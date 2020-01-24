Brookfield Property: Brothers In Arms, Arbitrage In Peace, Rinse And Repeat

It took only 27 days for this trade to generate a 1.61% return, or 24.26% in annualized terms, before employing any leverage. This proves how just how significant the opportunity presented in here is.

Arbitrage is the market equivalent of a "free lunch", and just like a pink dolphin - when you see one you press on the button, without asking (too many) questions.

However, if they don't, and if the gap is wide enough - just as happened last week - you bump into a rare arbitrage opportunity.

As such, they suppose to trade very closely to each other, especially when even the quarterly distribution is currently identical.

In-spite of some legal differences, BPY and BPR are essentially identical entities, especially from an economical/valuation perspective.

Background

On March 26th 2018, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY; TSX:BPY.UN) agreed to buy all outstanding shares of GGP Inc. (GGP) tat wer'e already held (at the time) by BPY and its affiliates.

GGP shareholders could elect to receive (in exchange for each GGP share they were holding at the time) either $23.50 in cash, or either i) one BPY unit, or ii) one share of a newly created US REIT, that's Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR), subject to proration, for an aggregate cash / equity consideration ratio of ~60%/40%.

Source: BPY and GGP, Investor Presentation, May 2018

It's important to note, even at this early stage, that while this may become a philosophical debate, for the purpose of this article we assume that BPY and BPR are identical entities, at least economically, and therefore also from a market valuation perspective.

Brothers in Arms

Since we are in a Dire (Straits) mood recently, we thought that it's only natural for "Brothers in Arms" to follow "Money for Nothing".

The Terms "Brother in Arms" refers to soldiers who are fighting together on the same side, and there's no better way to describe BPY and BPR.

However, in this article we are not going to tell you how great these "soldiers" are, or why you should buy any or both of them. Instead, we are going to tell how - and mostly when - you can make money out of this pair, no matter if you're holding 1, 2, or none of these soldiers.

There's no need (especially not when it comes to this article) to put too much emphasis into the (large) extent of similarity, and/or the (negligible) differences, between the two entities. For the sake of this article, it's enough to know that these two entities - while legally different - are economically/fundamentally identical.

You don't need us to say that. The Brookfield guys themselves has said so, loud and clear, when the BPY-GGP was getting to a close, describing the creation of BPR as solely "structured to provide an economic return equivalent to that of BPY units" (emphasis outs)

Source: BPY and GGP, Investor Presentation, May 2018

Putting it differently, the BPR creation not only has "absorbed" the GGP assets (ultimately under the wings of BPY) but it has also allowed anyone who prefer to invest in a US REIT (BPR) rather into a Limited Partnership (BPY) to pick the legal structure, consequently tax consideration, of preference.

Instead of being subject to a K-1 Schedule while holding BPY, investors could/can now buy BPR and get the more friendly 1099 form.

Other than this, and in-spite of some legal differences related to the exact rights in certain assets, the two entities are, just as the Brookfield group says, economically equivalent.

Indeed, under the most updated corporate structure of the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) group, BPY and BPR are being treated as one.

Source: BPY, Corporate Profile, November 2019

With that in mind, let's see how the "Brothers in Arms" may become "Arbitrage in Peace"

Arbitrage In Peace

What is an arbitrage?

the simultaneous buying and selling of securities, currency, or commodities in different markets or in derivative forms in order to take advantage of differing prices for the same asset.

If BPR and BPY are "economically equivalent " entities, they should trade at the same market price, which is the economic value of a certain asset.

As you can see below, over time, they principally do.

Data by YCharts

That's until you take a closer look through the ratio between the stocks (BPR price/BPY price) which allows you to identify/see a clear pattern.

Sure, the ratio always hoover around the 1.00x threshold, but it's also clear that when the BPR/BPY ratio is...

> 1.01x you want to sell BPR and buy BPY

< 0.997x you want to buy BPR and sell BPY

The situation where two assets that are equal/identical in essence, , BPY and BPR in this case, yet don't trade at the same price, is creating an arbitrage; a "free lunch" if you'd like (something which is quite rare in the markets, especially at a time when computers and algorithms are so dominant).

Principally, if we execute this trade over and over again - there's, essentially, zero risk in here, and a guaranteed profit.

Trade Details

Here's is the trading alert we've issued last week (December 26th 2019):

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, December 26th 2019

One has to remember that there are special considerations related to the long leg of this trade, i.e. Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY):

1. BPY is a LP that generates K-1 Schedule for tax purposes, so if you're an anti-K-1 person this trade may drops off instantly.

2. Being a Canadian LP, there's a withholding tax involved in here. You can get credit for it as part of your tax dealings (so essentially this is not an issue), but principally, this is how the mechanics here works.

Remember that when we suggest a trade we may mention some tax considerations for your benefit, however we don't take tax issues into consideration, from a trading perspective, as these are very subjective and personal matters that we, as authors/a service, can't cater on an individual basis.

In more simple words, Wheel of Fortune (as a service) and/or The Fortune Teller (as an author) assume/s that we're living in a world without taxes, and we write/trade based on this premise.

Bear in mind that at this point in time the quarterly dividend (per share/unit) is identical, at $0.33/quarter, and the dividend yields are very close too.

Data by YCharts

This means that going long one of the stocks while shorting the other is also a zero-sum game from a distribution perspective, as long as the two companies pay the exact same amounts.

Catch-22

Where's the catch then? Well, there's no real "catch" here, but there are few problems/considerations that turn this arbitrage into a more theoretical than a practical trade (unless you are one of those who can overcome these issues, and it's not an impossible task!):

1. The profit may be guaranteed, but unless you have access to serious money - it's still/quite small and likely not worth the trouble.

