Jiana Science And Technology Begins IPO Process

Jiana Science And Technology Co. (JIST) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing an online platform for a variety of real estate services in China.

JIST has produced highly uneven financial results on old information, which is not a good look for attempting an IPO on U.S. capital markets.

Company & Technology

Shenzhen, China-based Jiana was founded to originally sell NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) prepaid cards but has since pivoted to create a real estate website and platform for various residential real estate services in China.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Fengzhen Zhu, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously education director at the Shenzhen Futian District Foreign Language School.

Ms. Zhu currently owns 82.42% of company stock pre-IPO.

The company's primary offerings include:

Fun Building - for sale home listings aimed at older buyers

Fun Rental - for rent home listings

Fangyuanbao - online housing information channel

EZ-Link Card - online payment system

The firm has raised a total of $2.7 million in invested capital since inception.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm says that its marketing efforts are primarily online and aimed at offering consumers discounts for purchasing property through its online system.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen to only 1.2% as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE April 30, 2019 1.2% FYE April 30, 2018 0.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a very high 111.3x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by Reuters, China's housing market is expected to grow at a 3.1% rate in price terms in 2020.

This forecast is after several years of strong growth after 2015's growth rate of 1.5%.

The residential real estate industry has more recently seen a significant reduction in growth due to a range of government policies designed to lower speculative activity leading to over-building. Recently, central government regulators have eased certain restrictions while keeping others in place, nevertheless leading to slower activity overall. Through their various actions, regulators have introduced uncertainty into the financial and real estate development markets, which may induce severe volatility for Jiana's stock.

Major competitive vendors include:

World Union Real Estate Consultancy

Jones Lang LaSalle

Centaline Group

SouFun Holdings

Financial Performance

Jiana's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply reduced topline revenue

Higher gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating profit and margin

Reduced use of cash in operations to nearly breakeven

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE April 30, 2019 $ 3,538,125 -56.3% FYE April 30, 2018 $ 8,092,741 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE April 30, 2019 $ 2,627,614 68.3% FYE April 30, 2018 $ 1,561,626 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE April 30, 2019 74.27% FYE April 30, 2018 19.30% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE April 30, 2019 $ 1,874,784 53.0% FYE April 30, 2018 $ 852,056 10.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) FYE April 30, 2019 $ 1,556,684 FYE April 30, 2018 $ 840,309 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE April 30, 2019 $ (18,068) FYE April 30, 2018 $ (634,501)

Source: Company registration statement

As of April 30, 2019, Jiana had $52,290 in cash and $4.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended April 30, 2019, was a negative ($1.9 million).

IPO Details

Jiana intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the proceeds from this offering for advertising and marketing, working capital and general corporate purposes, including the expansion of our business.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

There is no listed bookrunner for the IPO.

Commentary

Jiana is seeking a small investment from public U.S. capital markets for its expansion plans within the online real estate services market in China.

The company's financials show a puzzling combination of a sharp reduction in topline revenue but an increase in gross profit and net income. Cash flow from operations is now essentially at breakeven.

Also, the firm's financial statements are out of date, so we only have official, audited numbers as of April 30, 2019, nine months ago.

Since then, the Chinese economy has slowed considerably, leading me to question the firm's trajectory even more.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are still very low; the firm's selling & marketing efficiency rate is quite high, given the online nature of its system.

The market opportunity for providing real estate services via an online portal would appear to be significant as many Chinese consumers use their phones for so many other ecommerce-related activities.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm's operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

In sum, Jiana's financial results and information present uncertainty for the IPO's prospects for success. I'll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

