Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended January 19, 2020

Roxgold releases another set of impressive results from its Seguela gold project in the Ivory Coast ahead of resource update.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Island Gold mine in Canada

On January 15, Alamos Gold (AGI) released new results from surface and underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold mine and the best interception was 10.1m @ 75.79g/t Au from 303m in hole 620-604-16. This is equal to 765(AuEq.)m and the true width was 2.62m.

The company said the new drill results have further extended high-grade gold mineralization beyond the existing mineral resources in all three areas of focus.

Island Gold is located in Canada and is one of the three operating mines of Alamos:

It's a high-grade and low-cost underground mine with an eight-year reserve life and 1.8 million ounces of resources.

In 2019, Alamos expanded the mine's processing capacity to 1,100 tpd and has a permit to further boost it to 1,200 tpd.

For 2020, Alamos plans to invest $21 million in surface and underground exploration at Island Gold, which is $2 million more than in 2019.

2) Seguela gold project in Ivory Coast

On January 15, Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) reported new drill results from its Seguela project and the best interception was 42m @ 16.97g/t Au from 133m in hole SGRD456. This is equal to 713(AuEq.)m and included intervals of 7m @ 32.21g/t Au and 8m @ 48.47g/t Au.

As you can see, hole SGRD456 was drilled at the Ancien target, and the recent drill results have extended the high grade a further 60m down plunge.

Seguela is located in western Ivory Coast and was acquired by Roxgold in April 2019 as part of a portfolio of 11 regional exploration permits.

At the moment, only the Antenna deposit has a mineral resource estimate:

Roxgold plans to release a new resource estimate in early 2020 and the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study are scheduled to be out the first half of 2020. The new resource estimate will also include the Agouti, Ancien, and Boulder targets.

3) Tatogga copper-gold-silver project in Canada

On January 16, GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) announced the results from the last four drill holes from its 15,000-meter Phase 2 exploration program at its Tatogga project and the best interception was 53.73m @ 10g/t Au and 46.84g/t Ag from 93.27m in hole TTD135. This is equal to 566(AuEq.)m and all of the four holes were drilled at the Saddle South gold-silver vein system:

Tatogga is located in BC's Golden Triangle and is close to the Red Chris mine:

As you can see, infrastructure is pretty good around Tatogga as the latter is accessible through a paved highway, the provincial power grid is close, and there's a deep water nearby.

GT Gold is backed by gold giant Newmont (NEM) as well as mining legend Ross Beaty:

Conclusion

Alamos' Island Gold mine has been growing at a spectacular pace over the past few years, and I think it's a very good low-cost mine. With $21 million earmarked for surface and underground exploration in 2020, reserves and resources are set to continue to grow. However, Alamos overall seems overvalued as its market capitalization is $2.3 billion.

Roxgold has been delivering very good drill results from a project that it bought as a part of a $20 million portfolio in 2019. The new resource estimate will include the Agouti, Ancien, and Boulder targets, and it could show close to a million ounces of resources across all categories. Seguela has very high grades and is also amenable to open-pit mining, which makes it very attractive. However, I think Roxgold looks very overvalued as it had proven and probable reserves of 658koz of gold as of the end of 2018 versus a capitalization of over $250 million at the moment.

GT Gold has a large gold-copper-silver project with good access to infrastructure, including roads and power. I think that it could hold 15 million ounces of gold equivalent in resources. Also, the company is backed by Newmont and Ross Beaty. With a valuation of just $112 million, I think this one could turn into something special for investors.

