Golub Capital BDC - Expect A Stable 8% Dividend And Slight Share Appreciation Over Time

Expect 8% in dividends and some slight share appreciation from GBDC in the future, and nothing more!

GBDC has historically traded at ~1.1x NAV, which allows existing shreaholders to benefit from secondary share offerings, through a process further explained in the article.

The business model of a BDC is like that of a bank, though with some important differences - a BDC cannot retain earnings.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) has a reputation on SeekingAlpha as a low-risk & steady BDC (business development company) with solid underwriting results. Just how does a BDC work though? For the uninitiated, here's a brief explanation: BDCs are like banks - they aggregate capital by collecting equity capital and deposits (in the form of bonds) and use them to make loans. These loans make investment income, some of which is used to pay management fees, employee salaries, interest on the deposits (bonds), etc. The leftover funds are then distributed to shareholders as dividends.

However, BDCs must abide by several rules that banks do not need to that make BDCs distinctive:

A BDC must pay out at least 90% of its net investment income in order to remain classified as a BDC. The main benefit to being classified as a BDC is that they don't pay corporate income tax. Unlike a bank, a BDC cannot charge loan losses against its earnings. This means that unless a BDC never suffers defaults or has net realized gains to cover for realized losses, a BDC's asset portfolio will inexorably decay. For examples of BDCs suffering this fate, see Prospect Capital (PSEC), Pennantpark (PNNT), and Medley Capital (MCC). BDCs grow by issuing shares and debt. BDCs that tend to trade above NAV tend to see share appreciation. For examples of BDCs in this category, see Main St. Capital Corporation (MAIN), Hercules Capital (HTGC), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX). A BDC's leverage was historically limited to a debt:equity ratio of 1:1. However, recent events (BDC leverage reform grows divide between large and small players) have raised this leverage ratio to 2:1. As my own commentary, I believe that this is a bad move - as BDCs are nowhere nearly as diversified as banks, and the negative effects of a single bad asset are amplified by higher leverage. And since BDCs cannot charge off loan losses against their earnings, higher leverage can only accelerate NAV decay due to underwriting errors.

As we will see later, GBDC has avoided these negative fates by on the whole producing underwriting gains.

Analyzing GBDC As If It Were A Bank

Firstly, we might calculate its efficiency ratio - noninterest expenses divided by total investment income. All figures were taken from the 2019, 2014, and 2010 10-K filings.

Orange: GBDC's efficiency ratio has recently been around 27% - this is extremely low compared to that of a bank, for which a good efficiency ratio is anything under 50%.

Yellow: Interest expenses have remained a very consist 20% of total investment income. One hopes that the jump to 25% is not permanent.

Green: Aside from what the two previous ratios are doing, at the very least, expenses are very stable - almost exactly one-half of total investment income. This means that shareholders receive the other half.

BDCs Grow By Share & Debt Issuance

Figures below were taken from the 2019, 2014, and 2010 10-K filings, as well as the Q4 2019 earnings call presentation.

Green: As we can see, GBDC has expanded its operations by issuing more debt and equity capital. As we will see in the next chart, GBDC has traded at 1.1x tangible book value (or NAV), which has provided some capital appreciation. But how exactly does that work?

One easily noticeable feature of this graph is that GBDC has consistently traded at a premium to NAV. (Ignore the spike in 2019 caused by the accounting for the GCIC merger). While it makes GBDC appear overvalued relative to the market, it also allows existing shareholders to benefit from subsequent secondary releases. From the chart above, we can see that GBDC shares have slightly appreciated during the period 2010 - 2017, and have stagnated in 2018 - 2019. This exactly coincides with GBDC's net proceeds from share issuance - it was substantially positive in 2010-2017, and zero in 2018 - 2019.

