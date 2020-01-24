Network-1: Filed Into The 'Too Hard' Pile For Now

I am placing it in the 'too hard' basket at this time.

Network-1 (NTIP) is a decidedly mixed investment opportunity, and one that I would personally refrain from, despite seeing much to like about it. In doing so, I defer to the wisdom of Warren Buffett's business partner and the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Charlie Munger.

In evaluating investment opportunities, Munger recommended separating such opportunities into three baskets:

"We have three baskets for investing: yes, no, and too tough to understand."

What Munger meant by this is that if an investment is simple to understand and is attractively priced, it is a yes. If it is not, it is a no. And if it is not clearly one or the other, then class it as 'too hard' and leave it. One may quibble and argue that labelling it too hard effectively makes it a 'no' anyway, but what Munger meant simply is that the business itself may well be a decent opportunity, but it is best not to put money into it if you cannot comfortably determine that this is so.

This is the quandary I face when looking at Network-1, a U.S. based communications firm that specializes in developing, licensing, and protecting intellectual property, and as of 01/08/2020 has a portfolio of 77 patents covering a variety of technologies relating to telecommunications and data networking. Money is paid to Network-1 for permission to license its intellectual property patents in two ways: either in lump sum payments or in ongoing royalties. Furthermore, Network-1 must frequently engage in legal proceedings to protect its patents, which often results in delayed payments.

As you might imagine, the revenue and net income figures that this business model results in fluctuate considerably, as the figures reported over the past five years by Network-1 illustrates.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 12.31 million 1.77 million 2015 16.57 million 4.11 million 2016 47.59 million 23.22 million 2017 12.05 million 4.13 million 2018 9.41 million 7.71 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Network-1's investor relations page.

Quarterly results for the present financial year suggest that the overall results for 2019 will be a considerable drop from those reported for 2018, though an investment in ILiAD Biotechnologies, a clinical stage biotech firm, largely accounts for the negative net income figures reported here.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 606,000 -240,000 Q2 599,000 -208,000 Q3 520,000 -411,000 Total 1.73 million -859,000

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Network-1's investor relations page.

These revenue and net income figures have been reflected in management's ability to extract profits, as the current operating margin (trailing twelve months) of -119.39% shows, as does the fluctuating operating margin figures over the past five years.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2014 29.43 2015 23.71 2016 50.09 2017 36.56 2018 41.47

Figures collated from Morningstar.

Figures for return on equity over the past five years makes the same point, as does the current figure (trailing twelve months) of -2.53%.

Year Return On Equity (%) 2014 6.12 2015 14.77 2016 56.95 2017 7.70 2018 13.69

Figures collated from Morningstar.

A growth investor is going to have a hard time forecasting the probability of future growth with a business model like this, and the fluctuating revenue and net income results that it reports. Income investors are in a similar bind - while Network-1 does pay a semi-annual dividend which currently yields 4.27%, it only started doing so since February 2017, so it has a limited track record. The dividend has never been raised, and at the time of its declaration it was stated that it would be paid through March 2020, when Network-1's Remote Power Patent expires. In the most recent quarterly report, referring to the expiration of the Remote Power Patent, Network-1 declared that:

We have been dependent on our Remote Power Patent for a significant amount of our revenue...Our future revenue stream is uncertain.

Network-1's balance sheet does give grounds for optimism, though. Long-term finances are currently excellent, as Network-1 has a net worth of $54.71 million and no long-term debt. Short-term finances are in good shape too, as total current liabilities of $638,000 are offset by total current assets of $48.54 million, cash-on-hand worth $16.74 million, short-term investments worth $31.28 million, and total accounts receivable of $493,000. Conceivably, the dividend could be sustained, but it is likely that Network-1's balance sheet is as good as it is because the firm must by necessity prioritize it.

Currently, Network-1 are engaged in litigation over patent infringement with Hewlett-Packard (HPE) over the Remote Power Patent, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) subsidiaries Google and YouTube over the Cox Patent portfolio, Facebook (FB) over the Mirror Worlds Patent portfolio, and Dell over failed royalty payments.

Network-1 have a good track record in winning patent infringement cases. Image provided by World IP Review.

Network-1 have a good track record in winning patent infringement cases, as the Remote Power Patent litigation originally involved sixteen defendants and Hewlett-Packard is the only one of the original sixteen with whom a settlement has yet to be reached. There is no guarantee that this record of success will determine the outcome of its ongoing litigation, of course, but it is reasonable to assume that Network-1 may succeed. If they do, then withheld royalties from Dell, Cisco (CSCO) and others can be claimed, helping Network-1's bottom line. If not, however, as per the Q3 2019 report:

...results of operations and cash flow will continue to be materially affected.

With free cash flow of -$39,000 and earnings per share of -$0.06, Network-1 require this legal action to succeed. However, neither it nor the ILiAD Biotechnologies investment are certain to do so, leaving future profits in question.

Negative free cash flow and negative earnings per share, of course, make valuing Network-1 tricky at this time - even though it currently trades at $2.34 per share. So as a growth investment, an income investment, and a value investment, Network-1 is one that has to be parked in the 'too hard' basket. It has an excellent balance sheet, a strong patent portfolio, and a good record in patent litigation, but uncertainty over future revenues, uncertainty over the outcomes of its current litigation, and uncertainty over the ILiAD Biotechnologies investment make this one that I am inclined to refrain from investing in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.