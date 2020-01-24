Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Gearing Up For FDA Approvals And Data Readouts

Investment Thesis

Notwithstanding two commercialized products and a rich pipeline, the twelve-month share price decline for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) had approached ~6.5% by early 2020 compared to ~12.0% LTM (last-twelve-month) gain in the NBI (NASDAQ Biotechnology Index). With the release of positive data from an early-stage trial this month, the stock climbed ~23.4% on a single day, highlighting the impact of catalysts on the bio-pharma stocks. Currently, the stock is up ~15.8% for the LTM period, outperforming ~10.7% gain in the NBI. With two potential FDA approvals and a series of data readouts in 2020, more catalysts are ahead for the stock to continue the momentum throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the well-diversified portfolio is expanding towards less rare diseases through acquisitions as the major revenue generator of the company faces patent expiry. Despite the operating losses, the recent sale of royalty rights has ensured adequate liquidity, as the company commits to a lower cash burn this year. Our revenue estimates for 2020 and the company's average EV to NTM (next twelve-month) revenue multiple over the past year suggest ~11.4-18.0% upside to the stock, a compelling 'Buying' opportunity subject to positive catalysts ahead.

Current FDA Approvals

Focusing on rare and ultra-rare diseases, the drug portfolio of Ultragenyx is well-diversified, with treatments ranging from gene therapies to biologics and small molecules. The company has already commercialized the protein biologics, Crysvita and Mepsevii.

The only treatment available for XLH (X-linked hypophosphatemia), Crysvita (burosumab), leads the company's revenue generation with ~82% of contribution to the top-line in the LTM period. The illness, where there is heavy urinary excretion of phosphate due to excessive secretion of FGF23 (Fibroblast Growth Factor 23) in bone cells, results in low serum phosphate and is resistant to vitamin D therapy. The resultant weak bone mineralization manifests as skeletal deformities, including rickets. With a conditional approval for children and adolescents in the EU (European Union) countries, Crysvita is indicated for adult and pediatric patients six months and above in the U.S. Launched in 2018, the drug's target market reaches ~48K patients in the developed world including ~3K pediatric and ~9K adult patients in the U.S. alone.

Mepsevii (Vestronidase Alfa) launched in late 2017 is the second-highest revenue generator making up ~13% of the total revenue in the LTM period. The enzyme replacement therapy targets MPS VII (mucopolysaccharidosis VII or Sly Syndrome), an ultra-rare disease affecting ~200 patients in the developed world. Meanwhile, the company expects two potential approvals in 2020: a new indication for Crysvita and the newly-developed UX007.

Upcoming FDA Approvals

For Crysvita, the company submitted an sBLA (Supplemental Biologics License Application) in December 2019 for the treatment of TIO (Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia) and the status of its acceptance and the review status is expected next month. The disease due to excessive production of FGF23 affects ~2K-4K individuals in the developed world and results in the symptoms such as severe hypophosphatemia, fractures, and muscle weakness, among others.

In-licensed from BRI (Baylor Research Institute), UX007 (triheptanoin) aims to treat LC-FAOD (long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders), a group of life-threatening genetic disorders where the body is unable to breakdown long-chain fatty acids into energy. With complications such as hypoglycemia and heart muscle weakness, the disease affects ~8K-14K individuals in the developed world with no approved treatment yet. With an ongoing long-term extension study to evaluate the drug's safety and efficacy, the company has filed an NDA for the drug with a PDUFA date set for July 31, 2020.

Waiting for Late-Stage Trials

Meanwhile, the AAV8 (adeno-associated virus) gene therapies, DTX301 and DTX401, are awaiting the start of their Phase III trials. Targeting OTC (ornithine transcarbamylase) deficiency, DTX301, yielded positive results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial with its announcement driving the Ultragenyx stock sharply higher in early January. Affecting an estimated 1 in ~35K live births in the U.S., the OTC deficiency is the most common urea cycle disorder where the excessive ammonia level in the blood leads to neurological manifestations. The data from the prophylactic steroid cohort is due in the second half of 2020 (H2 2020), while the discussions with the FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) are continuing for the Phase 3 trial design and the endpoints.

DTX401 targets GSDIa (glycogen storage disease type Ia), the commonest genetically inherited glycogen storage disease impacting ~6K patients in the developed world. GSDIa has no current therapies and results from the body's inability to regulate the blood glucose level, risking life-threatening hypoglycemia. Having announced positive Phase 1/2 trial data in September 2019, the company is expecting data from a confirmatory cohort in H1 2020, which could lead to a Phase 3 trial in H2 2020.

Changing the Focus

Meanwhile, from ultra-rare diseases, the company is expanding its portfolio to cover less-rare diseases where the market opportunity is higher. DTX201, co-developed with Bayer Healthcare LLC targets Hemophilia A, the commonest form of hemophilia with an estimated ~144K patients in the developed world. GTX-102, a collaboration with GeneTx Biotherapeutics, LLC aims to treat Angelman syndrome and is expecting Phase 1/2 enrollment in H1 2020. With ~60K patient population in the developed world, the neurological condition has no approved therapies currently. Meanwhile, the company has submitted an IND (Investigational New Drug Application) for UX701 to treat Wilson's disease, a hereditary condition that could lead to liver failure and death from the defective copper accumulation in liver and other vital organs.

