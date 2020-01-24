How To Retire: Get A Job

One of the most effective ways to increase income without raising volatility is to include preferred shares as part of the portfolio.

The stock market today is painfully expensive, but the lower-risk positions are less expensive compared to the high-risk stocks.

Finding a peaceful way to afford retirement is one of the most pressing issues of the day. Many readers have turned to Seeking Alpha to handle challenges which face retirees today. Retirees need to understand:

How to plan their cash flows How to build a steady portfolio What level of expectations are reasonable

It's distressing to hear from retirees who "need" a 14% annual rate of return. Even with heightened risk and volatility, 14% is very unlikely. Even if an investor achieved it, it wouldn't be in a steady pattern. That's the nature of high volatility.

Many investors want to spend part of their golden years on a cruise ship. That's entirely possible.

Today, we are using hypothetical situations many readers face.

It would be easy to plan retirement with $10 million. So instead, let's make it less: $628,342. The portfolio we will highlight would've been closer to half a million about 30 months ago, but share prices have risen along with dividend rates. We'll demonstrate how to boost the yield without raising the volatility. If investors want to run a similar plan on $500,000, they can simply scale down the size of positions or utilize a higher allocation to preferred shares.

Market environment

The current interest rates available on bonds are low by historical standards, but they have increased moderately during the last five months. Bonds are a difficult way to generate income without a huge portfolio. Perhaps you'd rather go with a portfolio of mostly equity?

The market keeps setting new record highs. One metric we like to track is the CAPE (Cyclically-Adjusted P/E ratio). You don’t need to check this ratio every day or even every month. Checking it a few times per year would suffice. The metric evaluates the price on the S&P 500 compared to the average earnings for the S&P 500. A higher ratio indicates that current prices are less attractive. Take a look at the recent chart:

By using a longer time frame for evaluating prices, we won’t be overly excited by recent strength in earnings. With this formula a few good years or bad years for earnings can simply be rolled into the average. Lately, we’ve had several good years for earnings.

The higher valuations make it a more dangerous time to go all in on equity. Investing today should involve even more caution than usual. The investments I would choose are large companies with a strong track record and a solid balance sheet. A retiree today can still invest in an income portfolio and expect solid dividend yields, but their income won’t be as high as if they were buying back in 2011.

Dividend champions are unlikely to cut their dividend - even in harsh times. Short-term volatility of the market may be significant, but the income source should remain almost entirely intact. Consequently, many income investors will overweight dividend champions for their portfolio.

Social Security

Waiting to take Social Security has huge benefits. The retiree is investing in their future cash flows and securing a larger payout in each future period. If they expect to enjoy a long retirement, then waiting often makes sense. However, there are some significant exceptions.

Here are several reasons why a retiree might choose to file early:

Paying off high interest-rate debt. Health concerns that make them doubt they will live into their late 80s. Doubts about the future level of benefits. Expectations for changes in taxation on Social Security benefits.

For this scenario, our retiree is taking out Social Security as soon as possible. When a retiree has no idea whether they will live to be 65 or 105, taking Social Security early can be wise. Often the payback period on taking Social Security benefits later runs through the early 80s. If we adjust for the ability to accrue interest income on cash balances, it would be a bit later.

For our example, the investor is taking Social Security at 64 and is going to receive a monthly benefit of $1,500. That translates to $18,000 per year.

Challenges in Retirement

Each person entering retirement faces their own unique challenges. To give yourself a better shot in retirement, we recommend the following steps:

Be diligent in your planning. Spend the time to track expenses upfront. Be frugal. Look to cut back on some of those expenses. Consider ways to earn additional income. Even a small source of income can help. Remain committed to the plan. A plan is only useful if you follow it.

Portfolio investing

Let's build a sample portfolio with strong dividend investments. Investors should pick a strategy that helps them sleep at night. Some investors like a portfolio built on a very diversified group of ETFs. Others would prefer a few strong dividend growers to create a more stable stream of dividend payments.