Let's Examine This With An Example

Suppose that a BDC has $1,000,000 in NAV and has 100,000 shares of ownership. We buy 1 share for $10 (at NAV/share) and hold it. Next year, the BDC trades at 1.1x NAV - this means that our share is now worth $11. Management conducts a secondary offering of 10,000 shares (10% of float) at $11 each, adding $110,000 to NAV.

There are now 11,000 shares outstanding representing $1,110,000 of NAV, whose market capitalization is now $1,221,000 (1.1x of NAV). Remember that share we bought for $10 that represented $10.00 of NAV? Well, now it represents $10.09 of NAV and it trades at $11.10. We just got $0.09 of NAV for free!

In the second year, management holds another secondary offering of 11,000 shares (10% of float) at 1.1x NAV per share, totaling $122,100, which gets added to the NAV pool of the company. There are now $1,232,100 of NAV in the BDC, trading at 1.1x NAV, or $1,355,310, represented by 121,000 shares.

Our one share now represents $10.18 of NAV, and trades for $11.20. We just got another $0.09 of NAV for free! As the years go by, our one share represents more and more NAV - an ever-increasing earning power, from which an annual dividend increase can be sustained. And of course, the bigger the premium to NAV, and the bigger the share issuances, the faster the NAV accretion.

Some might be wondering: is this outcome ethical? I would argue "yes" - it is the overall outcome of a long series of transactions conducted at fair market prices. Next, let's look at how all of this has produced total returns. The figures below were derived from those taken from the 2019, 2014, and 2010 10-K filings, as well as the Q4 2019 earnings call presentation.

Green: GBDC's return on total assets is almost exactly equal to its calculated ROE: (Income - Expenses) / NAV. What does this say about the function of leverage in GBDC? It's mostly to provide a way for management to earn additional management fees. Let's look at it like this:

Suppose that management issues more debt, and it gets invested alongside the investment portfolio. Returns on total assets are roughly 8%. Interest rates on total liabilities have averaged 4% recently (yellow). The base management fee is 1.375% of gross assets per year, and including the incentive fee, it rises closer to 2%. This means that only 2% of the raw returns on the debt capital go to the shareholder. The debt portion of capital provides just 2% in ROE.

The calculation is different for the equity capital. Since its raw return is 8, and management fees are approximately 2%, investors are left with 6% of ROE. Since the debt/equity ratio in BDCs have been 1:1, we can simply add the two ROES: 2% + 6% = 8%, or the calculated ROE. And since BDCs must pay all their net investment income as dividends, and GBDC trades at ~1.1x NAV, we get a theoretical dividend yield of 7%, very close to the actual figure.

How does GBDC's return on equity this compare to an archetypical bank?

A "typical" bank with $1,100,000 of assets would have $100,000 of equity and $1,000,000 in liabilities (deposits, etc.). Let's assume some reasonable average numbers for the sake of calculation. Let all of the bank's liabilities be loans that earn 5% interest on average, and pays 1.5% on deposits in savings accounts. This implies a net interest margin of 3.5%.

This means that before non-interest expenses, a typical bank would earn an ROE of 5% + 10 * 3.5% = 40% ROE (for the purposes of this example let's ignore cash). Since the efficiency ratio of a typical bank is 50%, investors are left with 20% ROE. And the bank must pay a 21% corporate income tax rate, so we are in practice left with 15.8% ROE.

An archetypical bank earns an ROE almost double that of GBDC! The bank has an additional advantage: it is able to retain as much of that return as it likes: some of it can be plowed back into the business as equity capital, thereby allowing for more deposit growth, etc. This avenue of growth is not available to BDCs, and so compared to a bank, a BDC is at a serious disadvantage.

Why should I own a BDC?

BDCs provide a high yield, and if they trade above NAV (as does GBDC), there are slight opportunities for capital appreciation.

Expect GBDC to provide a steady & stable 8% dividend yield - that's all it's designed to do, and all that the market will allow it to do. Over the past few years its underwriting results have also produced some slight asset appreciation, which contributes to its special dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC, MAIN, HTGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.