I mean, if you are about to make 1%, 1.5% max, on an arbitrage, you need to roll it few times a year to turn it into a reasonable return. As the above chart shows, this is only the third time that the ratio has moved over 1.011x over the past year.

On the other hand, if you also recall that when a trigger occurs you don't only close the previously-open position, but also open a new-opposite one - we're already talking about 6 rounds of 1-1.5% each. For a "free lunch"/guaranteed profit - that's (6%-9% in total, before costs) more like it!

2. When such a trade surely is worth the trouble (even for a single round) When you execute this trade using an enormous leverage.

For example: Let's say that you put into this trade $1,000 and you gained 1% on it over a one year period. This doesn't sounds too sexy, is it?

But what if with your $1,000 you also got another $20,000 at a cost of 0.5% per annum. Suddenly you're making 1% on your $1,000 but also another $100 (=$20,000*(1%-0.5%)) out of the loan/margin. A gain of $110 on $1,000 is already 11%... that certainly a great return, especially on what is essentially a zero risk trade.

And if instead of $20K you do it with $100K? Well, we trust you get the idea behind this. The bigger - the better, but who has access to such leverage?That's the key question.

Point is, this trade is becoming (more and more) attractive if you are in position to leverage it to the moon, and as long as the marginal cost of it is very low. For that you need a very generous bank/broker, which leads to the next point/issue...

3. In reality, there are costs around this trade (margin, short, execution, taxation, etc.) that might (and are likely to) "kill" it before it even starts. We, therefore, assume that not too many would be able to execute this trade promptly and efficiently.

Why do We Bring that Up Then?

We introduce this trade for three reasons:

1. Our "supermarket of ideas" concept always welcome new products/ideas, even if they are consumed only by the very few.

2. Knowledge is power. Teaching is a privilege. Just as we did here, "Killing two birds with one (Rolling) Stone" is our preferred/a productive approach.

3. We do know that some of you do have the fire power to turn the $1,000 example into a big amount. For you, this might become a relevant, certainly interesting play.

4. How many times do we have a trade with a risk rating 1 (essentially zero risk)? We wish to show that although such extreme cases are rare (to find), they actually do exist!

Please keep this pink dolphin in mind. We will get back to him in a minute.

Bottom Line

BPY is listed on the NYSE as a Limited Partnership, which is a "flow-through" legal structure. Just like REITs, Limited Partnerships don't pay income tax at the corporate level (assuming they meet certain regulatory requirements), and everything is being transferred (flowing-through) to the individual investor.

BPR is the REIT equivalent of BPY, eliminating the need of investors to deal with K-1s and allowing for simpler tax dealings/considerations.

While both are supposed to have the same ultimate claims on the same assets, the different legal structure create some minor differences that are negligible from an operational and financial perspectives (for the average investor).

For the purposes of this trade/article, we assume that there's no difference between BPY to BPR, or that even if there's (such a difference) it's has a near-zero effect from a valuation perspective.

In-spite of these minor legal differences between BPY to BPR, the two entities are economically equivalent, and as such, they suppose to trade at the same market/economical price.

If they don't - and last week the gap was rarely over 1% - an arbitrage opportunity is becoming a rare reality. This is exactly what has happened last week, and this is something that is happening every now and then.

Investors who have the access to big money, the fire-power and relationships with banks/brokers, and who are not sensitive for certain tax considerations - can take advantage of this "free lunch" as soon as it presents itself.

After all, there's a potential for a double-digit here, with essentially zero risk. How many times do you bump into such opportunities? Not too often we presume.

If you ever get to see a pink dolphin we trust that you'll bother to take a photo of him. Similarly, when you get a chance to trade an arbitrage is this market- you should bother to take full advantage of the rare situation and make the best out of it, as much as you can.

Only 27 Days Later...

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, January 22nd 2020

On 12/26/2019 we suggested to execute the following pair trade, with a risk rating 1, i.e. a trade we believe you can't lose money on (the first and only one we ever issued with such a low risk rating): BUY (to open) Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) and SELL (short) Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) at a PBY/BPR ratio of 0.988x (or, as we put it originally, a BPR/BPY ratio of 1.012x).

Less than one month later, and our price target - a BPY/BPR ratio of 1.004x - has been met.

Data by YCharts

As such, it's time to do the exact opposite trade, i.e. SELL (to close) BPY and BUY (to cover) BPR at a BPY/BPR ratio of 1.012x

This reflects a gain of "only" 1.62%, but when you think about it, this is 1.62% over only 27 days. Even without any leverage this is an annualized rate of return of 24.26% = (1.004/.988)^(365/27)-1

Since we did suggest to leverage this as much as you can, you can only imagine what can one makes out of such a trade, with very low risk (=that's the key point here), high leverage (say 10x), over a very short period.

We won't issue more of the same, but principally, if you're into easy money - keep trading this pair for as long as you can. Remember to follow the rules:

When BPY/BPR ratio touches 0.988x, you BUY (to open) BPY and SELL (short) BPR

When BPY/BPR ratio touches 1.004x, you SELL (to close) BPY and BUY (to cover) BPR

Alternatively, you may look at these rules from the other way, i.e. BPR/BPY ratio, for the exact same actions and results:

When BPR/BPR ratio touches 1.012x, you BUY (to open) BPY and SELL (short) BPR

When BPR/BPY ratio touches 0.996x, you SELL (to close) BPY and BUY (to cover) BPR

Rinse and repeat...

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY BPY, BUY BPR (on a stand along basis)