We will focus on dividend payers to supplement income. In this scenario - plan simple. Buy and hold 20 of the best dividend stocks on the market. These picks will be in a rapid format, so we aren't going to get into deep dives on fundamental valuation. The focus of this article is on the retirement strategy with the individual shares being used as examples for building a diversified portfolio.

Let's begin!

ESS

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is currently one of our favorite apartment REITs.

The company has a portfolio of apartments in Seattle and California.

Source: ESS

17% of their net operating income is generated in Seattle while the other 83% comes from California. This focus on the West Coast has served ESS very well since its IPO in 1994. They delivered total returns as of September 2019 of 5369% with dividends reinvested. For comparison, that is the highest value for any of the equity REITs around since 1994.

Source: ESS

That performance also thoroughly beats the NAREIT index for apartment REITs. The NAREIT index for apartment REITs delivered 1666% during that same time period. Consequently, we should be asking ourselves how ESS was able to outperform by such a large margin.

One of the factors was a higher growth rate in same-property NOI.

Source: ESS

The West Coast has been an excellent area for investment over the last decade. Same-property NOI grew materially faster for ESS than for many of their competitors. The higher growth rate in same-property NOI translated into a higher growth rate in core FFO per share.

For investors who are familiar with our terminology, core FFO per share is roughly equivalent to normalized FFO. The higher growth rate in core FFO per share also enabled ESS to deliver a solid dividend growth rate.

We see several factors driving future growth for Essex.

FRT

Federal Realty Trust (FRT) has an outstanding history of growth in FFO per share, 52 years of consecutive dividend increases, an impeccable balance sheet (rated A-), and great leadership. Shares carry a 3.10% dividend yield and solid expectations for continual growth.

We believe the market is focusing on 2020 projections and ignoring the rest of the coming decade, though management keeps emphasizing long-term value creation. Management is undertaking multiple projects to enhance their long-term growth rate, but values are negatively impacted in the short term.

We closed out our position in FRT before based on relative valuations. We believed the share price was unlikely to rally hard and we had other opportunities to pursue. Today, shares of FRT are a bit cheaper but many peers rallied hard. The disconnect implies that FRT has a better chance for growing the share price in the coming years. Dividend growth was expected either way.

FRT’s dividend yield is the lowest among the strip center REITs at 3.24%. Some investors may be discouraged by the lower yield, but FRT has a very reasonable payout ratio (64% on consensus FFO estimates) and a great track record of growth:

Source: FRT

Their history of growth is exceptional, but we want to focus on:

How they were able to grow dividends per share? Do those same factors still exist today? What level of growth should we expect going forward?

Rental Rates Drive Dividends

The first step was focusing on areas where rental rates would be climbing. FRT put a huge emphasis on the quality of their portfolio. This is something many investors overlook at times. FRT’s properties command higher prices because they have a better growth profile. These properties are located through several of the largest markets in the United States:

Source: FRT

The surrounding areas have higher population density higher income per household, which implies more income available for spending within the retail spaces which exist:

Source: FRT

The stronger consumers within that market enabled FRT to charge higher rents and to raise those rents faster:

Source: FRT

You can see they had the highest cash rent PSF (per square foot), shown in the top left corner. In the top right corner, you can see that they are still raising rents faster than many peers.

Across the bottom you can see that for the last 21 years their leasing spreads were materially better than average for the sector. In fact, their leasing spreads beat the sector average in every single year. Sometimes it was by 1% and sometimes it was by more than 10%, but they were consistently better.

Growth in rental rates was a significant factor for FRT and it remains in effect today. The last few years have seen a smaller difference in the growth rates, but FRT maintains a competitive advantage here. The edge in rental rate increases still exists today.

We see a few other advantages for FRT as well.

MO and PM

The next two picks might scare investors: Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM). MO and PM are two of the tobacco giants and their performance over the last calendar year has been dreadful. Analysts have become far more concerned over the future of the industry. We disagree. Tobacco revenue growth rates are unlikely to maintain their prior levels. However, shares trade at low valuations. The current dividend yield is 6.59% for MO and 5.28% for PM. They have their dividends covered though the margin for safety isn’t huge. Using consensus analyst estimates, the payout ratio on earnings is 80% for MO and 90% for PM.

