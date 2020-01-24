The Relationship Between Valuation And Risk

Similarly, some normally risky stocks have become so cheap that risk is somewhat mitigated.

The market has become top heavy to the extent that normally safe stocks now have significant valuation risk.

The market has reached all time highs. Many of the geopolitical risks have lessened as trade tensions have eased and central banks have become less erratic. I fear this has lulled the market into a sense of security that has caused capital to blindly surge into ETFs. Investors may not be aware of the valuation risk they are taking on.

When prices go up, 2 things happen:

Reward shrinks Risk rises

Both the numerator and denominator in the Reward/Risk equation of the market have moved in unfavorable directions and investment in the general market is looking rather bleak.

The broad market has gone up too fast and looks overvalued with a trailing PE of 25.01

For reference, the historic average trailing multiples are a mean of 15.78X and a median of 14.81X. This means the S&P is about 66% more expensive than its historical norm.

As cashflows are inversely proportional to multiples, this means an investment in the S&P is generating substantially less cash than it has in the past and as a result dividend yields are minimal.

So where does one invest when the broad market is overvalued?

The traditional safehaven of bonds looks equally uninviting with the 10 year Treasury yielding near its lows.

Risk premiums are normal to slightly diminished leaving corporate debt at unattractive yields as well.

Ordinarily when the S&P and bonds are unappealing one can turn to REITs for superior cashflows. While it is still true that REITs are cheap relative to the S&P, they are not as cheap as they once were.

In recent history, REITs have mostly traded in the 16X to 21X FFO range. Today, the index is at 22.5X which is a multiple the index has only touched briefly a couple times in history. What has caused this rampant overvaluation of the major indices and asset classes?

There are probably many contributing factors, but one of the most clear contributors is capital flows into the markets through ETFs.

2019 saw $326B of net inflows into ETFs. Not only did this contribute to the overall valuation of the market, but it did so indiscriminately. If we look at the list of ETFs with the biggest inflows it is clear that this capital is going into the already overpriced names.

The Vanguard total stock market ETF (VTI) is cap weighted, meaning the more capital that is already in a stock the more this will buy that stock.

Low volatility is the ETF codeword for owning stocks that have gone up recently. The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol ETF (USMV) is overweight momentum and underweight value.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) buys predominantly large caps as it cap weighted.

The entire top 10 list is dominated by ETFs that buy stocks based on market cap, asset sector or recent price performance.

This is buying without regard to company specific fundamentals and when that buying is coming at a pace of $326B net inflows annually, it warps the market.

Warped market

In a warped market typical rules of thumb no longer apply. The traditionally “safe” stocks are no longer safe. Allow me to present an extreme hypothetical for the illustration of a concept. This is not intended to be realistic, but rather to make the inherent mathematical relationship between valuation and risk clearer.

A U.S. Treasury is arguably one of the safest investments one can make. However, if we look at an extreme pricing scenario in which the price is so high that the yield to maturity is 0 or even negative (perhaps not that extreme if you think about Europe), the supposedly “safe” investment actually becomes a risky proposition. In addition to losing principal through holding the bond through maturity, one is taking on pricing volatility as interest rates change.

In other words the high valuation (low yield to maturity) has caused the mechanically and fundamentally safe security to be a somewhat high risk investment.

The same concept applies to stocks. Good businesses still have finite value and when the market is paying far more than that finite value for the stocks of those good businesses, the stocks are risky. Far too much of the market is trying to decipher risk without regard to valuation.

Risk and valuation are mathematically linked; the higher the valuation the greater the risk.

A blue chip stock is relatively low risk if it is trading at fair value, but when it is trading at a multiple of fair value it is quite risky.

Conversely, a stock that is mechanically or fundamentally risky can become relatively safer when its valuation is cheap enough. Again, we will use a rather extreme hypothetical to illustrate the concept.

Consider a stock of a company that is sold down so far that it yields 150%. The company is facing a lawsuit that could bankrupt it upon an adverse ruling a year down the road. However, dividends have already been declared for the next year.

Fundamentally, this is a risky stock as bankruptcy is a real threat, but given the pricing, the risk is substantially mitigated. Even in the adverse ruling scenario the shareholder may have gotten 150% of their money back through dividends. Thus, once adjusted for valuation, the stock is relatively low risk.

Clearly this is an extreme case, but we are inching ever closer to this as a reality.

The extremity of valuation in today’s market has warped the risk paradigm. Traditionally safe stocks are becoming so expensive that they are no longer safe. In the market’s blind pursuit of “safe yield” stocks which have been deemed risky have been sold down to such an extreme point that they might be relatively safer.

There exists a point where valuation causes traditionally risky stocks to be safer investments than traditionally safe stocks. It is a judgement call as to exactly where that point lies, but I think we are close and in some cases the market has gone past that line. I suspect similar situations exist in the broader market, but as a REIT analyst I can only comment on what I see in the REIT universe.

A handful of well respected and fundamentally sound REITs are grossly overvalued to the point of being dangerous.

Realty Income (O) has contractually locked in cashflows with high credit tenants and is rightfully considered fundamentally safe. However, with it trading at 23X FFO, it could fall about 30% to fair value. I consider the sold down Simon Properties Group (SPG) to be a significantly safer investment. While malls are regarded as the Bogeyman of retail real estate, SPG has a truly stellar track record of operating performance and an A rated balance sheet. Whatever risk the malls present is more than priced in with SPG trading at just 12X FFO.

Sun Communities (SUI) has grown consistently with its manufactured housing business and seems to have a runway to keep growing. Unfortunately, the 31X FFO multiple means an extreme amount of potential growth is already priced in. Anything short of unmitigated success could disappoint the market and lead to significant loss of principal for shareholders. Instead, I believe UMH Properties (UMH) is a safer investment given current valuation. UMH is disregarded by the market for its “small cap risk” and investment portfolio risk. However, on an operating basis, it has consistently outperformed SUI with superior same store NOI growth. At a more reasonable price of 22X FFO, UMH has the potential to reward investors with its growth.

Opportunity has concentrated in small pockets

Massive ETF inflows combined with general disregard for valuation have led to a warped market. Traditionally safe asset classes are in many cases no longer safe due to overvaluation. Small portions of the market have been ignored or even sold down in the ETF onslaught and it is in these pockets where I believe the opportunity lies. Valuation and risk are inextricably linked and the market collectively ignoring valuation risk will not save it from the eventual reckoning.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long UMH and SPG. I am personally long UMH and SPG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer