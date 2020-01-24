The Best Big Cap Stocks To Buy
The best sector is industrial goods.
The top-ranked industry is wholesale drugs.
The highest-rated stocks include Centene, Equifax, and Johnson & Johnson.
So far, stock market tailwinds because of end of year bonuses, retirement plan contributions, and institutional re-positioning have offset data suggesting the market is overbought. However, a 3% to 5% correction is getting more likely as the rally broadens out (excluding energy), suggesting investors ought to play a little defense by reducing margin and unwinding shares in second-tier stocks moving up because of a rising tide, rather than fundamental underpinnings, such as earnings growth.
A potential retreat could wind up being blamed on skittishness caused by the emerging coronovirus scare, or a shift in expectations regarding the ongoing impeachment trial, or lost confidence in further trade progress. In reality, pullbacks are usually due to mean reversion, rather than a specific event, regardless of where the blame lands.
The reason for our growing skepticism stems from a simple measure of market optimism and pessimism: The number of stocks in our universe trading more than 5% above their 200 day moving average is historically high. In fact, we've only seen a reading above our current 55% reading once since 2013 (February 2018). Admittedly, there's no reason why this ratio can't go higher. Stocks can remain overbought (and oversold) for much longer than anyone anticipated. Nevertheless, these levels could make it increasingly important to focus on the best sectors, industries, and stocks.
Source: Limelight Alpha
The top sectors to buy
Just about every widely-traded stock in the country gets run through our scoring system every week. The methodology is explained more here, but our scores incorporate future earnings growth, historical earnings beats, insider buying, short-term and long-term money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Once we've scored each stock, we aggregate the score by sector to identify the best pools to fish in.
This week, the best-ranked large cap sectors are industrial goods (Snap-on (SNA), Raytheon (RTN), Roper Technologies (ROP)), healthcare (Centene (CNC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), WellCare Health (WCG), PerkinElmer (PKI), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), DexCom (DXCM), DaVita (DVA)), services (Trinity Industries (TRN), Paychex (PAYX), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Interpublic Group (IPG), Henry Schein (HSIC), Cintas (CTAS), Cardinal Health (CAH), AmerisourceBergen (ABC)), and technology (StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), Open Text (OTEX), ServiceNow (NOW), Fiserv (FISV), Akamai (AKAM)).
Meanwhile, financials and consumer goods rank neutral and utilities, REITs, and basics score below average. In these groups, concentrate on the strongest rated industries and stocks (see below).
Source: Limelight Alpha
The best scoring big cap stocks
Stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, making top-scoring large-cap stocks best positioned for upside, especially in the strongest sectors and industries.
This week, the following large-cap stocks rank best and worst in our universe. AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Henry Schein, Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), and Square (SQ) saw the biggest increase in scores to join our best scoring list this week.
|
LG CAP
|
1/23/2020
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
Centene Corp.
|
(CNC)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH CARE PLANS
|
115
|
113.75
|
Equifax Inc.
|
(EFX)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CREDIT SERVICES
|
110
|
86.25
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
110
|
107.5
|
Newell Rubbermaid
|
(NWL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES
|
110
|
108.75
|
AmerisourceBergen
|
(ABC)
|
SERVICES
|
DRUGS WHOLESALE
|
105
|
85
|
Akamai Tech
|
(AKAM)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
105
|
91.25
|
Cardinal Health
|
(CAH)
|
SERVICES
|
DRUGS WHOLESALE
|
105
|
90
|
Carlisle Co's
|
(CSL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
RUBBER & PLASTICS
|
105
|
102.5
|
Cintas Corp.
|
(CTAS)
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
105
|
91.25
|
DaVita Inc.
|
(DVA)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|
105
|
97.5
|
DexCom
|
(DXCM)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
105
|
101.25
|
Fiserv
|
(FISV)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
105
|
103.75
|
Hormel Foods
|
(HRL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
MEAT PRODUCTS
|
105
|
96.25
|
Henry Schein
|
(HSIC)
|
SERVICES
|
MEDICAL EQUIPMENT WHOLESALE
|
105
|
82.5
|
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
SERVICES
|
ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|
105
|
96.25
|
Jazz Pharma
|
(JAZZ)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
105
|
102.5
|
Kellogg Company
|
(NYSE:K)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
105
|
103.75
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
(KMB)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|
105
|
83.75
|
Lazard LTD.
|
(LAZ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
105
|
105
|
Nasdaq OMX Group
|
(NDAQ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
|
105
|
98.75
|
ServiceNow
|
(NOW)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
105
|
100
|
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
105
|
103.75
|
Open Text
|
(OTEX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
105
|
103.75
|
Paychex
|
(PAYX)
|
SERVICES
|
STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES
|
105
|
83.75
|
PerkinElmer
|
(PKI)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
105
|
97.5
|
Phillips van Heusen
|
(PVH)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
105
|
106.25
|
Roper Industries
|
(ROP)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|
105
|
88.75
|
Raytheon
|
(RTN)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
105
|
103.75
|
Snap-on Inc.
|
(SNA)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|
105
|
96.25
|
Square, Inc.
|
(SQ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CREDIT SERVICES
|
105
|
78.75
|
StoneCo
|
(STNE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
105
|
100
|
Trinity Industries Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
SERVICES
|
RAILROADS
|
105
|
105
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
105
|
105
|
WellCare Health
|
(WCG)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH CARE PLANS
|
105
|
103.75
|
WORST
|
Slack Technologies
|
(WORK)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
15
|
18.33333333
|
Black Stone Minerals LP
|
(BSM)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION
|
20
|
27.5
|
Pinterest Inc.
|
(PINS)
|
SERVICES
|
INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|
20
|
18.33333333
The best industries to buy
The strongest industries vary by market cap, but the best big cap industries right now are wholesale drugs (Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, McKesson (MCK)), industrial equipment (Roper Tech, Parker-Hannifin (PH), Emerson Electric (EMR)), healthcare plans (Centene, WellCare Health, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Molina Health (MOH), Anthem (ANTM)), staffing (Paychex, Robert Half (RHI), Manpower Group (MAN)), and residential construction (PulteGroup (PHM), Toll Bros. (TOL), NVR Inc. (NVR)).
Source: Limelight Alpha.
Taking this one step further, we can identify top industries to target within each major sector:
- None of the basic materials baskets rank above average this week.
- Concentrate on trucks (Paccar (PCAR), Oshkosh Corp. (OSK)), auto parts (Gentex (GNTX), BorgWarner (BWA)), and personal products (Kimberly-Clark, Estee Lauder (EL)) in consumer goods.
- Focus on insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan (MMC), Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), Brown & Brown (BRO)), property managers (Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)), and asset managers (T. Rowe Price (TROW), Lazard (LAZ). Eaton Vance (EV)) in financials.
- The best healthcare industries are healthcare plans, generic drugs (Mylan (MYL), Catalent (CTLT)), and medical appliances (Masimo Corp. (MASI), Hologic (HOLX), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Align Technology (ALGN)).
- Industrial equipment, residential construction, and diversified machinery (Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Flowserve (FLS). Dover Corp. (DOV), Brunswick (BC)) offer upside in industrial goods.
- The strongest services industries are wholesale drugs, staffing, and railroads (Trinity Industries, Kansas City Southern (KSU), CSX Corp. (CSX)).
- The top technology industries include semi equipment (Teradyne (TER), Entegris (ENTG), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT)), scientific & technical instruments (Mettler-Toledo (MTD), Cognex (CGNX), Agilent (A)), and multimedia & graphics software (Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA)).
Source: Limelight Alpha
Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, PVH, SQ, ALGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.