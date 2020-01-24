Assessing An Income Trade In Kronos Worldwide

The specialty chemicals company Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) has lost well over 50% of its market cap over the past two years. As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares have managed to stay above their 2019 lows, but we are still trading precariously close to them. As we can see from the MACD indicator below, we are very close to a technical buying signal. If indeed, we get a crossover here in the near-term and a convincing break above the company's 10-month moving average, then the odds would definitely strengthen that multi-year lows for the shares are in. Although the monthly histogram has not yet crossed over its own zero-line, it is very close to doing so at present. Furthermore, long-term investors should take note of the fact that every time the histogram crossed over into bullish territory, the share price witnessed a meaningful sustained rally

Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the firm's share price has already been reflected in the technical chart. Shares as we can see found solid support at the $10 level last year and has managed to stay above that level since then.

We write a lot in our commentary about stacking the odds in our favour as much as possible. Although Kronos has had plenty of volatility with respect to its earnings over the past while, at present it is registering a profit (trailing average of $0.88 per share). Furthermore, because of the sustained down-move in the share price over the past while, the company's assets look cheap at present (p/b of 1.6) and its sales look undervalued also (p/s of 0.8).

The big set-up this stock has (from a risk perspective) at present is that it is not an expensive stock ($11.84), and it is liquid. Investors/traders with smaller account for example could write covered calls to increase returns from their Kronos investment. Here are other reasons why we believe this is a worthwhile strategy in here.

Apart from the company's below-average valuation, Kronos pays out a 6%+ annual dividend which currently equates to $0.72 per share. Although trailing free cash flow of $58 million did not cover the dividend payment of $82 million over the past four quarters, the company has held firm with capex commitments. Although we will know the extent of last year's damage sometime in early March, the EPS is expected to rise this year by about 5%, which is encouraging. Any gains in net profit will ultimately take the pressure off free cash flow and consequently the dividend.

Kronos' debt to equity ratio came in at 0.54 in the third quarter. The profitability metrics such as return on equity and the interest coverage ratio are well down at present due to the sharp drop in trailing profits. However, we would remind investors that this company was in similar predicaments before, primarily in 2009 and 2015. Both times incidentally, the share price recovered. In saying this, interest payments on company debt are still 9 times smaller than operating profit. Suffice it to say, there is no threat to the dividend at present with respect to its viability.

A keen valuation and a stable dividend definitely protect against downside risk to some degree. Another way to stack the probabilities in one's favour is through the use of the covered call. Once at least 100 shares are held (equal to one call option contract), the trader can sell calls against this long position and simply wait until the contract(s) are exercised or expire.

For example, with implied volatility currently around 40% in Kronos, one could sell the regular March $12.5 call for $0.45 per contract at present. Earnings are set to be announced as mentioned at the beginning of March and the stock will go ex-dividend at the end of February. The combination of the call premium (3.8%) and the quarterly dividend (1.52%) equals 5.32%. So basically, if earnings were to disappoint, you still have reduced your cost basis by well over 5%, which is once more how you stack the probabilities in your favour.

To conclude, although writing covered calls means that one's shares may be eventually "called" away, this strategy automatically places the probabilities in favour of the investor. The reason we invest is for income, period. This strategy is a neutral to bullish trade and very attractive for smaller accounts where risk management is imperative. Let's see if we indeed can get our MACD crossover in the next week or so. Initiating a small position.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.