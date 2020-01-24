Bank Of Nova Scotia Provides A Simple Way To Diversify Your Portfolio

Diversification is a cornerstone for most dividend investors as they try to take concentration risk out of their portfolios while ensuring a smooth stream of income. Likewise many businesses also try to build a significant amount of diversification into their operations with the intent of diversifying risk across multiple product lines and geographies. The problem is that diversification for diversification's sake often results in you owning companies that may not align with your goals and work against the targets you set to achieve. When I looked to diversify my portfolio initially, I invested in companies that provided exposure to markets around the world, I looked for companies that were leaders in those markets and provided me a simple path to leverage their success through my portfolio. Companies like Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS).

Adding diversification through Canadian Banks

When I first started investing, I did so using mostly mutual and index funds because I wanted exposure to wide sectors of the economy. They did address my need for diversification but they came up short on my other goals of avoiding fees and building dividend income. In my search for a better way to diversify while providing the income I needed I came across Canadian Banks. Banks in general provide exposure to many different sectors of any economy providing the financial backbone that is needed to make things run.

Canadian banks however are different than most banks around the world. What makes them unique is that they operate as an oligopoly within their home country giving them significant pricing advantages and tremendous brand loyalty which ensures profitability. Due to these advantages Canadian banks are able to operate at a higher ROE than banks in other markets around the world. If you are looking for a deep moat, these banks operate under government charters making it almost impossible for competitors to gain a foothold. This protection ensures the strength of the Canadian financial system and provides advantages for the banks and their shareholders.

Source: 4Q19 Investor Presentation

The Canadian banks are large, which is not unusual, with substantial holdings both in Canada and around the world. Their size creates diversity both within the Canadian marketplace and abroad. As an early retiree who depends exclusively on dividend income I valued their above average dividend yields and their diversification. Canada is a large country both geographically and in terms of the industries that exist within its boundary. Having exposure to all of these industries from coast to coast is very valuable to me. But what makes each bank a little different is their international exposure.

Personally I am most familiar with the three largest Canadian banks. Royal Bank (RY), the biggest, has a presence in the Caribbean and is making a strong push into the US market through their investment in City National giving them significant exposure to the west coast of the USA. TD Bank (TD) is very strong in the eastern US market and Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly referred to as Scotiabank, is considered the most international of the Canadian banks with extensive holdings in Mexico, the Caribbean and South American markets. The first bank I purchased was Scotiabank and remains one of my largest holdings.

As Canadian banks all of them share a well-deserved reputation for stability. During the financial crisis of 2007 when many banks around the world were faltering and required significant government assistance, Canadian banks remained profitable and maintained their dividends. When the crisis subsided and more stringent banking requirements were enacted world-wide, the Canadian banks were only minimally impacted due to their already high regulatory standards. When times were tough, the Canadian banks made money, when times were good they made even more. Equally important was that they reward their shareholders with growing and generous dividends and historically above average overall returns, which is why I am a loyal supporter of the Canadian banks.

Why Bank of Nova Scotia?

Scotiabank may be the third largest bank in Canada but geographically it offers the greatest diversity because of its extensive exposure to markets across the Americas. In the US market it lags its Canadian rivals but is still a top 15 foreign bank. As you continue south and across the Caribbean their market share continues to grow especially in the most economically stable countries across the regions which constitute the Pacific Alliance.

Source: 4Q19 Investor Presentation

These Pacific Alliance countries which include Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile all present stable government, strong credit characteristics, a growing population and business base. In the case of Colombia, Chile and Peru they all have economies growing faster than both Canada and the USA as well as a rapidly expanding middle class in need of banking services. Anchored by steady results in the Canadian market, Scotiabank presents strong long-term growth potential through their International markets business that makes them attractive to investors like myself.

In addition to their geographic diversification they also are very diversified by sector, giving investors exposure to a wide assortment of industries across their customer base. From a risk perspective this is advantageous especially when combined with the fact that a significant percentage of their loan book is secured, presenting a very stable low risk profile.

Source: 4Q19 Investor Presentation

You need income to retire

As an early retiree I am reliant on my investment income to pay my bills and fund my lifestyle. So when I look at investments I am looking at them differently than many investors do. I do value growth but I mainly look at my investments in terms of the long-term income they provide. I want companies that pay me an above average yield, are stable yet retain good long-term growth prospects that will allow them to reward shareholders with consistently increasing dividends.

There are different ways to generate income. There are annuities and other interest bearing investments like bonds but with their relatively low yields I tend to avoid these options. For me I look for income through dividend growth stocks. In my situation I can generate yields in the 4-6% range, which is better than most interest bearing alternatives, but at the same time I am able to grow my wealth. More importantly I am also able to grow my income with a personal target of 5% on a yearly basis. This growth is critical because it keeps you ahead of inflation. In the case of Bank of Nova Scotia they are currently paying a dividend of 4.9% and have been increasing it at a rate above 5% for almost 10 straight years. In 2019 they increased their dividend by 6% and I am confident they will continue this trend in 2020.

