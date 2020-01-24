The Best Big Cap Stocks To Buy

So far, stock market tailwinds because of end of year bonuses, retirement plan contributions, and institutional re-positioning have offset data suggesting the market is overbought. However, a 3% to 5% correction is getting more likely as the rally broadens out (excluding energy), suggesting investors ought to play a little defense by reducing margin and unwinding shares in second-tier stocks moving up because of a rising tide, rather than fundamental underpinnings, such as earnings growth.

A potential retreat could wind up being blamed on skittishness caused by the emerging coronovirus scare, or a shift in expectations regarding the ongoing impeachment trial, or lost confidence in further trade progress. In reality, pullbacks are usually due to mean reversion, rather than a specific event, regardless of where the blame lands.

The reason for our growing skepticism stems from a simple measure of market optimism and pessimism: The number of stocks in our universe trading more than 5% above their 200 day moving average is historically high. In fact, we've only seen a reading above our current 55% reading once since 2013 (February 2018). Admittedly, there's no reason why this ratio can't go higher. Stocks can remain overbought (and oversold) for much longer than anyone anticipated. Nevertheless, these levels could make it increasingly important to focus on the best sectors, industries, and stocks.

Source: Limelight Alpha

The top sectors to buy

Just about every widely-traded stock in the country gets run through our scoring system every week. The methodology is explained more here, but our scores incorporate future earnings growth, historical earnings beats, insider buying, short-term and long-term money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Once we've scored each stock, we aggregate the score by sector to identify the best pools to fish in.

This week, the best-ranked large cap sectors are industrial goods (Snap-on (SNA), Raytheon (RTN), Roper Technologies (ROP)), healthcare (Centene (CNC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), WellCare Health (WCG), PerkinElmer (PKI), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), DexCom (DXCM), DaVita (DVA)), services (Trinity Industries (TRN), Paychex (PAYX), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Interpublic Group (IPG), Henry Schein (HSIC), Cintas (CTAS), Cardinal Health (CAH), AmerisourceBergen (ABC)), and technology (StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), Open Text (OTEX), ServiceNow (NOW), Fiserv (FISV), Akamai (AKAM)).

Meanwhile, financials and consumer goods rank neutral and utilities, REITs, and basics score below average. In these groups, concentrate on the strongest rated industries and stocks (see below).

Source: Limelight Alpha

The best scoring big cap stocks

Stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, making top-scoring large-cap stocks best positioned for upside, especially in the strongest sectors and industries.

This week, the following large-cap stocks rank best and worst in our universe. AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Henry Schein, Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), and Square (SQ) saw the biggest increase in scores to join our best scoring list this week.

LG CAP 1/23/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Centene Corp. (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 115 113.75 Equifax Inc. (EFX) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 110 86.25 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 107.5 Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES 110 108.75 AmerisourceBergen (ABC) SERVICES DRUGS WHOLESALE 105 85 Akamai Tech (AKAM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 91.25 Cardinal Health (CAH) SERVICES DRUGS WHOLESALE 105 90 Carlisle Co's (CSL) CONSUMER GOODS RUBBER & PLASTICS 105 102.5 Cintas Corp. (CTAS) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 105 91.25 DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 105 97.5 DexCom (DXCM) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 105 101.25 Fiserv (FISV) TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 103.75 Hormel Foods (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS MEAT PRODUCTS 105 96.25 Henry Schein (HSIC) SERVICES MEDICAL EQUIPMENT WHOLESALE 105 82.5 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 105 96.25 Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 102.5 Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 105 103.75 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) CONSUMER GOODS PERSONAL PRODUCTS 105 83.75 Lazard LTD. (LAZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 105 Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ) FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS 105 98.75 ServiceNow (NOW) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 105 100 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) SERVICES TRUCKING 105 103.75 Open Text (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 103.75 Paychex (PAYX) SERVICES STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES 105 83.75 PerkinElmer (PKI) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 105 97.5 Phillips van Heusen (PVH) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 105 106.25 Roper Industries (ROP) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 105 88.75 Raytheon (RTN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 105 103.75 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) INDUSTRIAL GOODS SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 105 96.25 Square, Inc. (SQ) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 105 78.75 StoneCo (STNE) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 105 100 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) SERVICES RAILROADS 105 105 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 105 WellCare Health (WCG) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 105 103.75 WORST Slack Technologies (WORK) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 15 18.33333333 Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION 20 27.5 Pinterest Inc. (PINS) SERVICES INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 20 18.33333333

The best industries to buy

The strongest industries vary by market cap, but the best big cap industries right now are wholesale drugs (Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, McKesson (MCK)), industrial equipment (Roper Tech, Parker-Hannifin (PH), Emerson Electric (EMR)), healthcare plans (Centene, WellCare Health, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Molina Health (MOH), Anthem (ANTM)), staffing (Paychex, Robert Half (RHI), Manpower Group (MAN)), and residential construction (PulteGroup (PHM), Toll Bros. (TOL), NVR Inc. (NVR)).

Source: Limelight Alpha.

Taking this one step further, we can identify top industries to target within each major sector:

None of the basic materials baskets rank above average this week.

Concentrate on trucks (Paccar (PCAR), Oshkosh Corp. (OSK)), auto parts (Gentex (GNTX), BorgWarner (BWA)), and personal products (Kimberly-Clark, Estee Lauder (EL)) in consumer goods.

Focus on insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan (MMC), Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), Brown & Brown (BRO)), property managers (Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)), and asset managers (T. Rowe Price (TROW), Lazard (LAZ). Eaton Vance (EV)) in financials.

The best healthcare industries are healthcare plans, generic drugs (Mylan (MYL), Catalent (CTLT)), and medical appliances (Masimo Corp. (MASI), Hologic (HOLX), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Align Technology (ALGN)).

Industrial equipment, residential construction, and diversified machinery (Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Flowserve (FLS). Dover Corp. (DOV), Brunswick (BC)) offer upside in industrial goods.

The strongest services industries are wholesale drugs, staffing, and railroads (Trinity Industries, Kansas City Southern (KSU), CSX Corp. (CSX)).

The top technology industries include semi equipment (Teradyne (TER), Entegris (ENTG), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT)), scientific & technical instruments (Mettler-Toledo (MTD), Cognex (CGNX), Agilent (A)), and multimedia & graphics software (Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA)).

Source: Limelight Alpha

Never miss a money making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, PVH, SQ, ALGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.