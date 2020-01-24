Macy's: A 5-Year Investment Outlook

If Macy's can deliver low single digits sales growth and hit their guidance for SG&A and Margin improvement, shares have huge upside from here.

Macy's has done a nice job reducing leverage and is entering 2020 with a focus on reducing expenses and improving margins.

Macy's (M) shareholders have had a rough few years. After bottoming in late 2017, shares more than doubled in 2018 before giving back all of their gains in 2019.

Macy's got some relief after November/December same store sales came in better than expected, but shares still remain near multi year lows. I think Macy's enters 2020 oversold and could rebound sharply over the next 12 months.

Macy's management is making the right moves by investing in key existing stores, closing stores in regions where there is significant overlap, and monetizing their significant real estate holdings opportunistically. I believe Macy's real estate holdings are valuable and worth between $13-15 billion. Activist investment firm Starboard Value valued Macy's real estate at more than $20 billion in 2016, while Cowen put the value at $16 billion in late 2017. I think these assets provide some backstop to the equity valuation, especially as debt is further reduced.

Macy's at a Glance

5 Year Returns - A Pessimistic Forecast

To better understand the risk/reward opportunity, I've created a 5 year model with conditions I consider to be fairly pessimistic. My inputs/assumptions are as follows:

Despite building out their website and app, and investing heavily in the Growth150 initiative, Macy's never returns to growth, and Operating Cash Flow declines 2%/year for the next 5 years. Considering the interest savings from the ongoing debt repayment should improve operating cash flow by about 1%/year, this model really assumes the core business declines 3%/year. Capital Expenditures moderate from the 2019 level of ~$1 billion, but still remains stubbornly high. Macy's real estate asset sales slow significantly from recent levels. Macy's dividend remains at current levels, as it is well covered and because they have limited growth opportunities. Macy's continues to use excess Free Cash Flow after the dividend to retire debt.

After 5 years,

Macy's will have returned $44 of every $100 dollars invested as dividends. Macy's will have retired an additional $1.5 billion in debt. The dividend will still be covered two times over from free cash flow.

Even in this pessimistic scenario, I think annual returns (including dividends) in the 10-12% range are likely. Not terrific, but not bad either.

Upside to the Pessimistic Forecast

I believe there is material upside to the above forecast based on the following:

Sales growthcould return. I'm not expecting miracles, but low single digit sales growth is possible and would have a hugely positive impact. While revenue has declined from $27.1 billion in 2015 to $24.9 billion in 2018, Macy's generated this revenue from a significantly smaller footprint. At the end of 2015, Macy's occupied 142 million square feet of space, compared to 126 million square feet at the end of 2018. Revenue per square foot has actually gone up over this period! I don't think the sales situation is as dire as many believe, and growth here is possible. Cost Savings Source: Macy's 9-5-19 Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference PresentationMacy's is guiding to $550 million in SG&A and Margin improvement over the next 4 years, half of which would be realized in 2020. I don't believe the market is pricing this in and I have my doubts on this materializing as well. If they can achieve anywhere close to their targets it would be a major positive catalyst. Interest savings from the retired debt will continue to help. The latest $525 million debt tender reduces cash interest expense by ~$23 million/year. Real Estate sales continue to provide cash with added optionality. Macy's has submitted a plan to build an office tower on top of its Herald Square flagship. They also have a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), though not much has come from this yet. Capital Expenditures could be reduced significantly in the future. I'm expecting 2020 to be another high CapEx year, as more stores are revamped like the Growth150 stores (the next "tranche", as it was described on a recent conference call.) After this concludes I'm hopeful that CapEx can be reduced to the ~$600 million level, which would still represent almost $1 million per store. Share Repurchases could resume in the next few years if Macy's management reaches a comfortable level of debt, perhaps around $3 billion, financed at low rates with distant maturities.

5 Year Returns - A Slightly Less Pessimistic Forecast

Let me now model a marginally better scenario

1. Instead of declining, Operating Cash Flow takes the next 5 years to crawl back to 2017 levels, representing less than 3% growth. Half of this growth would be achieved just from savings on interest expense.

2. Capital Expenditures come under control a bit faster (and would still be too high in my opinion.)

In this scenario, Macy's eliminates their debt completely in 5 years. Investors at the current price have their 8.8% dividend covered 3 times over, and Macy's would still own the majority of their real estate. I think the share price doubling in this scenario is very likely, which would provide investors a 24% annual return (with dividends included.)

Conclusion

Even in pessimistic scenarios where free cash flow goes into a steady decline, I believe investors still do reasonably well, as the dividends add up and continued debt reduction and real estate value provide support to the share price. If Macy's management can deliver low single digits sales growth and come anywhere near their guidance for SG&A and Margin improvement, I think shares have huge upside from here and could run back to the Q3-18 highs above $35/share quickly.

At the current price, I view Macy's as a "heads I win, tails I don't lose too much" type of investment, and believe investors buying here will do well.