Source: 4Q19 Investor Presentation

Using International Markets to Drive Growth

As operations in Peru, Colombia and Chile undergo challenges related to an emerging economy, they still are functioning within a growth environment that exceeds that of more developed economies and the long-term forecast continues to be positive. Mexico had a slower year in 2019 in terms of GDP growth but still managed to build upon record growth in 2018, primarily resulting from internal levers within the country. Passage of the recent USMCA trade deal should stabilize a trade situation that has been challenging to navigate the past few years. The key thing to recognize about these businesses is that these shortcomings can often be overcome due to their superior ROE metrics which approach 20%, considerably higher than even Canada or the US banking sector.

Strong GDP growth in these countries is supported by government policy that allows for business growth by providing stable floating currencies with the support of central banks. Like central banks in more mature economies they are focused on keeping inflation in check while supporting a business friendly environment. Governments have also pursued free trade agreements such as USMCA and the Pacific Alliance Agreement in support of business growth.

From a macro perspective in addition to strong GDP growth all these countries have stable elected governments which have shown resiliency through various economic cycles. These economies have investment grade credit positions with debt/GDP ratios that are lower than those found in G7 countries. With their quickly evolving middle classes these countries are also adopting banking services at an increasing rate.

Demographics are also highly supportive of this region which encompasses 225 million people with a median age of 30 years old. Within this demographic there is strong domestic consumption as witnessed by the fact that it is among the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world. Yet despite all of these advantages the region has much lower banking penetration than most developed markets leaving tremendous opportunity for profit and growth.

Yes, there are growing pains with any developing economy but if you want to supercharge your business you want to have that presence where opportunity is going as well as where it already exists. Scotiabank has done a very good job of building out their presence in these fast growing economies especially Pacific Alliance member countries. As their economies continue to grow so too will Scotiabank along with them.

Source: 4Q19 Investor Presentation

A focus on de-risking their business

With age typically people become more risk averse and businesses are no different. The current economic cycle in North America has been strong for more than 10 years now which is typically longer than most cycles extend. For this reason the bank is positioning itself to be downturn ready.

The bank has positioned itself by focusing on quality of credit and avoiding certain sectors like the high leveraged loan sector in the US. They have also taken a more conservative approach in their provisioning for bad loans and have set themselves up in such a manner that should the economy falter they are well prepared. This approach in part addresses analyst concerns that they may have been overly optimistic in previous forecasts and this pessimism was perhaps being reflected in their share price.

With their focus on quality vs. quantity the bank has gone from having a presence in 54 countries down to 33. Management has chosen to focus on areas where they can generate superior ROE and move away from less profitable areas in hopes of doing a better job for shareholders. An example of this approach would be their divestitures in the Eastern Caribbean. The objective was to de-risk the bank by selling off under-performing higher risk assets. The sale of assets in El Salvador and Puerto Rico represented less than $3.5 billion of overall assets on a trillion dollar balance sheet but accounted for 10% of impaired loans.

At the same time the bank has been moving out of less profitable operations they have been moving into new opportunities that better align with their core holdings and areas of focus. One of these areas of focus has been wealth management. With the acquisitions of Jarislowsky Fraser and MD Financial they have grown this business significantly and outperformed their original forecasts.

Source: 4Q19 Investor Presentation

In 2019 BNS's International division grew their net income by 12%, ahead of their targeted 9% growth, compared to a 2% increase for their Canadian operations below their 7% forecast. They realized 10% revenue growth internationally powered by strong non-interest revenue growth such as bank fees and investment income. This bodes well as the bank continues to expand their relationships with customers and improve efficiencies through the introduction of new technologies.

Source: 4Q19 Investor Presentation

The best time to buy is when something is on sale

By historic standards the Canadian banks are cheap. Going back over the past ten years the average P/E ratio for the Canadian banks has been around 15 times earnings. Today, Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at 10.9 times earnings making the bank an exceptional value. Combine that with the fact they are coming off solid earnings in 2019 and support a dividend close to 5% makes them a great choice for retirees and the dividend growth investors. Also to consider is that BNS has been growing their dividend at an average rate of 6.7% over the past five years and has increased the dividend in 43 of the past 45 years. So for a retiree like me or for someone trying to build a portfolio to support their future retirement needs, this is an ideal stock.

Looking Forward

According to bank CEO Brian Porter expect to see mid-single digit earnings growth in 2020 which should be supportive of their dividend and allow room for growth in line with historical norms in the 5-7% range. With the company continuing to believe their stock is undervalued they will continue to be aggressive with buybacks as they target the repurchase of additional shares issued in the JF and MD Financial transactions. This should give a boost to share price but more importantly provides dividend investors with a good entry point.

The bank really is an indicator of strength in the overall economy so I am not optimistic that there will be significant growth in the short term as the economy sorts out upcoming elections and other political uncertainties. I am also concerned that we are overdue for a market correction which creates an argument for more conservatively managed companies like BNS that are well positioned to handle any drop. I am not currently adding to my position with BNS choosing to diversify into other areas but I will not be selling either. For that reason I remain neutral on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.