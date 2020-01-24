AMD: Shorts Flee Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

AMD is scheduled to report its Q4 results next week but short interest declined by as much as 5% ahead of earnings.

AMD (AMD) is scheduled to report its Q4 results on January 28. While bulls believe that the chipmaker’s growth momentum will accelerate further, bears feel its earnings will lack the substance to power up its rally. But it seems like a broad swath of market participants have already picked sides. Latest data reveals that short interest in AMD declined by 5% ahead of earnings. This indicates that the Street is growing increasingly confident in AMD’s growth prospects, which should come across as an encouraging sign for its investors.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Short Unwinding

The short interest metric is essentially the aggregate number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric is generally seen as a bearish indicator, as it’s driven by quickly accumulating short positions. Conversely, a sudden drop in the metric is seen as a bullish indicator as it highlights that market participants are scrambling to cover their short positions due to, perhaps, the company’s improved growth prospects. So, the short interest basically helps us in gauging market sentiment.

Now, coming back to AMD, short interest in the scrip dropped to 93.2 million shares in the last reporting cycle, declining by about 5% on a sequential basis. The figure has been declining steadily over the course of the past few months, with some occasional fluctuations, thereby indicating that market participants have been consistently unwinding their short positions over a prolonged period.

The short interest figure may seem huge in isolation but it’s not. AMD has over 1.07 billion floating shares in circulation. This means that the 93.2 million short interest figure is just 8.7% of the chipmaker’s overall float. This figure, by the way, is down to its 5-year lows, which sheds light on the extent of this prolonged short covering. Speculative stocks tend to have high short interest ratios but that’s not the case with AMD.

Data by YCharts

I compared some of the other names in the semiconductor space to put things in perspective. Apparently, AMD is one of the thinly-shorted names in the space. Sure, its short interest as a percentage of overall float isn’t as low as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) or Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA). However, at the same time, the figure also isn’t alarmingly high like it is for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) or Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) that have arguably been under a short attack.

(Data from ShortSqueeze.com. Chart compiled by Author.)

The significant short unwinding in AMD could be due to a myriad of reasons, such as shorts getting burnt or maybe because bears have been converting to bulls. But the way I see it is that the fiercest of bears, who were once betting on the chipmaker’s stock to fall, have had to retreat due to a range of reasons. So it’s overall an encouraging sign for AMD’s long-side investors regardless of which scenario is at play here.

This brings us to a critical question – why is the Street growing bullish on AMD?

For Good Reason

For starters, AMD’s 7nm desktop and server SKUs have been performing well in terms of performance metrics as well as in terms of sales for the overall company. For instance, its Zen 2-based desktop microprocessors received critical acclaim and resulted in share gains for the company as a whole, in the desktop space.

(Source: Business Quant)

But more importantly, the success of these chips corroborate the long-standing thesis that AMD would get a performance edge with its Zen 2 architecture and TSMC’s 7nm node. The chipmaker just has to wash, rinse and repeat its formula with the 7nm chips under the Ryzen 3000-series banner to win market share in other strata of consumer computing space - notebook or high-end desktop (HEDT) space, alike.

For instance, AMD announced the availability of its high-end desktop chips, under the Threadripper banner, in late November. So, its upcoming earnings call would be an opportune time for investors and industry analysts to see how this new line of chips has performed, in terms of sales, during initial months.

The chipmaker is also yet to release its 7nm-based APU and GPU line-ups. Since AMD’s 7nm SKUs have been successful in driving market share higher, it’s highly likely that the upcoming launches would also result in continued market share gains for AMD, across varying price points of course.

Bears are actually running out of arguments. One argument that has been making rounds on investing forums, which I believe is somewhat credible, is that AMD could find it difficult to meaningfully penetrate the server space due to stringent norms, highly specific requirements and long evaluation cycles since these are mostly B2B purchases. Even if all of that is true, it doesn’t eliminate AMD for the race to win a few percentage points in the server space and basically just says that the gains will take longer to materialize.

Besides, it would have made sense to short AMD if its growth story was unproven and its roadmap was unclear. But I pointed out in my earnings preview article that analysts are raising their revenue forecasts for AMD. So, it’s no wonder why short interest in the scrip has been on a rapid decline. Very few would want to take the risk of shorting a company that's en-route to releasing more products under an already successful combination of fabrication node and chip architecture - TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) 7nm node and AMD's Zen 2, respectively.

Final Thoughts

I want to point to readers that a continued short unwinding doesn’t always push up the price of the concerned security in itself, and that's not the contention anyway.

The thesis here is that if the Street perceived AMD to be overvalued or if there was an imminent risk to its growth story, we would have seen a dramatic buildup of short interest. But clearly, that scenario did not play out for AMD and we instead saw a net reduction in its short interest.

This essentially means that short-side market participants now have fewer qualitative reasons to short the stock. Maybe the rising stock price triggered their stop losses, or maybe the improving growth outlook has them worried. Whatever the case may be, this reduction in AMD’s short interest corroborates that the stock has plenty of upside potential in store, which should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.