Altria Group has raised their dividend for nearly 50 years. We consider MO's dividend history as being relevant for PM also. The two were previously parts of the same company.

Each of these companies has massive market share. They sell an addictive market. They are demonstrating their ability to transition into new products.

PG, MMM, and JNJ

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and 3M (MMM) each have around 60 years of dividend increases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is only a few years behind. All of these companies have another factor in common: Product diversity.

The companies are giants within their sectors. They sell products which are probably in your residence right now. For dividend portfolios, these three companies are common choices.

PEP and KO

Do we really need both? Probably not. But we’re having fun with the portfolio.

Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) combined have 100 years of dividend growth. Future dividend growth rates are uncertain. That's always the case. We see a headwind for selling sugary junk food (including soda), but the companies have plenty of time to transition into healthier products. Their greatest strength isn't the brands they own, it's their ability to build brands. The existing brands simply demonstrate their expertise.

LOW and HD

Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) are the kings of home improvement.

The two chains have delivered solid growth on a consistent basis. We don't expect a sudden emergence of a third player to challenge this oligopoly.

Much like PEP and KO, you probably don’t need both. We’re deliberately picking two similar stocks in most industries.

O and NNN

Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are both favorites for dividend investors. They have decades of dividend growth. Each excels at managing their real estate. One important aspect is choosing the right tenants. By choosing the right tenants they can significantly reduce their risk of tenants going bankrupt. That gives them greater certainty over their future cash flows.

However, there is another option. Investors may also want to consider W.P. Carey (WPC). Why? For starters, income investors will appreciate that WPC carries a 4.99% dividend yield rather than the 3.58% on O or the 3.72% on NNN. However, WPC also trades at lower multiple of FFO. For WPC it is just under 19x. NNN trades at just over 20x FFO and O trades at over 23x FFO.

There are a few more things you’ll want to know about WPC:

They are an international REIT with significant exposure to Western Europe. They are able to use their European exposure to issue lower-cost debt. They significantly reduced their overall leverage during the last year, earning a lower risk rating (now 2.0, was 2.5). The portfolio includes an emphasis on industrial and warehouse assets. Pricing in industrial REITs demonstrates the demand for these assets. A strategic merger in 2018 simplified the company and made it significantly more appealing. Triple net lease REITs usually trade above NAV (net asset value). They issue shares using the premium to NAV. They purchase more properties with the cash raised from issuing shares. These transactions are regularly accretive to existing shareholders.

The portfolio should be broken down in a few ways. We begin with geography because it's one of the unique things about WPC. While triple-net lease REITs often outperform during recessions because of their longer lease terms, international diversification is a benefit as well. One third of WPC’s portfolio is in Europe:

Source: WPC

Within that international exposure, they have a significant amount of Industrial and Warehouse properties. While most triple net lease REITs own a very large volume of retail assets, WPC’s asset base involves far fewer retail locations:

Source: WPC

Retail properties accounted for only 17% of their portfolio (seen on left). On the right, “Retail Stores” count for 20% because the chart on the right looks at the major industry of the tenant, rather than the property type. Hypothetically, if you were to rent a warehouse out to Target (TGT) or Costco (COST), your tenant would be a “Retail Store” even though the property type would be a warehouse. Consequently, the two pie charts don’t have to match up perfectly. We see both charts as useful, but we emphasize the chart on the left.

T and VZ

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are the two behemoths of mobile Internet access. Banks can be "too big to fail." If that designation goes to telecommunications firms, these would be the first on the list. They trade at high dividend yields and low P/E ratios.

However, investors willing to accept a lower yield for higher growth could consider REITs which lease out cell phone towers to AT&T and Verizon. The three major options are American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC).

