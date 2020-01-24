Microchip Technology: A Company With High Growth Opportunities

Microchip Technology (MCHP) is a high growth company. Microchip's revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 18.93% over the past ten years. However, the company is highly indebted. Due to its indebtedness the company enjoys relatively lower valuation compared to its most similar peers. Long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price since the company is rapidly paying down its debt.

Microchip offers its customers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers, 32-bit microprocessors and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products. The company also offers various power management, thermal management and memory devices. The company serves the following end markets: aerospace, defense, automotive, communications, computing and industrial. Image Source: Wikimedia

Growth Opportunities

Microchip's primary growth driver is its microcontroller products. The company offers a broad range of general purpose and specialized microcontroller products marketed under different brand names. Microcontroller is a processor on a single metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) integrated circuit chip, consisting of memory, processor and input/output peripheral. Growing automation in several industries has ensured the growth of microcontrollers. In addition, growing demand for devices supporting Internet of Things (IoT) will drive growth of microcontrollers in the coming years. According to a research report, "The global microcontroller market size was valued at USD 18.60 billion in 2018 and is expected reach USD 35.29 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period." The forecast period is from 2019 to 2025. Microchip's microcontroller business is expected to grow around a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2025.

The company's another growth driver is its memory products, which include EEPROMs, Serial Flash memories, Parallel Flash memories, Serial SRAM memories and EERAM. The company's memory products complement its microcontroller offerings. The use of memory chips is rising primarily because of high density storage capacity. In addition, increasing demand for memory chips for IoT devices will drive their future growth. According to a report, "The next-generation memory market is expected to grow from USD 2.35 billion by 2017 to USD 9.68 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.54% between 2017 and 2023." Microchip's memory business is expected to grow accordingly.

FPGAs also offer growth opportunities to Microchip. The company acquired its FPGA product-line with the acquisition of Microsemi Corporation. Microsemi was a publicly traded company which Microchip acquired in May, 2018. FPGAs are seeing growing usage because of their growing adoption in various end markets. Microchip targets its FPGA products for the following end markets: industrial, communication, aviation, space and defense. With its FPGA products, Microchip offers development tools for programming complex logic functions in the FPGAs. According to a report, "The FPGA market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2025." Microchip's FPGA business is expected to grow at a similar rate.

Competitive Landscape

The semiconductor market is highly competitive. Microchip's competitors include Texas Instruments (TXN), Analog Devices (ADI), Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY), ON Semiconductor (ON), STMicroelectronics (STM), Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) and Xilinx (XLNX). Microchip competes with these companies on the basis of technological innovation and performance. The company's competitive advantage is that it competes favorably with these companies on product ease of use and time-to-market.

The semiconductor industry is characterized by rapid erosion of average selling price (ASP) and quick technological development. As a result, a product becomes cheap and obsolete sooner than expected. In order to avoid these, Microchip innovates or acquires technologies which are highly sophisticated and long-lasting. As a result, the company remains protected from ASP erosion and product obsolescence.

Second Quarter, FY 2020 Results

Microchip's second quarter, FY 2020 revenue came in at $1.338 billion, up 1.1% sequentially and down 6.6% from the year ago period. Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter came in at $1.43 per diluted share, up 1.4% sequentially and down 21% from the year ago period. The company delivered average results amid a challenging macro environment.

In the second quarter, Microcontrollers represented 53.3% of the company's end market demand, and analog represented 28.7% of its end-market demand. The company said that it will continue to launch new and innovative products in both microcontroller and analog segments, which will keep the company well-positioned for future growth.

The company has a weak balance sheet consisting of $405.10 million of cash and $9.95 billion of total debt. The company paid down $315.5 million of total debt during the second quarter. In the last five quarters the company paid down $1.729 billion of total debt, which is impressive.

Valuation

Microchip's most similar peers are Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics and Xilinx. Microchip's non-GAAP forward P/E ratio is 19.92x, compared to Analog Devices' 24.89x, Infineon Technologies' 25.94x, STMicroelectronics' 25.79x, and Xilinx's 30.56x. Microchip's trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 4.84x, compared to Analog Devices' 7.36x, Infineon Technologies' 3.12x, STMicroelectronics' 2.65x, and Xilinx's 7.86x. Microchip's trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 15.74x, compared to Analog Devices' 19.53x, Infineon Technologies' 16.72x, STMicroelectronics' 14.22x, and Xilinx's 23.02x.

Microchip is attractively valued compared to its peers. The company enjoys attractive (lower) valuation due to its indebtedness. The company's net leverage ratio is 4.7x, which is apparently worrisome. However, the company has several growth drivers in place, which makes its growth story appealing. The moot question is whether investors would avoid the stock for its indebtedness or they would buy the stock utilizing its lower valuation. I believe investors would buy the stock because the company is rapidly paying down its debt. This is certainly encouraging. If the company continues to pay down the debt, which it is doing for the past five quarters, there is nothing to worry about.

Microchip's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 18.93% in the last ten years. Its EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 19.67% in the same time period. Clearly, Microchip is a high growth company. I believe revenue will continue to grow at around 20% CAGR in the next five years. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $5365 million. At a CAGR of 20%, its 2024-end revenue will be $13,350 million or $55.86 per share. Microchip's stock has traded between the price to sales ratio of 3.1x and 6.4x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 6.4x on the company's 2024-end revenue per share, I get $357.50 as its 2024-end share price.

Risks

The company sells more than half of its products to distributors, not end customers. If one or more of such distributors faces adverse financial conditions, that could adversely affect the smooth flow of Microchip's products to end customers. In addition, if any disruption occurs in the operations of these distributors, that could adversely affect Microchip's business. In both cases, Microchip's revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

The company's success depends on timely introduction of new products into the market. These products are expected to compete effectively with competitors' products based on price and performance. However, since the products are complex, the company may experience delays in developing the products. If the company fails to timely introduce new products, its revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Although Microchip is a high growth company, its indebtedness is its primary problem. If the company fails to pay down its debt in a timely manner, the price of its share may not rise as expected. Otherwise, Microchip is a solid business to own. I believe the company will be able to pay down its debt since it generates sufficient cash flow. I would recommend buying the stock around the current price.

