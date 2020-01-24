KRE: Regional Banks Face Structural And Cyclical Headwinds

A world with anemic growth has low rates and flat yield curves, a disaster for regional banks that depend on lending and net interest income more than larger banks.

Structural economic issues including demographics and debt continue to degrade global growth, leading to lower interest rates and lower net interest margins for lending institutions.

Regional banks in the United States (KRE) are facing both structural and cyclical economic headwinds, including lower interest rates, faltering economic growth, and flatter yield curves. These structural and cyclical economic factors are translating to lower net interest income "NII" growth, weakening loan growth, and falling net interest margins "NIMs."

The combination of these factors already has unfolded similarly in both Japan and Europe, several decades ahead of the United States in regard to the deterioration in demographics. The result in both Japan and Europe has been a decimation of the banking sector, collapsing under lower (and negative) short-term interest rates, persistent flat or inverted yield curves, and economic stagnation.

Long-only strategies should likely avoid KRE and regional banks in favor of more defensive assets. More tactical strategies should stay underweight or short KRE.

Europe and Japan Banking Index:

Source: Bloomberg

Structural economic fundamentals argue that economic growth will continue to trend lower over time, capping the growth rate of each cyclical upturn and dragging interest rates lower.

From a cyclical standpoint in the United States, economic growth is still in a downward trend, exerting a depressing force on both short-term and long-term interest rates.

Lower interest rates and a flat yield curve is an unprofitable combination for any business that's heavily dependent on a model of "borrowing short and lending long."

Regional banks in the US have deeply underperformed the broader stock market for the past two years.

Regional banks have been a short position in the EPB Macro Research "Tactical" portfolio since May 2018 based on the thesis that a continued decline in both long- and short-term interest rates would erode the profitability of lending institutions.

It should be noted that this thesis does not apply to large money center banks such as JPMorgan (JPM) with much more diversified revenue lines. Regional banks are far more sensitive to lending conditions and interest rate spreads. I have never made a direct bet against any large money center banks.

KRE Total Return Since May 2018:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A cyclical upturn in economic growth will only improve the profitability of a lending business temporarily. Due to excessive levels of unproductive debt, constricting the velocity of money, economic growth will trend lower over time, causing conditions to revert back toward lower interest rates and flatter yield curves.

Regional banks are likely to continue underperforming the broader market in the coming quarters.

Secular Decline In Growth and Interest Rates

Nominal economic growth has been in a downward trend since the 1980s. Using nominal growth removes the debate about inflation, measuring total final sales. The chart below shows the average 10-year annualized growth rate by decade and the average yield on the 10-year Treasury.

The trend in the direction of growth is consistent with the trend in long-term interest rates.

Average 10-Year Annualized nGDP Growth and Average 10-Year Yield:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Factors that have contributed to the persistent decline in nominal output include lower rates of population growth and higher levels of unproductive debt.

Population forecasts virtually ensure declining rates of labor force growth over the coming years.

Population Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As population growth declines, economic growth becomes increasingly reliant on productivity growth to bridge the output gap.

Excessive levels of debt are hindering productivity growth and reducing the velocity of money, making monetary policy increasingly ineffective.

Economist Lacy Hunt, in his recent Q4 Review, outlined the deteriorating impact high levels of debt exert on the economy.

Each additional dollar of total nonfinancial debt outstanding over the first two quarters of 2019 generated 40 cents of GDP in the U.S., a contribution to growth that was 25% lower than twenty years ago. The contribution of each additional dollar of debt was far worse in the other major economies. In the euro area and Japan, debt generated only 38 and 26 cents of GDP growth, respectively. In the first two quarters of last year, each dollar of debt generated only 37 cents in the U.K. In China, the number was 38 cents for 2019, a decline of 57.5% from twenty years ago. The declining marginal revenue product of debt reconfirms that excessive debt usage is triggering the law of diminishing returns, which results in weaker growth in real GDP. In the euro area, Japan and China, economic policy is relying heavily on debt financed fiscal operations to try to reverse weak economic conditions. This method has been demonstrated to be a self-defeating process.

- Lacy Hunt, Q4 Review

Declining rates of population growth and a continued increase in the level of debt are likely to continue reducing the trend rate of economic growth, both domestically and globally.

The persistent decline in economic fundamentals has resulted in a multi-decade decline in government bond yields, reflecting the deterioration in present conditions.

10-Year Yield, Quarterly:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Interest rates have experienced many short-term increases in the past several decades. Weaker rates of economic growth cap each rise.

Structurally, lower interest rates on the long-end of the Treasury curve is unprofitable for any business borrowing short and lending long, including regional banks.

A secular decline in population growth and excessive levels of unproductive debt will continue to degrade economic growth over time, resulting in a continuation of the multi-decade trend in long-term interest rates.

Cyclical Downturn = Low Rates and Flat Curves

While the consensus narrative remains hopeful for a rebound in domestic economic growth, the bond market displays a more accurate description of the current economic data.

At EPB Macro Research, we use a process of long and short leading indicators to assess the probability of an inflection point in the direction of economic growth.

When the rate of growth is declining, interest rates across the curve tend to fall, and defensive assets generally outperform cyclical assets.

