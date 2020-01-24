Goxus Seeks U.S. IPO Funding For Expansion Plans

The market for these services is significant, but GOXS is producing decelerating revenue growth and other financial metrics, so I'll pass on the IPO.

The firm provides urban-rural and construction project management consulting services in China.

Goxus has filed to raise $13.5 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Goxus (GOXS) has filed to raise $13.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of urban-rural design and development consulting services to construction firms and municipalities in China.

GOXS has provided incomplete recent financial information and the firm’s revenue growth, profit and cash flow from operations are decelerating materially, so this IPO isn't investment grade in my view.

Company And Technology

Beijing, China-based Goxus was founded to offer two primary consulting service lines: 1. Urban-rural design services, 2. Construction project management consulting services

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Xingpeng Zhao, who previously had more than ten years experience in the culture and design industry.Mr. Zhao owns 32.43% of company shares pre-IPO.

Below is a brief overview video of urban planning process and principles:

Source: FSCTECH

The company began operations in 2010 and has provided services on more than one hundred projects in the PRC, including the following project types:

Villages

Towns

Theme parks

Neighborhoods

Shopping malls

Schools

For the majority of the projects, Goxus also served as the sub-contractor for the construction companies that won government contracts for the respective project.

Customer Acquisition

Goxus has developed and maintains a network of construction company partners that bid on government-sponsored projects.

In addition, the firm contracts with design companies, project consulting companies and construction material suppliers that serve as sub-contractors for project management services.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped to 0.6% as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.6% FYE March 31, 2019 0.9% FYE March 31, 2018 1.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling spend, dropped to a still very high 30.6x in the most recent reporting period, as the table shows below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 30.6 FYE March 31, 2019 46.7

Source: Company registration statement

Market And Competition

According to a 2019 report by Frost & Sullivan and commissioned by the company, the population and urbanization rate within the PRC has grown at a CAGR of 0.5% from 2014 to 2018.

The rate is expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2019 to 2023, as shown in the graphic below:

The historical and forecast size and rate of growth for the urban-rural design and development market is expected to reach $22.5 billion in 2023, representing a CAGR of 15.9% from 2019 to 2023, as the chart shows here:

Major competitive vendors include:

AECOM Limited (ACM)

Tus-Design Group Co.

CCDI Group

Numerous other small competitors

Financial Performance

Goxus’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased top line revenue, but at a decelerating rate of growth.

Growing gross profit and uneven gross margin.

Decreasing operating profit.

Sharply reduced cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $24,860,853 21.3% FYE March 31, 2019 $47,175,847 69.3% FYE March 31, 2018 $27,859,367 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $7,493,169 39.2% FYE March 31, 2019 $12,852,917 7.3% FYE March 31, 2018 $11,982,111 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 30.14% FYE March 31, 2019 27.24% FYE March 31, 2018 43.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $5,441,317 21.9% FYE March 31, 2019 $8,822,585 18.7% FYE March 31, 2018 $8,311,486 29.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $4,057,495 FYE March 31, 2019 $7,050,224 FYE March 31, 2018 $7,095,083 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 Cannot calculate FYE March 31, 2019 $1,041,158 FYE March 31, 2018 $8,724,535

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Goxus had $8.8 million in cash and $10.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($4.9 million).

IPO Details

Goxus intends to raise $13.5 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 1.5 million of its ordinary shares at a proposed midpoint price of $9.00 per share.

Normally, foreign firms sell ADSs (American Depositary Shares) to U.S. investors to reduce administrative burden for investors, so the lack of this feature is a negative signal to IPO investors.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the expansion of our business.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Commentary

Goxus is another Chinese company seeking a small IPO from U.S. public market investors.

For the most recent reporting period, the firm’s financials are incomplete but show top line revenue growth at a decelerating rate of growth, dropping net income and sharply reduced cash flow from operations. Free cash flow for the year ended March 31, 2019 was highly negative.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been extremely low; its selling efficiency rate was still a very high 30.6x in the most recent reported period, although significantly lower than the previous period.

The market opportunity for urban-rural design and development services and consulting in China is significant and expected to continue at an impressive growth trajectory as the country undergoes further urbanization in the years ahead.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

I’m not a fan of incomplete financial information for the most recent period, such as that provided by Goxus, since the financials provide the basis for my interest in an IPO.

Given the firm’s sharply slowing top line revenue growth, dropping operating profit and net income, and sharply lowered cash flow from operations, I'll avoid the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

