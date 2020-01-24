EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Gaining Traction

No-one is equal to anything. Even the same man is not equal to himself on different days."― Thomas Sowell

Shareholders of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) have been treated to a wild ride in the market over the past several years. Despite the volatility in the shares, the company seems to be making traction and the stock was added to the model portfolio of The Busted IPO Forum model portfolio in the fourth quarter of last year. The company provided guidance around preliminary fourth quarter and FY2019 revenue Thursday. It seems a good opportunity to update the investment case on what I believe is an undervalued 'Tier 3' name. A full analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Watertown, Massachusetts based specialty biopharma concern focused on drug delivery solutions for the treatment of eye diseases. The company has two wholly-owned FDA approved therapies and three out-licensed products from which it receives royalties. EyePoint was founded in Australia as pSivida in 2000 and listed in the United States in 2005, opening at $42 a share. The company moved its headquarters to the U.S. in 2008 and re-emerged as EyePoint concurrent to its acquisition of Icon Bioscience in March 2018. Its stock currently trades at $2.00 a share and commands a market cap slightly over $200 million.

The company's Durasert platform uses a miniaturized (3.5mm x .37mm), injectable, sustained-release insert for small molecules that can deliver a drug for up to three years. A drug core is surrounded with one or more polymer layers, with the permeability of those layers and other design aspects controlling the rate and duration of release to meet different therapeutic needs. YUTIQ is a product of EyePoint's Durasert platform and was approved for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIPU) in October 2018. It contains 0.18 mg of corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide released at an initial rate of 0.25 mcg/day. This single, three-year dosage is injected into the eye during an office visit.

Source: Company Presentation

EyePoint's second delivery platform is called Verisome, which is a biodegradable liquid or slightly viscous gel that contains the active agent. It is then injected into an ocular chamber where it coalesces into a single spherical dose that settles into the lower portion of the chamber. As the dose degrades over a period of weeks or several months, it gradually and consistently releases the drug. When the sphere is no longer visible to the physician, no active ingredient remains in the eye.

EyePoint's other commercial asset, DEXYCU, came over with the $32 million acquisition of Icon Bioscience in March 2018. DEXYCU, which employs the company's Verisome technology, is the first long-acting intraocular product approved for postoperative inflammation. It is the corticosteroid dexamethasone administered as a single dose via injection at the end of ocular surgery. The administration takes 30 to 60 seconds and obviates the need for patient compliance post procedure. Approved in February 2018 and launched in March 2019, DEXYCU is being marketed by a sales force of ~33 account managers. DEXYCU is patent protected in the U.S. until 2034.

Source: Company Presentation

Approximately 4.8 million cataract procedures are performed annually in the U.S. The current standard-of-care is a combination of steroid, antibiotic, and non-steroidal eye drops that are self-administered over the course of three to four weeks after surgery. EyePoint estimates the total U.S. addressable market at more than $2.4 billion.

Preliminary Revenue Guidance:

The company provided some quick bullet points to what it expects when fourth quarter and FY2019 revenues are reported within its fourth quarter earnings release which should be out in approximately two weeks (the press release says the conference call will take place March 5th, but since Q3 results came out November 7th so that may be a misprint).

Fourth quarter total and net product revenues are estimated to be between $7.5 million to $8.2 million and $6.9 million to $7.6 million, respectively.

For FY 2019, total and net product revenues are estimated between $19.3 million to $20 million and $15.8 million to $16.5 million, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 YUTIQ revenue between $4.1 million - $4.5 million and $11.4 million - $11.8 million, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 DEXYCU revenue between $2.8 million to $3.1 million and $4.4 million to $4.7 million, respectively.

In the third quarter, the company booked just $2.5 million in overall revenues. Net product sales was just $1 million, primarily generated from sales of DEXYCU. The other $1.5 million in revenue the company booked in the quarter came from licenses, royalties and collaborations.

Source: Company Presentation

The stock rallied just over 20% in trading yesterday as YUTIQ sales jump from basically nothing to over $4 million in the quarter. A permanent and specific J-Code became effective on October 1st and appears to have helped sales significantly in the quarter.

There also was a large uptick in sales of DEXYCU. In early December, the company entered into a formal two-year contract with one of the largest integrated delivery systems in the U.S. to offer DEXYCU (within its network). The full benefit of this new deal will take full effect in the first quarter of 2020.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

There has been no new analyst activity since this news came out this morning. Both B. Riley FBR and Guggenheim have Buy ratings and $4 price targets on EYPT at the moment. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the equity to Neutral shortly after disappointing Q3 numbers came out.

The company ended the third quarter with just over $30 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company burned through some $50 million in cash during the first three quarters of 2019. On its last quarterly conference call, management stated the firm's 'existing cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019 and cash inflows from anticipated YUTIQ and DEXYCU product sales will be sufficient to fund the Company's operating plan into 2020'

Verdict

More details will be provided by management at the upcoming fourth quarter conference call. That said, the company seems to have made substantial progress in ramping up sales in both of its two core products. I would expect some positive analyst commentary in the coming days on the guidance EyePoint released today.

With an addressable U.S. market of ~$3 billion for its two recently approved and launched products, EyePoint's under $200 million market cap seems very attractive on a long-term basis, even at least one more capital raise will have to happen (and probably in near future) before EyePoint achieves profitability.

Today's news confirms the company is starting to execute better in rolling out its product portfolio and it gives me greater confidence in the long-term investment case around EYPT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EYPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.