A Good Quarter But A Mediocre Outlook For NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) published its Q4 results on Friday. Importantly, NEP did very well on CAFD growth, which is an important pillar under its valuation. The forward looking picture is a bit more mixed with a stable outlook for 2020. That is a disappointment to investors and could be a reason why the stock is down in early trading after the Q4 release.

In my view, these earnings change little to the overall picture and I continue to be bearish on the stock.

Q4 CAFD result

The company recorded a CAFD of $98m for the quarter (I opt to include Desert Sunlight), which was better than the $90m that I expected it to generate as Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter. Versus last year, the company grew quarterly revenue and GAAP EBITDA (operating income + D&A) by 33% and 34% respectively.

The happy shareholders will probably think that the best thing about this is that the company achieved this growth without major share issues in 2019. What I do find questionable is how the company made $346m in cash flow from operating activities in 2019, raised a net amount of almost $2bn from financing activities to fund its $2.3bn spend on investment activities while reporting interest and debt principal payments in Q4 that were just $9m higher than they were in 2018. This touches a point that I often raise about NEP, which is that it effectively front-loads CAFD by not subtracting sufficient debt repayments from CAFD.

If we look at the whole year, we see that the debt service has strangely decreased. This is for an important part due to the fact that the company redeemed project debt and issued corporate debt on which it doesn’t record principal repayments.

In contrast to the quarterly figures, I can’t help but be somewhat disappointed by the weak 6.5% growth in CAFD before debt service payments for the year. The company spent a combined $2.3bn on acquisitions from January 2018 to September 2019 and this probably should have impacted the results more than it did. The positive is that the Meade Pipeline acquisition was closed in Q4, which should be a boost to CAFD next year.

2020 outlook

A more neutral to negative piece of news is that the company has not increased its run-rate CAFD outlook. The 2020 YE run-rate outlook has the same CAFD range as the outlook for 2019 in the Q3 earnings presentation. This is a setback as it is the first publication of the 2020 run rate and NEP shareholders have become accustomed to constant growth.

Comparing the above and below CAFD run rate waterfall charts for 2019 and 2020 we can see that though EBITDA growth is expected, this is fully absorbed by IDR fees that benefit NextEra Energy (NEE). The expected reduction in debt service is also absorbed by another item, leaving NEP with the same forecasted run-rate of $560m - $640m.

Regardless of the slight disappointment, the midpoint of the guidance is $600m, which on the surface, is still 47% more than the $408m achieved in 2019. There is one important caveat, though. Because preferred shareholders are converting their holdings to common shares, the CAFD will be shared by more units. During Q4, 4.7 million preferred shares have been converted into common shares, of which the outstanding amount in the quarter has grown to 65.5 million. This dilution is something that I referred to in my last article about NEP.

Valuation

All this being said and done, the figures allowed me to update the CAFD run-rate of NEP as well as its share in the operating company and equity. For reliable corporate/project debt figures we have to wait until the annual report. The table below shows valuation multiples of NEP as of Q4 and its primary YieldCo peers as of Q3 2019 using today's stock prices.

*For EV/CAFD, net project debt was excluded from EV, and interest on corporate debt was added back to CAFD. **Pro forma payout uses run rate CAFD. P/CAFD uses the run-rate CAFD. ***NEP historical CAFD figures uses the current common unitholders’ share in the corporation for comparison purposes. Source: author’s own calculations and estimates. Figures for TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), or RNW are in C$. For NEP, the proportionate share of debt, EBITDA, and CAFD to public unitholders was used after also accounting for convertible preferred shares and financing deals. ND figures include 50% of respective company’s perpetual debt.

Clearly, NEP is valued much more expensively than its peers once we take debt levels into account. We should also bear in mind that Pattern Energy (PEGI) and TerraForm Power (TERP) contain takeover premiums as they are in the process of being acquired. The upside is that if the projected CAFD run-rate materializes, NEP can afford to increase its dividend materially which is a key driver for the stock. However, that would still be a temporary boost as payments to noncontrolling interests are expected to step-up over the next six years.

Readers who are familiar with earlier versions of the table will also notice that NEP EBITDA multiples have deteriorated while CAFD multiples have improved as the company adds debt and noncontrolling interest funding to pay for acquisitions that appear highly CAFD accretive in the short term.

Conclusion

Though NEP didn’t have a bad quarter in terms of CAFD generation, the firm does not seem to have had a great year compared to the acquisition volume. Perhaps more important to the market is that the company has not made much progress on run rate CAFD.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Clearway Energy