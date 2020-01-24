AquaBounty: The Worst Investment In Seafood

Last year I wrote a general introduction to the salmon farming industry. I recommended Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY) and continue to believe in the long term fundamentals of aquaculture and Mowi’s strategy in particular. Today I would like to highlight what I believe to be the worst investment opportunity in seafood.

AquaBounty (AQB) is a 29 year old company that has yet to reach commercial production. Founded in 1991 around a gene editing platform, AquaBounty developed a genetically modified (NYSE:GM) salmon that consists of the traditionally farmed Atlantic salmon with two gene insertions. A growth hormone from a Chinook salmon and a promoter from an ocean pout. This construct makes the fish produce significantly more growth hormones, leading to a faster growing fish with a higher feed efficiency.

Source: AquaBounty Investor Presentation, March 2019, page 15.

This fish was approved by the FDA in 2010 as safe for both people and the environment and in 2019 the FDA removed import restrictions. I agree with those decisions. This article is not going to be a science-denying screed on genetically modified fish, so if that is what you were expecting you can turn back now. However, even though this fish is perfectly safe, AquaBounty is a terrible investment!

AquaBounty is doomed to failure as a company for many reasons including a failed business model as a hatchery, land-based farming below necessary economies of scale, and a product no one wants to buy.

A Failed Hatchery Business

While it is not part of their current business plan, AquaBounty never wanted to get in the farming business. They positioned themselves as an R&D company and a hatchery with the intention of selling eggs to the broader aquaculture industry. However, this business model fell flat. The regulatory agencies restricted production to land based facilities, eliminating all 99% of the global salmon farming market. The remaining 1% are startups with their own risks around production costs and technology implementation. The last thing they want to do is take on the product risk associated with a GM fish.

On top of B2B customer resistance, environmental groups called for an all-out industry boycott on AquaBounty egg sales – either GM or traditionally bred – due to the risk of accidental mix-ups and release into the wild. This has effectively cut off all avenues for short term sales or cash flow.

Land Based Farming at Small Scale

Due to the GM nature of their fish, both the Canadian and US government agencies that have reviewed the AquAdvantage salmon have wisely prohibited cage-based farming in the open ocean. With no willing customers, AquaBounty has been forced to farm the fish itself. It found a bankrupt land-based farm in Indiana and retrofitted it for salmon, upgrading its capacity to 1,200 tonnes per year.

Source: AquaBounty Investor Presentation, March 2019, page 13.

The challenge with land-based farming is that it is generally more expensive than sea cages. This is primarily driven by water treatment costs. At sea, the water comes pre-oxygenated, optimally salted, and waste components like nitrogen and phosphorous are carried away by ocean currents. These water treatment costs are to some extent offset by eliminating the risks of open ocean farming – primarily sea lice and disease, but also escapes and equipment failures due to weather.

Regardless of whether a salmon farm is operating on land or at sea, it needs to reach scale to be profitable. This pattern is evident globally as all the major salmon farmers have benefited from continued consolidation and scale up. It is also evident in the current development of land-based salmon farms. The most well known and well-funded is Atlantic Sapphire (OTC:AASZF), who is planning 90,000 tonnes per year in its first phase and 220,000 tonnes per year by 2030. Even at the smaller end of publicly announced developments, Pure Salmon is targeting 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes per year at each of its facilities, Whole Oceans expects 10,000 tonnes per year, and Nordic AquaFarms is expecting 16,000 tonnes per year with growth from there.

Do you notice a pattern? Every one of these developments is at least 10x the size of AquaBounty’s farm and many are >20x. Scale is important in aquaculture just like the rest of the agriculture industry, and AquaBounty doesn’t have it.

A Fish No One Wants to Buy

The most damning feature of AquaBounty’s business model is the primary one. No one wants genetically engineered salmon. Traditional salmon farmers aren’t interested, customers aren’t interested, and environmental organizations are opposed. While some of these objections are not based in science, a walk through any grocery store will tell you science isn’t driving consumer buying decisions. From water bottles labeled gluten free to non-GM labels on fruits for which there is no genetically engineered option, consumers value what they perceive to be “natural.” Genetically engineered salmon are the opposite of that, and it will be an uphill battle to convince consumers otherwise.

In fact, it’s right in the risk factors of their 2019 10-K.

We may have limited success in gaining consumer acceptance of our products. There is an active and vocal group of opponents to bioengineered products who wish to ban or restrict the technology and who, at a minimum, hope to sway consumer perceptions and acceptance of this technology. Their efforts include regulatory legal challenges and labeling campaigns for bioengineered products, as well as application of pressure to consumer retail outlets seeking a commitment not to carry bioengineered Atlantic salmon. Consumer acceptance could also be adversely affected if AquAdvantage Salmon were found, or believed, to grow to a larger final size than conventional Atlantic salmon. We may not be able to overcome the negative consumer perceptions that these organizations have instilled against our products.

The small quantity of salmon that AquaBounty has produced was sold in Canada to a retailer. What retailer? Well, the buyer was so concerned with negative customer reactions that they kept that confidential. It’s not a good position to be in when your customers are afraid to be associated with your product. Mandatory product labeling in the U.S. will limit market acceptance.

Cash Flow Forecast

The company is currently selling new equity representing about 20% of the company in a stock offering of $11M. I believe this financing is unlikely to succeed. The latest financial information as of September 30, 2019 was included in AquaBounty’s S-1. The company had $6.4M in cash and equivalents as of September 30th and was burning $3.4M per quarter, which gives runway through mid-February. If the financing is successful, AquaBounty could survive for another 10 months or so, but any viability beyond the 2020 year-end is a stretch.

In summary, with all the above stacked against AquaBounty’s success, it is only a matter of time before capital constraints require a bankruptcy or another excessively dilutive financing. Obviously if you are sitting on shares, I recommend selling.

How to profit from this challenged business model is a bit more difficult. AquaBounty is an excellent short candidate, but share borrowing costs and margin requirements are high. Further, as a micro-cap stock, options are not available. That makes short-term, event-driven shorting ahead of earnings announcements or financing deadlines the only real opportunity here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AQB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.