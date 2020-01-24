VC Deals: SoftBank Backs AI Robotics, Lab-Grown Meat

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) participated in the $263M Series B for Berkshire Grey, an AI and robotics startup for omnichannel fulfillment. Berkshire’s solutions pick, pack, and sort items, packaging, and parcels. The new funds will help fuel global expansion, acquisitions, and team growth.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) joined the $210M round in ad attribution startup AppsFlyer. General Atlantic led the round. AppsFlyer started as a mobile ad attribution company but has since branched out into other like fraud prevention. The company has over 12,000 customers, including eBay, HBO, and Nike. AppsFlyer’s 2019 ARR totaled $150M, up 5x from its 2017 funding round.

SoftBank led the $161M Series B for Memphis Meats, which brought total funding up over $180M. Memphis creates meat products in a lab using animal cells instead of using plant-based ingredients like Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods. The startup will use the funds to build a pilot production facility and launch new products.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) and DST Global led the $115M round for Qonto, a French fintech that provides banking solutions for SMEs and freelancers. The funds will help hire 100 additional staff members and push further into the new markets of Italy, Spain, and Germany. Qonto also hopes to attain a credit institution license.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) joined the $40M Series A2 round for on-edge device startup Kneron, bringing the Series A total to $73M. Horizons Ventures led the round. Kneron’s current offerings are backed by integrated SoC AI chipsets, optimized machine learning algorithms, and neural processing unit technology.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) Innovation Fund participated in the $30M round for Indian car rental platform Zoomcar. The startup plans to raise another $70M in the ongoing Series D round. Zoomcar will use the money to improve its tech and data science infrastructure and for general growth. The company wants to add around 100K vehicles to its fleet in the next 18 to 24 months. Zoomcar currently has 10K four-wheelers in its fleet.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.