AAPL

It's hard not to put Apple (AAPL) into a retirement portfolio. There are limited choices for dividend stocks in the tech space. If investors want a company with an exceptionally strong balance sheet, the list gets dramatically shorter. Some investors might prefer to use Microsoft (MSFT) here instead. Either way, tech stocks are a very large portion of the economy and it makes sense to include at least one of them in a dividend growth portfolio.

Some investors may opt to use Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) instead. NVDA carries a very low yield, but investors may be excited by the growth. We were excited before, but we’re questioning whether the “Geforce Now” initiate will be a big success. The system was paid, became free, and is expected to go back to being a paid service. However, the disclosed ideals for pricing appear laughably high. Rather than $7.99 per month, NVDA would like to charge per hour. At a rate of $1.25 per hour, they would be charging users $7.99 in about six hours and 24 minutes. That’s not to rent games either. That’s for the consumer to play a game they already own. I don’t foresee that working.

Why such a high price? Because NVDA would render the game on their servers and then broadcast it back to the user. This lets the customer avoid buying a higher-quality gaming rig, but it requires massive bandwidth. If bandwidth consumption goes up that much, then we will be thrilled with Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK).

DLR is a data center REIT with a global platform. If bandwidth demand continues to rise, we should see more demand for their data centers. The company carries a BBB-rated balance sheet and has grown Core FFO per share (their version of earnings) at a 13% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) since 2005:

Source: DLR

Shares carry a risk rating of 2, which is common for a REIT rated BBB. The dividend yield is reasonable at 3.47%. The yield is easily covered by FFO. FFO is like earnings per share designed for REITs. Even after adjusting for the cash spent to maintain properties, the dividend is still easily covered. We expect DLR to deliver strong dividend growth and find DLR is attractively priced.

Building in Some Preferred Shares

That’s quite a few common shares. We want to build a portfolio with a stronger dividend yield, so let’s focus on that. We’ll add AGNCN (AGNCN), ARR-B (ARR.PB), and NLY-F (NLY.PF). These shares come from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), and Annaly Capital Management (NLY).

If you just want the main points on preferred shares, our brief overview should suffice. If you want to gain a much deeper understanding of preferred shares, read on past the overview. Of course, we greatly appreciate questions. Please feel free to ask. The lessons we’re discussing here come from a 67-page article on preferred share investing we wrote for subscribers.

The most important step in understanding preferred shares is to know why investors want them. Preferred shares are very useful for both the buy-and-hold investor and the trader. We built a chart showing the benefits:

Source: The REIT Forum

With several reasons to like preferred shares, we want to look at how our service ties into those benefits:

Source: The REIT Forum

How can you find good entry opportunities? We communicate them with our research. You can follow us and read more of our articles.

What About Price Targets?

When we are setting price targets, we consider several factors including:

Credit Risk

Price Risk

Stripped Yield

Call Risk

Duration Risk

Quality of management and transparency of accounting

Should Investors Ever Pay More than $25?

Yes. While some investors will refuse to ever pay a single penny over $25.00, there are times where it makes a great deal of sense. We evaluate each share individually and we evaluate it compared to peers. There are times where a share is a great investment even though it trades above $25.00.

How do I Find a Ticker and Buy the Preferred Share?

Perhaps you’ve already been reading our articles and feel ready to purchase a preferred share. You go into your brokerage account, but how do you buy a preferred share? They trade like regular shares of stocks, but they are often a little less liquid. We handle the liquidity by using “limit-buy” and “limit-sell” prices. Those tell the broker that you have a maximum you’re willing to pay when buying and a minimum price you would accept when selling.

You’ll enter the trade on a screen that looks like this (using one of our Schwab accounts):

Source: Schwab

Your broker might not recognize the same ticker we’ve used in articles though. Each broker has their own system for naming preferred shares. Follow along in the image below to see how you can find the symbol for your broker:

Source: The REIT Forum

You can see that NLY-F would be NLY_pF for a Vanguard account.

That’s our brief overview. Is there something you would like to see covered within the brief overview, which isn’t yet? Let us know. We’re still working on ways to enhance the organization. The entire piece, after all, is 67 pages in Google Documents.

