week of December versus what came in the first week of January. So, we feel very confident about our projections of where we're going to be for the remainder of the year.

John Groetelaars

And then Larry, the first part of your question, the Q2 comp in the Middle East, without going through account names we have it, believe me, because we go through a pretty rigorous process of looking where we are and what the future looks like on a fairly rigorous and routine basis here. So we know exactly where those are. It's about -- again, in the quarter it's about $6 million. But on top of that, we had a tough comp in the Middle East in Q1 of around the same magnitude that has given us a bit of a headwind in the first half of the year out of the Middle East.

I don't think its industry based, industry-wide at this point, I'm not -- I wouldn't have enough visibility to actually make that determination. So all I can say is that it's a specific Hill-Rom issue at this point. There's a little noise around will we see some delayed or protracted decision-making, because of some of the unrest that's taking place in the region. And that we did factor some of that into our Q2 perspective. That is the likelihood given that macro environment is that things might slow down for us. I can't speak to others, but it might slow down for us. And that's factored into this guidance in Q2.

Larry Keusch

Okay, terrific. Thank you very much.

Operator

Rick Wise with Stifel is on the online with the question. Please state your question.

Rick Wise

Good morning everybody. Maybe directed a little more toward Barb on about to start off with the balance sheet, you highlighted the bond refinancing and leveraged 3.2 times, maybe just update us where you're hoping over the next 12 months or so you think that 3.2 times leverage can go?

And just as part of that Barb, I think barring the press release it says you added $170 million to the share repurchase program, just curious to understand your thinking about that? And what the implications are if any for the M&A program?

Barbara Bodem

Rick thanks for the question. So, let me try to take those in turn. We did end the year at 3.2. It is a lower 3.2 than the 3.2 we had at the end of our fiscal year, the prior quarter. So we are generating good cash flow and our leverage is coming down pretty steadily as we go.

In terms of projections of where we would be at the end of the year, it all really is dependent on what sort of M&A transactions that we will tackle throughout the course of the year. As we've talked about from a capital deployment standpoint, our priorities are really about growth investments. And in particular looking at M&A and where we believe that we can find acquisitions that are going to help us accelerate that top line growth and accelerate our gross margin as we go as well.

With regards to the $170 million share repurchase approval, really our prior approval, we're starting to win down. So this is about replenishing our freedom to operate in this area. And our approach has not changed. We will continue to look at share repurchases as a way to offset ongoing dilution. We are not changing our approach to do anything differently from that strategy.

Rick Wise

Great. Turning to gross margins, you obviously had just an excellent quarter there. And you called out the various factors, mix, new products, supply chain, a couple of things. You had projected 100 to 150 basis points improvement this year. I mean, it sounds like we should be thinking at the high-end, even with the second quarter, since I'm assuming, maybe incorrectly that the capital part might be lower margin, maybe not, you can comment.

But -- so one, reflecting all that, where from here, with gross margins, are we at? Are we potentially above your guide range on GMs for the year? And you also called out supply chain. Maybe where are we in the process of rethinking and looking for efficiencies there?

Barbara Bodem

Again, thanks for the question. So we were very pleased with Q1, 160 basis point improvement in gross margin in Q1 is at the higher end of what we've guided to for the year. But we've reconfirmed that we think 100 to 150 basis points for the year is where we think the expansion will go.

With regards to the key drivers for Q1, there is about 40 basis points of improvement in our underlying productivity. And that's just a reflection of the ongoing good work that the organization is doing and the balance of that is really coming back to two key drivers.

One is the divestiture of the surgical consumables business, which accounted for about 50 basis points. And then, the balance of that is the portfolio, the new portfolio that we're bringing through our new product launches, as well as the acquisitions that we have.

As you think about how that plays out over the course of the year, I want to call you back to what we said about the three-year plan, which is, we're going to get sort of stronger gross margin expansion in the first part of the three-year plan, and that applies to the first part of this year as well, because of that surgical consumable divestiture. And so, as you think about the full year, we still think 100 to 150 basis points for the full year makes a lot of sense.

Over the three-year time period, as we get towards the back end of it, we'll see a greater contribution coming from the productivity improvements that we expect to see over that time period. But the productivity improvements are not -- we're not done. We believe that there's still opportunity through improved processes and improved sourcing that we can continue to drive efficiencies across this year and into the three-year period.

Rick Wise

And if I could just get one more in. John, you highlighted Breathe and you're at the early stage of the product relaunch. Just remind us briefly if you could, why the relaunch and you kindly said, no material contribution at all right now, but 50 to 100 bps potentially as the end of the year unfolds. But, talk about the relaunch and how -- what are you trying to achieve? How broader is it, just a little more color in detail would be really great? Thanks so much.

John Groetelaars

Sure, Rick, yes, the first phase was bringing our two sales forces together and making sure that one is trained and confident on the product and bringing it to customers. So that has occurred. And we're in the early stages of that launch. And we're seeing nice initial productivity of our sales team, as they has this new product in their portfolio.

As you'll recall, it's about a 70% overlap with their prior customers and the new customer target group for the Breathe product. And really, just the – our approach to the market is a direct, vertically integrated approach. So, we're going directly to prescribing physicians, and really not emphasizing the DME channel that was in place before. We're still active with third-party DMEs. But we are – we are our own DME. So our primary focus is to drive it with our – with our own sales organization and our own DME. It's a more direct model. It's more profitable, and we're in direct control of it.

