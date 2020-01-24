Boeing Could Be A Buy On Kitchen Sinking At Results Time

There's something called "kitchen sinking," and the more the new CEO does of it, the better a buy the stock will be.

Boeing also has a new CEO, which is what might lead to an interesting little investment opportunity.

Boeing clearly has greater 737 Max problems than it at first admitted - another half year before certification perhaps.

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) problems

Sure, we all know about Boeing's problems. The 737 Max had a little propensity to crash. The company is, above a certain level, self insuring. The sign-off on that Max might not happen until the summer. Could be delayed beyond than we've obviously got to consider. There are mutterings about build quality on the Dreamliner to address too.

OK, well, we know about all of those. And that latest that the sign-off might be much later than previously expected didn't do the stock any good.

(Boeing stock price from Google)

However, what we want to know is what is going to happen next. At which point we need to understand kitchen sinking.

The result of this is that dependent upon the provisions it makes at the next results announcement, Boeing could be a good buy. If it over-provisions, then we can expect future results to be flattered by them being written back.

Kitchen sinking

I'm not sure whether this works as an American phrase or only English. To throw everything at it including the kitchen sink. It means to go well beyond the possibility of any reasonable reaction and just keep, keep doing stuff.

When applied to corporate matters, it has a more specific meaning.

Say that, just as an example, there's a new management team in a company. We can apply the appropriate level of cynicism as we go along. To be very cynical indeed, the new managers get their stock awards and options priced at the stock price they're responsible for. So, there's a temptation to push the price down before those awards.

Less cynically, perhaps more realistically, there's clearly going to be some clearing up of old matters. The old management would not have disturbed matters too much. Claiming that this contract, or that problem, needed to be written down would have been a reflection on their own performance in either managing it badly or not having written it down before.

New management can instead claim that this and that and t'other are all problems that need to have provisions in the accounts. And to make those provisions, write-downs, as vast as can possibly be sustained by the finances of the company. For by starting for this new low base, their own reigns in office are going to look much better.

Further, by over-provisioning, there's a little wiggle room to write back some of those excessive provisions in the future, thereby flattering the performance of this new management.

How much this happens? Well, that depends upon how cynical do you want to be. Clearly though this is going to be a rather large temptation for any new CEO who is coming in after the previous one was dropped before his time. Or for bad performance, or actually for any reason at all really.

Boeing's new CEO

Which is what interests me about this:

Boeing is also likely to book a significant MAX-related charge as part of its fourth quarter earnings report, scheduled for January 29, after it detailed the weakest annual net aircraft orders in more than two decades last week, noting cancellations and conversions put the total at just 54 aircraft, compared to just under 900 across the whole of 2018. "We believe new CEO (David) Calhoun has every reason to take a very conservative view on the MAX outlook and the 2020 guidance. Clearly for BA management one of the key lessons of 2019 is the risk associated with overly optimistic assumptions," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert, who cut his price target on Boeing by $20, to $350 a share, and left his 'hold' rating unchanged. "Specifically, we now expect a charge of at least $5 billion in Q4/19 associated with the MAX," he added. "We expect management to take a very conservative view on customer concession costs and also believe that with the extended grounding, there is still substantial uncertainty around the ultimate costs to Boeing for the grounding."

Leave aside that price target there, that's not relevant to my point.

Rather, here's what is. We know there have to be more provisions over the Max. They'll need to be substantial. We've also got a new CEO. So how much of that kitchen sink is going to end up in those provisions?

That is, does Calhoun provision everything that might even possibly be even a minor problem in the future; that's our question. And over-provision to the point of excess while he's at it. That's what I'd do, and that's what his own personal incentives tell him to do as well.

The Q4 earnings report

So what we should all be looking at is that Q4 earnings report. If the provisioning is deemed to be too light, then I would expect a certain wariness about the stock going forward. But what happens if that kitchen sink is thrown at it - say we get another $10 billion provision for the 737 Max - and then something against the Dreamliner and anything else that can be found lurking in the corners?

That's going to depress the stock price. No doubt about it. But a significant fall would, I think, provide two things for us as investors. Firstly, a lower base to get into what is after all still a decent company. But more than that I'd expect to see a reconsideration of the provisioning happen reasonably swiftly and so a boost to the stock price.

Which is a pretty normal response to such kitchen sinking by a new CEO. A drop in horror at the size of the provisions followed by a realization of two things. That there can't be anything left there to worry about and also, well, some goodly part is going to get written back over the next few trading years.

My view

This does all depend upon how much provisioning is done in that Q4 report. But if there's a lot of it trying to call the bottom, the immediate reaction looks a reasonable response to me. Simply as the market comes to the view that really serious amount of provisions are an excess reaction.

The investor view

There will obviously have to be more provisions in this next set of results. How much is the question. A few billion will, I think, weaken the stock as it will be taken as showing that the new management isn't taking the problems appropriately seriously. Up over $10 billion and more will lead to perhaps an immediate fall in the stock. But if it does, much of that will come back as views about kitchen-sinking predominate.

A short-term speculation immediately the results are announced should therefore be worthwhile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.