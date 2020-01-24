Momentum Strategies For A Global Funds Portfolio

Between 2003 and 2019, there were only three or four years when the return of the momentum strategies was lower than that of the S&P 500 index.

There are only small differences in performance of the "relative strength" and the "dual-momentum" strategies.

Introduction

In a sequence of articles, we analyzed the performance of some simple portfolios made up of three funds. Here, we analyze the performance of a portfolio with four funds: a US treasury fund plus three stock funds. We shall use two momentum strategies: a simple "relative strength" strategy and a "dual momentum" strategy.

Here is the list of securities used to build the portfolio:

SPDR S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trust ( MDY)

iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (FEMKX)

iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond (TLT)

Basic information about the funds was extracted from Yahoo Finance and is shown in the table below.

Symbol Inception Date Net Assets Yield% Category MDY 5/4/1995 19.13B 1.34% Mid-Cap Blend EFA 8/14/2001 65.54B 3.09% Foreign Large Blend FEMKX 11/1/1990 4.51B 1.71% Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund TLT 7/22/2002 17.34B 2.26% Long Term Treasury Bond

The selection of the funds is very important. Although the worldwide equities are strongly correlated, they exhibit long periods of time when their performance diverges. That makes these funds appropriate for management under momentum strategies.

Relative strength model

The models are built using the portfolio visualizer application at www.portfoliovisualizer.com.

The first momentum model is based on a simple relative strength rule and may be accessed at this link.

Market timing results from 2003 to 2019 are based on relative strength model, holding the best performing asset over a performance window of 3 calendar months. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month. The time period was constrained by the available data for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF [Aug 2002 - Dec 2019].

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $373,354 23.73% 16.65% -4.32% -17.01% 1.29 2.55 Vanguard 500 Index Investor $10,000 $50,902 10.05% 13.39% -37.02% -50.97% 0.69 1.01

Safe Withdrawal Rate for Relative Strength (29.19%) vs. S&P 500 (9.76%)

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate for RS timing (17.49%) vs. S&P 500 (7.23%)

Overall, the performance of the portfolio over the 17-year period from 2003 to 2020 is very good, with a "safe" withdrawal rate of over 29% compared to under 10% for S&P 500. The relative strength strategy had 12 years with returns above 20% and only 5 years with returns under 10%. It beat the S&P 500 in 13 years out of 17.

Dual-momentum model

The portfolio visualizer model for the dual momentum strategy may be accessed at this link.

Market timing results from 2003 to 2019 are based on dual momentum model holding the best performing asset over a performance window of 3 calendar months. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Investor Shares (VBMFX) is used for the absolute momentum check in the model. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month.

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $244,362 20.68% 13.97% 3.28% -14.41% 1.33 2.86 Vanguard 500 Index Investor $10,000 $50,902 10.05% 13.39% -37.02% -50.97% 0.69 1.01

Safe Withdrawal Rate for dual momentum (22.16%) vs. S&P 500 (9.76%)

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate for dual momentum (15.41%) vs. S$P 500 (7.23%)

The dual momentum strategy produced slightly smaller returns than the pure relative strength. On the other hand, it produced higher risk adjusted returns with higher sharpe and sortino ratios. Dual momentum has a smaller maximum drawdown and it has not had any year with negative returns.

There is very little difference between the dual momentum and the relative strength strategies. Both strategies vastly outperformed the S&P 500 over the 17-year period. The dual momentum strategy beat the S&P 500 in 14 years out of 17.

Retirement withdrawal simulation

Below we show the balance of the portfolio strategies with 15% annual withdrawals. Based on the perpetual withdrawal results, it is expected that both momentum strategies are capable of supporting that rate without any substantial reduction of the portfolio balance.

First, the portfolio balance for the relative strength strategy.

The graph above shows the balance of the portfolio with the relative strength strategy. It shows that the balance increased steadily between 2003 and 2014. Since 2015 the balance is decreasing, but it is still more than double the initial investment. On the other hand, the S&P 500 portfolio has decreased to one third of the initial balance. Clearly, the S&P 500 could not sustain a 15% annual withdrawal without a drastic depletion of the original capital. In 2019 the withdrawal from the relative strength strategy was $4,158 versus $567 for the S&P 500 account.

Below it is shown the portfolio balance for dual momentum strategy.

As seen in the above graph, the dual momentum strategy was able to support a 15% annual withdrawal and still increase its balance over the 2003 - 2014 period. Since 2015, it shows a slight decrease of the balance, but it remains close to double the initial investment. In 2019 the withdrawal from the dual momentum strategy was $3,213 versus $567 for the S&P 500 account.

Conclusions

Looking backwards, it is clear that managing retirement accounts with momentum strategies worked extremely well if the account was started in January 2003. An account starting with $100,000 and with annual withdrawals of 10% of the end-of-year balance would have given results as shown in the following table.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance 2019 Withdrawal S&P 500 $100,000 $84,890 $9,432 Relative Strength $100,000 $622,650 $69,183 Dual Momentum $100,000 $478,940 $53,216

These results are overly optimistic and are unlikely to be repeated starting in 2020 when the US stock market is at record highs. Nevertheless, thanks to the wide diversity of the portfolio, it is expected that the momentum strategies will continue to perform satisfactorily under all market conditions. There will be periods when the momentum would lag some of the markets, be it the US, the EAFE, or the emerging markets. But, with some delay, it will adjust to the global leadership changes among the three equity markets, while going in capital protection mode when a global stock market decline happens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.