Revenue Growth to Accelerate

The collaborations and licensing have generated ~80% of the LTM revenue of Ultragenyx, with ~83% of its top-line coming from the U.S. where it is co-commercializing Crysvita with KHK (Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd). Europe made up only ~13% of the LTM revenue as Crysvita brought in 10% of net sales from the region where KHK has the sole commercializing rights. Following the launch of Crysvita in 2018, the company's LTM revenue continued to double this year with YoY (year-over-year) revenue growth rising from ~70% YoY in Q1 2019 (first quarter of 2019) to ~119% in Q3 2019.

As per the preliminary financial data, the company's revenue is crossing ~$100M in 2019 at the mid-point, a two-fold rise from the previous year. The management estimates that the revenue from Crysvita outside Europe to reach ~$125M-$140M in 2020, ~43% YoY growth at the mid-point from 2019 when the estimate included royalty revenue from Europe. Having sold the drug's European royalty rights to Royalty Pharma in late last year and with potential FDA approvals for UX007 and Crysvita unlikely before July 2020, we don't expect a significant acceleration in revenue growth this year. Therefore, we believe the revenue growth to slow down to ~70-80% YoY in 2020 to reach ~$175-185M. However, the growth could pick up from 2021 as the sales upside from the new approvals offset the impact of the revenue decline from Europe. Both therapies serve an unmet medical need and add ~14K patients to the company's total addressable market. Meanwhile, DTX301 and DTX401, subject to positive late-stage trials and FDA approvals, could sustain the long-term revenue growth as both treatments address the underlying cause of their respective indications.

Replenishing the Cash

Even though the revenue grew at a faster clip in the past few quarters, the LTM operating expenses remained six times larger than the revenue. We expect the R&D expenses on Crysvita and UX007, which together made up nearly a quarter of the LTM R&D expenses to taper down towards the end of the year subject to their FDA approvals. With the late-stage trials of DTX301 and DTX401 expected to take over R&D growth and revenue expansion unable to keep up with the rising operating expenses, operating income is unlikely in the near term. The efforts to drive down the cost of sales by employing the new HeLa manufacturing system for DTX401 and UX701 once they are commercialized could yield results only in the long term.

Nevertheless, the company is in much better shape in terms of cash flows now. It estimates more than 63% YoY increase in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments as of 2019 year-end, adequate to meet the cash requirements until mid-2023 according to the management. Having paid ~$20M for an exclusive option to acquire GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC subject to the clinical milestones of GTX-102, the company's acquisition spree continued last year with a ~$6M worth upfront payment to become the largest shareholder of Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT). Even after a round of equity financing worth ~$330M in Q1 2019, the strain on cash flows has forced the company to seek royalty financing worth ~$320M in late 2019. The impact to liquidity from the lost royalty revenue from Crysvita sales in Europe will be minimal in the short term as the treatment has only a conditional approval in the region.

In addition to mounting R&D expenditure, the payments due to the UX007 development partner, BRI, and those due to GeneTx for extending the acquisition option can weigh on the cash flows moderately in 2020. However, the plans to reduce the net cash burn by ~20% this year is likely to soften the impact. Meanwhile, another round of equity financing remains an option despite its dilutive impact on the ownership.

An Upside Ahead of Catalysts

EV to NTM revenue multiple of Ultragenyx has averaged ~21.7x over the past year, a premium of ~13.7% to the current multiple of ~19.1x. Based on the average multiple and the previously-mentioned revenue forecast for 2020, our valuation suggests a premium of ~11.4-18.0% for the stock. Notwithstanding the risks as highlighted below, it indicates an ideal opportunity to 'Buy' given the forthcoming catalysts.

Well-diversified Portfolio

Even though the efforts to broaden the pipeline took its toll on the liquidity, the move looks prudent given the upcoming patent expiry, and the rising competition to treat less-rare diseases. For Wilson's disease, Chelating agents, such as Syprine is already in the market with its generics while ALXN1840, another copper-binding compound from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) is undergoing Phase III clinical trials. The nitrogen-binding agents such as sodium phenylbutyrate and glycerol phenylbutyrate treat OTC deficiency by removing excess serum nitrogen in the form of ammonia by promoting its urinary excretion. The companies targeting rare and ultra-rare diseases usually price the drugs at a premium. Meanwhile, the gene therapies could fetch even a higher premium as they address the root causes of the illnesses. However, with long-term safety of gene therapies remaining untested, the diversified portfolio of the company made up of the protein biologics and small molecules such as Crysvita and UX007, respectively, lessen its operational risk.

Meanwhile, several patents important for the company are waiting to expire, reducing the barriers to entry, and therefore intensifying the competition. The U.S. and foreign patents covering UX007 for FAOD lapse as early as this year (without patent term extension) while those for the AAV8 capsid of DTX301 and DTX401 expire in 2022. However, the main revenue generator, Crysvita, the U.S. patents of which start expiring in 2022, could be immune to competition subject to a patent term extension until 2032.

Conclusion

With two potential FDA approvals and vital data readouts scheduled for 2020, major milestones are ahead for Ultragenyx this year. The acquisitions are expanding its well-diversified pipeline as the company moves from ultra-rare to less-rare diseases to accelerate the sales growth. Even though the operating profits are unlikely in the near term, the replenished liquidity and the commitment to lower the cash burn will cover the liquidity needs until mid-2023. Our revenue estimates for 2020 and the company's average NTM EV to Revenue multiple for the past year suggest an upside worth ~11.4% - ~18.0%, an opportunity to 'Buy', provided the upcoming catalysts turn positive.