Looking at the Dividend Portfolio

We’ve gone over the stocks, so it is time to look at them in a portfolio:

Source: The REIT Forum’s Classic Dividend Portfolio Tracker

We’re using one of the tools we provide to subscribers of our service. This is a quick way to get a glance at your overall portfolio. We can easily spot if any positions are exceptionally large using the colored chart on the right hand side. For instance, having 1,350 shares of AGNCN causes the income from AGNCN to exceed 10% of the total portfolio income.

We can also spot the portfolio value and the annual income. The yield on this portfolio comes in at 3.63%, good for $22,789.50 per year. We expect dividends to grow over time. However, if an investor wanted more dividend income at the cost of growth, they could do that by replacing a few of the lower-yielding investments with more preferred shares. For instance, LOW or AAPL could be replaced to push up the yield materially.

Total retirement income

The total portfolio income would be $22,789.50. Social Security benefits add another $18,000 a year. This comes out to $40,789.50 per year for one person.

This is enough to live off of for one person, though comfort levels may differ.

It would be very difficult if the retiree were paying rent and completely unworkable if the retiree were paying rent in San Francisco or New York.

However, if the retiree is living in a city with a low cost of living, this can still work. They need to own their own home and shouldn't be planning on driving a brand-new car.

At 64, this retiree has one year left before Medicare kicks in. They might look to buy a separate health insurance plan, which would require keeping more cash on hand. They might decide to go uninsured for those two years. Or they might look for a part-time job with health insurance benefits. These can still be difficult to find, but the health insurance aspect would be more important than the paycheck. The declines in the unemployment rate are forcing employers to compete more for qualified employees, so these positions aren't impossible to find.

Never Index For Yield

One of the biggest mistakes we see investors make is grabbing for high yields through high-fee index funds. For instance, many investors might grab the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) for the 5.25% yield. They would think that the diversification automatically reduced their risk, but they would be wrong. The ETF still holds individual preferred shares, but they are selected by an index rather than an expert on the sector.

One of the preferred shares we discussed is AGNCN. To demonstrate the difference in both volatility and total returns over time, we prepared a chart showing how much an investor would've needed to invest in either PFF or AGNCN on any given day since 1/1/2018 to reach $100,000 in total value as of summer 2019:

How can AGNCN outperform over long periods? It has a higher yield, lower risk, and doesn't pay a hefty expense ratio (like PFF). That gives AGNCN a big advantage for long-term performance. It offers more upside through the higher yield, but it also performs much better during a decline.

For buy-and-hold investors, this is a great share due to the low risk. For traders, the lower risk is particularly appealing after a huge rally in the markets. When we own a risk-rating one preferred share and see the market dive, we may eat a loss for 2% to buy another share that just plunged by 8%. If the market doesn't dive, we simply continue to collect our solid yield.

Investors who aren't comfortable with this can simply stay in the shares.

Conclusion

There are many strong companies which were excluded. The companies we listed are strong enough to be seen as viable income sources for any investor. We won't be applying ratings in this article, because the emphasis is on planning for retirement and the stocks are highlighted as examples for durable income.

Retirement planning has two major aspects. Neither is glamorous. Planning should rarely be glamorous.

The first aspect is planning for expenses. By reducing expenses the retiree has a lower hurdle to clear for income. Many retirees don't look at this as an option until it's too late. Reducing expenses early on is dramatically more effective than attempting to do so later.

The second aspect is planning for cash flows. Some investors will choose to sell shares on occasion to free up capital and spend a portion of the principal. There's nothing wrong with that strategy, so long as the retiree is comfortable using it. For retirees who prefer to hold onto their investments, it makes sense to focus on establishing an income portfolio.

One way to dramatically improve the expected income without ramping up the risk and volatility is to incorporate some preferred shares. Carefully selected preferred shares can offer a high yield while still reducing the total risk of the portfolio. They don't offer as much upside during a prolonged bull market, but they dramatically reduce the risk while increasing the income. We like to focus on finding defensive investments, so they suit us very well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, WPC, NLY-F, DLR, ESS, FRT, MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.