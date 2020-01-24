Cash Is Not Trash With Markets At New Highs

Billionaire and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates said during a CNBC interview on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, that investors should be buying this market rather than seeking safety in cash.

Cash is trash, said the billionaire hedge-fund legend, who founded Bridgewater in 1975.

This simple yet powerful statement sums up the current market climate. When famous investment professionals like Mr. Dalio make such profound stock market statements is when individual investors should get worried. Mr. Dalio isn't the only investment professional out there right now who believes cash is worthless either. A monthly investment fund-manager survey conducted by Bank of America found that managers were holding on to their lowest proportion of cash since 2013.

When Wall Street becomes so complacent like it is today, investors should look for cash alternatives and look to overweight such positions within their portfolio. The number of stocks hitting 52-week highs is exceeding the number hitting lows and is at the upper end of its range, indicating extreme greed within individual investors. This article takes a look at one ETF to consider while looking to increase cash positions.

BIL's Assets Continue To Increase

With over $8.7 billion in assets, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is one of the most liquid U.S. Treasury bill ETFs on the market. According to State Street, BIL seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index. The ETF focuses on preserving investors' capital while maximizing the yield for investors in the government short-term Treasury bill sector. BIL pays out the current 1.37% yield in monthly payments to investors who would like to reinvest the interest.

Data by YCharts

Over the past few years, BIL's assets have exploded from just under $2 billion to over $8.74 billion. As short-term interest rates rose in 2018, the assets under management did as well. The above chart exemplifies the want and need for investors in short-term yielding products. Yes, stocks are hitting new highs; however, investors are voting with their short-term capital that cash is actually not trash.

Slow & Steady Monthly Interest

The main reason to own a security such as BIL is for the preservation of principal and to earn what the 1-3 month Treasury bill market is paying. BIL allows investors to earn consistent short-term Treasury income every month. Let's take a look at the last 12-month return period:

Year Month BIL Return 2019 1 0.17% 2019 2 0.18% 2019 3 0.17% 2019 4 0.19% 2019 5 0.21% 2019 6 0.18% 2019 7 0.18% 2019 8 0.17% 2019 9 0.16% 2019 10 0.16% 2019 11 0.11% 2019 12 0.11%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

As you can see from the above chart, the Treasury bill rates can move very fast along with the short-term Fed funds rate. Right now, investors are only yielding .11% per month; however, it is better than earning nothing in a checking account. The real risk to investors owning BIL is the opportunity cost that is lost due to markets heading to new highs. However, I would strongly encourage investors to be patient by owning a fund like BIL while waiting for stocks to sell off in a correction. As complacency continues to rise with equity markets, owning Treasury bill funds builds more balance and prudence within your portfolio. There is a reason why Warren Buffett is holding over $128 billion in cash right now. Remember, chasing equity returns at new highs didn't end well for investors before the Great Financial Crisis.

Instead Of Cash

When Ray Dalio famously made headlines today on his cash comment, I am sure he meant for investors to consider their alternatives. Looking for such alternatives to cash positions is extremely difficult in today's low interest rate environment. However, investors cannot chase yield or chase bond fund holdings that they might not understand. Investors today are buying bond funds with junk rated issuances buried within the fund holdings and not understanding the type of risk they are taking. If these assets are truly meant to be your cash holding allocation or short-term bond holding, you simply can't consider purchasing stocks or high-yield bonds at these prices. BIL is a way for investors to keep a focus on capital preservation, but to also earn a small amount in interest. Instead of accepting that "cash is trash", consider your extreme low-volatile alternatives with an ETF such as BIL. With a beta of 0 and a U.S. market correlation of -.27, BIL is a great alternative to own instead of cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.