Regional banks, highly sensitive to changes in interest rates, typically underperform the broader market during periods of declining growth.

Early in 2018, and part of the original short thesis on KRE over 20 months ago, was a notable decline in the leading indicators of economic growth.

US Real GDP Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The Atlanta Fed GDP Nowcast model implies a 2.25% year-over-year growth rate in Q4, up slightly from Q3. Given current "hard" economic data and the embedded assumptions in the Atlanta Fed GDP Nowcast model, a decline in growth relative to Q3 remains highly possible.

Still, the quarter to quarter change is less important than the trending direction, decidedly lower since the inflection point in mid-2018.

As the growth rate in the economy trends lower, the yield curve remains flat/inverted.

The spread between the 10-year Treasury rate and the three-month Treasury rate has steepened since the ominous inversion last year, but in the context of the past several years, the spread between long and short rates is challenging for lenders.

In short, for the yield curve to steepen notably, a sustained increase in GDP growth is likely required.

Given the lack of evidence in leading indicators for a sustained increase in GDP growth, regional banks are likely to be pressured by narrow spreads.

Yield Spread: 10-Year Minus 3-Month:

Source: Bloomberg

KRE is a reasonably diversified holding of regional banking stocks. The top 10 holdings can be seen in the chart below.

KRE Holdings:

Source: Bloomberg

We can look at a handful of regional bank companies that have reported earnings in January to identify the challenges of the industry.

To clarify, there are undoubtedly good companies, strong management teams, and decent long ideas within the regional banking ETF. This analysis, however, takes a look at the group as a whole, outlining the structural and cyclical headwinds that have led and will likely continue to lead to dramatic underperformance relative to the broader market.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG), Zions Bancorp (ZION), First Republic Bank (FRC), and PNC Financial Services (PNC) are among the first regional banks to report Q4 earnings.

The stock performance and financial performance of the banks listed varies greatly, but the industry trend is toward lower NIMs as graphed below.

Flat Yield Curve = Declining NIMs:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

After the 2016 presidential election, hopes of deregulation, tax cuts, and renewed economic growth caused the yield curve to widen massively.

As a result, banking stocks, specifically regional bank stocks, outperformed the broader market sharply. The relative performance ratio below shows the periods of outperformance and underperformance by regional banks compared to the S&P 500.

After the election, but more accurately toward the middle of 2018, as the direction of economic growth inflected from increasing to decreasing, interest rates went from rising to falling, and the yield curve moved from steepening to flattening, regional banks were left behind.

KRE:SPY Relative Performance Ratio

Source: Bloomberg

Regional banks have suffered one of the worst periods of underperformance since the financial crisis, achieving zero return (including dividends) since 2017.

Regional banks are among the only stocks that have not made new all-time highs as a group in 2019 and 2020.

Moving to the third point, loan growth across the entire banking industry has been declining, falling to 4.0% as of the latest weekly Federal Reserve report.

Total Commercial Bank Loan Growth: Year over Year:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Referencing the financial reports from the four banks mentioned earlier, ZION reported negative Q/Q loan growth with falling average yields. PNC showed stagnant Q/Q loan growth with falling average yields. FRC did report strong loan growth but suffered lower margins. CFG (bottom right), showed just 1% Q/Q loan growth and -1% Q/Q net income growth.

Loan Growth Struggling Q/Q: Regional Banks:

Source: Company Filings

The intention is not to isolate one bank but rather outline the structural and cyclical headwinds facing the regional banking industry as a whole, and any business that borrows short and lends long as a primary model.

In an environment of lower yields, weak growth, and flatter curves, other businesses offer a more attractive risk-reward profile.

Summary

To summarize, regional banks are heavily dependent on lending, and thus, the shape of the yield curve. Low rates and flat curves are a challenging environment for KRE.

Furthermore, a cyclical downturn in the direction of growth argues that lower rates and flat curves are here to stay.

A cyclical upturn in growth will help, but each upturn in growth will be capped by the ceiling of deteriorating secular economic conditions.

When economic growth is in a downward trend, cyclical assets tend to perform worse than defensive assets.

The utility sector (XLU), a very hated part of the market for the overly defensive nature, has outperformed the broader market, increasing 40% since May 2018.

Regional Banks Relative Total Return (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Even Treasury bonds have offered stronger returns than regional banks.

Regional Banks Relative Total Return (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Good companies and management teams exist within the group of regional banks. As an industry, however, regional banks are greatly challenged from a cyclical standpoint and face existential risks similar to Europe and Japan on a more secular basis.

What To Do

What to do depends on your personal strategy. If you pick your own stocks and sectors, avoiding regional banks is likely a good place to start. Other opportunities exist.

If you are looking to short stocks, you are likely to find more success in the regional bank sector than the broader stock market.

At EPB Macro Research, in our "Tactical" model portfolio, regional bank ETF KRE is a short position.

For long-only strategies, avoiding the sector in favor of defensive assets such as utilities or Treasury bonds will likely continue offering better risk-adjusted returns.

There are many different ways to use the power and predictability of economic cycles. If you are investing with the economic cycle trend, you are likely to significantly improve your chance of success in the market and in navigating uncertain times.

