The January 2018 Correction And January 2020: Strikingly Similar

The resemblance is strikingly similar. Consider the stock chart of the S&P 500 Index today trading at a notably high 25.0 times GAAP earnings through late January 2020 relative to its 200-day (red line) and 400-day (pink line) moving averages.

Now consider the stock chart of the S&P 500 Index with its 200-day and 400-day moving averages through late January 2018 trading at an even higher 26.8 times GAAP earnings.

In both instances, the U.S. stock market was/is expensive from a historical valuation standpoint and running well ahead of the trend. When securities start to trade at extremes relative to their underlying longer-term mean trend, they almost always eventually regress back toward these mean trend lines. And these mean reversions can be particularly swift when valuations are expensive.

Back in January 2018, the S&P 500 was set up for a correction in the range of -12% to -17% to revert back to its long-term trend lines. It, ultimately, corrected by as much as -12% in strikingly quick fashion over just ten trading days. And the S&P 500 spent the next few months working to regain its footing.

Today, in January 2020, the S&P 500 is set up for a correction in the range of -10% to -13% to make this same mean reversion. Ominous.

Why January 2020 is different than January 2018. Despite these striking similarities, January 2020 is likely to play out differently than January 2018 for a few key reasons.

The first is the direction of interest rates.

Back in January 2018, the U.S. Federal Reserve was in the midst of an interest rate hiking cycle. The Fed had raised rates by a quarter-point four times over the course of just over a year prior to January 2018. And they remained on track to continue raising rates with another quarter-point hike in March 2018 despite the recent stock market volatility.

Today, in January 2020, the Fed is in the midst of a rate-cutting cycle, having lowered interest rates by a quarter-point three times since August. While they say they don't plan on lower rates any further, the market thinks otherwise in assigning a 65% probability for at least one more quarter-point rate cut in 2020.

The second is the direction of the Fed's balance sheet.

Back in January 2018, the U.S. Federal Reserve was just getting started in shrinking the size of its balance sheet that it had kept effectively unchanged for the three years prior. The Fed subsequently reduced the total assets on its balance sheet by $700 billion over the course of the next year and a half.

Today, in January 2020, the Fed is expanding the size of its balance sheet at a scorching rate. In the past four months alone, the Fed has re-inflated the total assets on its balance sheet by $400 billion, reversing more than half of the previous balance sheet reduction in a relatively small fraction of the time.

The third is the signal from underlying stock market volatility.

Back in January 2018, the CBOE Volatility Index (the VIX) was steadily rising throughout the month of January 2018 prior to the sharp correction that came at the end of the month. Overall, the VIX jumped by as much as +43% in the weeks leading up to the correction. In short, traders were bracing for weeks in advance for the sell-off that finally came.

Today, in January 2020, the VIX has been steadily falling. Overall, the VIX has fallen by as much as -30% from peak to trough. And while it has perked up marginally in recent days, it is still well below levels from the start of the month.

January 2020 is not likely to play out like January 2018. The S&P 500 Index is still overdue for a correction. But given that monetary policy today is easing instead of tightening and given that underlying volatility is diminishing instead of rising, any such correction once it finally arrives is likely to be of a more gradual consolidating variety at the low end if not below the currently implied -10% to -13% range.

It might even play out like January 2013 instead. Moreover, supportive underlying liquidity conditions also suggest that today's stock market rally may continue into the coming months without any short-term correction. The last time the Fed was providing a comparable level of monetary accommodation with rates already at zero and the balance sheet rapidly expanding was back in January 2013. By the time stocks finally started to correct in May 2013, they were 10% higher from January. Of course, stocks were also trading at a far more reasonable 17.4 times GAAP earnings that were still expanding versus rolling over today.

Stay long, but remain watchful. Although stocks are currently overextended, it remains prudent to maintain long allocations for now. With that said, now is not the time for complacency. Stocks are still extremely expensive, and the world is not without its widespread instabilities and potential downside risks. Stay long, but be prepared for the potential for increased volatility as the year progresses.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal.

