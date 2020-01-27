Time To Slowly Scale In To Cellectis

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The CAR-T space got a bit ahead of itself over the last 3-4 years. Now that the buzz has subsided after two big buyouts by Celgene, now Bristol Myers (BMY), and Gilead (GILD) were followed by less-than-spectacular sales figures for the CAR-T market leaders, with the benefit of hindsight it may be time to slowly scale back in. My pick is Cellectis (CLLS).

Cellectis, because the hindsight view I am referring to specifically is the cluster of issues specific to CAR-T that Cellectis’s technology is aimed at solving. These include extremely high cost leading to difficult payment logistics, and hospitals in turn refusing to administer CAR-T treatment in some cases for fear of having to front costs until reimbursement. This, plus ongoing serious safety concerns.

The impressive efficacy data for these drugs seen in market leaders Yescarta and Kymriah may have blinded investors somewhat to the intractability of these two problems. They have yet to be solved, but they are being addressed by Cellectis and others like Atara BioTherapeutics (ATRA). In my previous coverage of Cellectis nearly 18 months ago, I sang the company’s praises for its efforts and impressive gene-editing technology, but warned that it was still overpriced and not yet a buy. The stock is down 41% since then, but was down as much as 68% at its recent lows. Now that shares have fallen substantially with a possible bottom behind us (though I am no technical analyst), risk has subsided from 2018, and a slow scaling-in strategy for speculative positioning looks more appropriate now. Below is the chart since my last coverage.

Data by YCharts

I could try to make the buyout case here, and while an eventual buyout is possible by Cellectis partner and 6.57% owner Pfizer (PFE), it is not something I am counting on or really expecting in the near future. Ever since the Celgene buyout of Juno Therapeutics for $9B in 2018 and Gilead’s $11.9B of Kite Pharma in 2017, caution is the operative word in the CAR-T space. True, Juno was a phase I company when Celgene bought it, which is where Cellectis is now, but Cellectis is currently investing substantial resources in in-house manufacturing capabilities in France and North Carolina, to be brought online by their estimates this year and next. To me this indicates that the company is at least planning and endeavoring to remain independent.

As I covered in my previous piece, the main value proposition is the company’s allogeneic, off-the-shelf, suicide-switch approach to CAR-T. An overview can be found on page 10 of its most recent corporate presentation. The technology that enables this approach it calls TALEN for transcription activator-like effector nuclease. I don’t claim to have a microbiologist’s intimate grasp of this technology, but from what I understand a TALE is basically a protein that binds to DNA at a specific location within a precision within 6 base pairs. These proteins are retrofitted with DNA cutting codes on each end, so they can bind onto and edit out a targeted sequence, similar to how CRSPR works, another hot biotech topic. This places Cellectis in some ways at the convergence point between CAR-T and CRSPR.

Cellectis uses this platform to edit out the T-cell receptor codes for its UCART cells, basically making them unrecognizable to the host immune system and therefore able to be administered off-the-shelf without gene matching or costly slow autologous manufacturing processes. The aim is to avoid graft vs. host disease [GvHD] and serious cytokine release syndrome [CRS]. As an added safety precaution, Cellectis’s T-cells are equipped with a suicide switch to turn them off if there is evidence of rejection or life-threatening cytokine storm.

Phase I Trials

Cellectis has 6 phase 1 clinical trials ongoing, 3 partnered and 3 proprietary. Last year we received very encouraging data from one of the furthest along, its partnered program UCART19 for acute lymphblastic leukemia [ALL]. This one is licensed out to Servier, a nonprofit pharma. The trial included 21 patients. 17 received alemtuzumab to clear out existing lymphocytes before receiving UCART19. 4 patients did not receive alemtuzumab first. Among the 17 that did, the complete response rate was 82% 14/17. Of the 4 that did not, the CR rate was 0%, so alemtuzumab will be required for trial patients going forward obviously, and we can count relevant rate at 82% rather than the 67% counting all 21 patients. Among the 14 patients that had a complete response, 71% tested negative for minimal residual disease [MRD], an indicator of future relapse. Redosing UCART for 3 patients eliminated MRD in 2 more. There were only two minor cases of Grade 1 GvHD on the skin, and nothing above that. Serious grade 3 or 4 CRS was observed in 3 patients (14%), with low grade 1 or 2 CRS in 16 patients.

The safety results above are not perfect, but key to keep in mind here is that UCART19 is not equipped with the off switch that Cellectis has since developed to prevent serious reactions from going too far. What is new with the company now is a new version of UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia the first patient having been dosed this month. This is a 59-patient trial, results expected next June. Improved safety over UCART19 with similar efficacy results would signal that Cellectis could be on to something big here, and interim data from several of its 6 ongoing phase 1 trials will be coming in peppered throughout 2020. Interim data this year will be the main catalyst for upside price action.

Not That Far Behind

A case could be made that Cellectis is still far behind competitors like Atara. Tech Junkie makes that case here, and he has a point, as Cellectis is behind in the sense that Atara has two allogeneic CAR-T products in phase III, and Cellectis is still back in phase I. Certainly Atara is much closer to a major phase III catalyst than Cellectis, but investors should keep in mind that Atara’s two phase III trials are for patients suffering immune complications post blood stem cell and solid organ transplant, not for the treatment of cancer itself.

Further, positive news for Atara with its ongoing Phase III trials I see as a positive for Cellectis as well, because it would indicate that the allogeneic approach to CAR-T has legs. Third, as I stated above, Juno Therapeutics was acquired despite only being a phase I company, much like Cellectis is right now. Again, that does not mean that I am banking on an acquisition. I am not. Rather, what I’m suggesting is that clear success in Cellectis ongoing phase I trials could get speculative money thinking bigger and light a fire under the stock sometime this year or next, even though it is not yet at pivotal trial stages.

In terms of cash runway, the company has a enough capital to make it through 2021 and into 2022, beyond the planned readouts for several of its ongoing trials including UCART123. Plus, collaborative deals like the one just announced with Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) licensing the TALEN platform will mitigate the cash issue somewhat. I expect more deals like this in the future.

Conclusion

Froth in equities generally should keep investors cautious here, aside from Cellectis being a speculative buy in its own right. In my opinion, if you have a long term outlook with Cellectis and keep positions relatively small, the significant drop since 2018 has mitigated downside risk to the point that a slow scaling-in over 2020 looks like a smart move at these price levels. Still, no need to buy in immediately, especially with the Nasdaq so technically overbought. Scaling in on down days though could be the way to go here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLLS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.