So, with that emphasis, it just takes some time to build up the book of prescriptions to get these new patients on therapy. So, that will climb and be a recurring kind of building revenue stream, as these prescriptions come through. And it's just a natural ramp of a sales training model and the new product launch introduction that we have to be patient with, and monitor, and see it progress. So, we're pleased with the early ramp that we're seeing. It's on track with what we expected in our model. And as expected in our model and as we said from the get-go, it's going to be a cumulative ramp that we'll see really starting to kick-in, in our Q4 this year.

Rick Wise

Really helpful. Thanks.

Mary Kay Ladone

Sharon, we have time for two more questions.

Operator

Mike Matson with Needham is on the line with the question. Please state your question.

Mike Matson

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, I just wanted to ask about the free cash flow target for the year. How confident are you can deliver on that just given the kind of shortfall here in the first quarter? And the guidance for the second quarter a little bit of a slowdown there. So, do you – it looks like going to be pretty second half fleeted.

John Groetelaars

I'll let, Barb take the first one there, Matt.

Barbara Bodem

Yeah, if you like, I'll take both, if you like but. With regards to cash flow, Matt, again, what we saw in Q1 was really a timing issue. So, there are a couple of different pieces that we're looking at. One was really about the timing of this payroll and that is a timing across the course of the year not something that will impact the full year.

The other one is receivable that we have around the transition services related to the divestiture of the surgical consumables. Again, that's a timing thing, and something we wouldn't have had a year ago, but we will see us catch-up on in Q2.

And then the third really is about the timing of the billings. And so, as I said a few minutes ago, we saw really strong collections in the first part of January, which would have more than made-up for the timing difference we had in Q1. So, we have high confidence, that's why we've reiterated that for the full year. We believe that we can do both the $430 million of operating cash flow and the $330 million as we look at free cash flow for the full year.

John Groetelaars

And then, Mike to the comment about acceleration in the back half. Let me give you the big drivers here. New products – the six significant new products that we're launching, they really start launching, starting in late Q2, and then going into Q3 and Q4. So, new product contribution accelerates in the back half of the year by about 50 basis points to 200 basis points approximately in the second half of the year. Emerging markets, as I mentioned before that accelerates to about 150 basis points, which helps bring the entire international contribution to in excess of 200 basis points in the second half of the year. So, those are the two primary drivers plus the ongoing contribution of growth from recently completed M&A work.

Barbara Bodem

Mike, I would just add that -- when you look at the first half of the year, we had a very strong Q1. When you look at the first half of the year core revenue growth is expected to be 5%, which is in line with that full year guidance. And then when you look at the EPS growth once you adjust it for the impact of the divestiture in the first half of the year we're looking at low double-digit growth on EPS in the first half as well.

Mike Matson

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Matthew Mishan with KeyBanc is on the line with the question. Please state your question.

Matthew Mishan

Hey, thank you for squeezing me in. John, Barb, Mary Kay can you just talk about the M&A performance. I'm just trying to understand if the numbers represent much stronger-than-expected Voalte orders? Or has the accounting adjustment that was keeping down numbers waned and it's just a more normalized base of revenue?

John Groetelaars

Yes, I'll take that Matt. So, in the Voalte acquisition as you'll recall the anniversary dates coming up in April -- is an April 1st anniversary. So, it continues to track ahead of our expectations. We're very pleased with the integration of the teams, the culture fit, the product fit, and most importantly, the customer response to the combined product offering. So, that is expected to grow in the mid-teens on a pro forma basis which is above the market and we're pleased with that performance.

Matthew Mishan

Okay. And then the accounting adjustment that we based upon the initial acquisition-related accounting. Has that weighed on that? Or is that -- or is that still there? And next quarter or 2 you actually see some acceleration from that?

Barbara Bodem

It is waning a bit by debt each quarter. So, it would have been heaviest in the early quarters and has been declining over that time period. So, you're seeing less of an impact of that. It's not gone completely but less of an impact of that in the results.

Matthew Mishan

Okay, excellent. And then just lastly, around the digital offering around patient falls. Can you describe what that's going to look like? I'm having problems trying to contextualize it.

John Groetelaars

Yes. So, it's going to be -- because of the sensors in the bed namely the weight the scales that are integrated into the bed itself. It's going to be able to detect movement of the patient in the bed. And then connect that into our platform our ecosystem on the digital communication front.

So, it will both in terms of the bed settings or where the rails and the bed are and the angle we'll be able to detect shifts of patient weight in the bed to then alert or alarm caregivers around. So, that's both -- our effort here is to get as predictive as we possibly can to anticipate a potential fall risk and certainly indicate the position of the bed in terms of the safety features that are there to prevent the fall.

Matthew Mishan

Okay. Excellent. Thank you very much.

John Groetelaars

Great. Well, thanks everyone for the questions today. I just want to close a couple of comments and say we're very pleased with our start to the year. The durability and diversity of our growth drivers I think are becoming more and more evident as we think about the discussion we had today and the questions we talked about clearly the investments we made a year ago in China and emerging markets as well as other organic growth areas like digital are beginning to show that those investments were well-timed as we look at the second half of this year to drive both organic and inorganic growth.

And really I just like to wrap-up the call and thank all the thousands of Hill-Rom associates and colleagues around the world who really made this all possible. And thank you for your dedication and passion to our mission and our vision. Thanks very much everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call with Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated. Thank you for joining.