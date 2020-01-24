Correlation Does Imply Causation

Something funny happened when the Fed started increasing the size of its balance sheet in October by purchasing $60 billion per month in short-term Treasuries. The stock market soared, and technology stocks roared. The stock market had clearly been trending higher before this latest round of quantitative easing (QE), but the current surge that has coincided with the Fed's increase in liquidity is parabolic. As can be seen below, we have only had one down week for the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) in the past 17! Does correlation imply causation?

I've opined a couple of times this year that the current rally reminds me of the tech-fueled rally in 1999. I think few agree with me, but there is one technical aspect of today's market that hasn't been seen since the 1990s. Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer pointed out this week that the last time the S&P 500's technology sector climbed above 82 on its weekly Relative Strength Index, it was 1999. In fact, this happened four times in the 1990s, and each occurrence was immediately followed by a correction that averaged 13%. It is important to note that none of these occurrences ended the 1990s bull market, but they did reflect an extremely overbought condition that resulted in abrupt and sharp pullbacks. What is different today is that the Fed is injecting massive amounts of liquidity into the financial system daily. Again, does correlation imply causation?

Most bulls will concede that the Fed's actions are a positive for the market, but the real reason for the melt-up is that the fundamental outlook is starting to improve. There has been a very modest improvement in global PMI indices, but these are surveys of sentiment as much as they reflect actual economic developments. The upturns we have seen don't indicate a boom, but more of stabilization in a very tepid rate of economic growth. There are no real-world developments that support the recent rapid rise in equities. Earnings continue to decline on a year-over-year basis. The phase-one trade deal steal leaves us burdened with tariffs on the US and Chinese goods.

Bulls also say that valuations are not anywhere near as stretched today as they were in 1999, which allows the market further upside. I disagree. By some metrics, they are far more excessive. I saw the chart below yesterday and my jaw dropped. In 1999, the euphoria was concentrated in the technology sector, but today it spread to nearly every sector. The only values appear to be in financials and healthcare.

We are undoubtedly overdue for a pullback of 5%, at a minimum, and it should be led by the tech sector, but will it happen this time? I'm prepared for it, but I'm not so sure. The Fed has stated that its current QE program will run through the second quarter of this year. Its daily liquidity injections through overnight repurchase agreements, or repos, show no sign of abating. If the stock market continues to melt upward, led by technology, in perfect correlation with the increase in liquidity, then the case for causation will strengthen. But we won't know for certain until the correlation is broken.

What I do see as certain are market prices further divorcing themselves from fundamentals, and the longer that divergence persists, the greater the ultimate correction will be down the road.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds, and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.