PPG Industries: Widening Discount Presents A Buying Opportunity

Management remains focused on the inorganic growth route, expecting to make four to five acquisitions in 2020 on top of the six acquisitions in 2019.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) recently reported a mixed set of 4Q19 numbers - net sales increased 1% YoY on a constant currency basis to $3.67 billion, while volumes were weak and saw a decline of 2.7% YoY. However, despite the weak volumes, PPG continued to execute on its margin recovery measures and was able to improve its 4Q19 EBITDA margins by 160 bps YoY. Looking ahead, the company guided to 1Q20 EPS range of $1.32-$1.42, much lower than consensus' $1.53, which likely implies an overly cautious stance on the future. I believe PPG is well-positioned to drive volume increases in 2020, given the backdrop of an improving economic outlook, improved raw material prices, and a modest scope for further product price increment. With the multiple discount to Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) widening to historically high levels, PPG shares trade at attractive valuations. Along with the prospect of a re-rating, ongoing share repurchases provide an additional tailwind to EPS, making PPG a compelling opportunity.

A Closer Look at the Results

Sales were driven by price increase and accretive acquisitions: 4Q19 net sales rose 1% YoY on a constant currency basis to $3.67 billion, driven by an increase of 1.8% in selling prices, offset by weaker volumes, which saw a decline of 2.7% YoY. Notably, the acquisitions of SEM, Whitford, Hemmelrath, Dexmet, and Texstars increased net sales by 2.8%, or about $100 million, in the quarter. Foreign currency translation had a negative impact, reducing the quarter's sales by 0.9% or ~$30 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Consistently weaker volumes: Volumes continued to decrease for the 5th straight quarter, declining 2.7% YoY in 4Q19. Industrial Coatings segment saw its volumes decrease by ~6% YoY in the quarter, impacted by soft industrial demand due to contracting manufacturing activity across the US, EMEA, and APAC. The auto OEM volumes declined mid-single digits due to longer than normal customer production shut-downs in EMEA and decline in automotive builds in APAC; packaging coatings volumes declined mid-single digit on account of lower demand for canned food products and potentially some loss in market share; and general industrial coatings volume declined on lower demand for coil, general finishes, and other end-use products. Performance Coatings segment's volumes remained flat YoY and saw modest same-store sales growth in the US, offset by lower European retail volumes.

Source: Company Presentation

Going forward, PPG should see some growth in volumes. China saw some general industrial demand improvement in 4Q19, although, in the near term, it is most likely to be overshadowed by a soft auto demand, and any signs of a rebound in auto sales are not likely to be visible until the Chinese New Year, at the earliest. In EMEA, industrial and architectural demand is likely to remain weak, while automotive OEM coatings demand is likely to remain volatile on account of the impending change in auto emission standards. However, given the easier comparisons, automotive refinish volume should see some growth in the region. Architectural demand is broadly positive in North America, and it is expected that PPG will continue to gain share in aerospace (however, a Boeing (NYSE:BA) production slowdown will likely slow down the volume growth). Additionally, PPG is likely to see some volume improvement in Latin and Central America with the US, Canada and Mexico trade agreement acting as a catalyst for better economic growth in 2020.

Profitability improves from operating margin recovery measures: Despite weak volumes, PPG was able to improve its earnings with continued execution of margin recovery measures like higher pricing, cost savings programs (savings of over $20 million in 4Q19 and $85 million in FY19) and business portfolio optimization with accretive acquisitions. The company's gross margin saw an expansion of 250 bps YoY to 42.5% in 4Q19 - the 4th straight quarter of expansion following eight quarters of gross margin compression. EBITDA margins increased 160 bps YoY during the quarter to 15.2%, while adjusted net income came in at $313 million or $1.31 per share, up 14% YoY.

Cash flows and capital deployment: PPG generated ~$830 million in cash from operations during 4Q19. The company used $191 million towards capital expenditures, while $273 million was given back to shareholders in the form of dividends ($123 million) and share buybacks ($150 million).

Additionally, with the redemption of $300 million November maturities debt pre-funded with a bond transaction in August 2019, PPG's debt on the balance sheet declined sequentially to $5.0 billion, resulting in gross leverage of 2.0x (down 0.2x QoQ) and net leverage of 1.5x (down 0.1x QoQ), while cash and equivalents were $1.3 billion at the end of FY19.

Looking at Business Segments

Performance Coatings a key business driver: 4Q19 net sales grew 2% YoY to $2.18 billion, driven by a 2% increase in selling prices and contribution from acquisitions of SEM, Dexmet, and Texstars, partially offset by flat sales volumes (APAC, US, and Canada saw volume growth) and unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of about $15 million (less than 1%). Crucially, the segment's income increased 18% YoY to $307 million, representing a margin of 14.1% - a 190 bps improvement from 4Q18, driven by higher selling prices, better cost management more than offsetting the general cost inflation and acquisition-related income.

Source: Company Presentation

Industrial Coatings low on sales and volume but sees improved margins: Owing primarily to lower sales volumes (-~6% YoY), 4Q19 net sales for the segment decreased 1% YoY to $1.49 billion. The positive impact of a ~1% YoY increase in selling prices was offset by a roughly 1% unfavorable foreign currency translation impact. However, with the firm-wide cost-saving initiatives, higher selling prices and incremental income from acquisitions of Whitford and Hemmelrath, PPG was able to increase the segment's income by 9% YoY to $203 million, implying a margin of 13.6%, an improvement of 120 bps over the previous year's comparable quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Financial Outlook

A cautious near-term financial outlook: For the first quarter of FY20, management expects EPS to be in the range of $1.32-$1.42 (vs. consensus estimate of $1.53). Notably, the guidance includes the impact expected from Boeing's announced production curtailment. PPG expects global industrial demand trends to remain subdued through the first quarter and, accordingly, anticipates lower Industrial Coatings volumes. Importantly, operating margin recovery and execution on its cost-savings program will remain a priority, and the company expects to save $17 to $20 million from these measures during 1Q20.

For FY20, management guided to a 1%-3% (on a constant currency basis) topline growth and 4%-9% EPS growth. Acquisitions announced in 2019 and January 2020 are expected to add an incremental ~$160 to $180 million to net sales, to be marginally offset by $20 to $40 million in unfavorable foreign currency translation. Additionally, PPG will continue to pursue the inorganic growth route through acquisitions, particularly in the aerospace and the core coatings space, and is likely to do four to five deals in 2020 (likely bolt-ons).

Overall, I think PPG is overly cautious in its outlook for weak industrial demand in the US and Europe and subdued demand in China, where automotive builds are expected to fall more than 10% in the first quarter. Given the early Chinese New Year, which is likely to improve auto sales, and the fact that a Phase 1 China trade deal has already been signed, along with improved expectations of economic activity across regions in 2020, I believe PPG's guidance might be a tad conservative. Additionally, I believe, with a strong balance sheet position (1.5x net debt/EBITDA), PPG is well-positioned to take advantage of an active acquisition pipeline in 2020 and could surprise to the upside.

Source: Company Presentation

Multiple Gap with SHW Presents an Opportunity for Upside

The opportunity lies in the discounted multiple - PPG currently trades at ~15x EBITDA on trailing numbers, a steep discount to the ~23x for Sherwin-Williams.

Data by YCharts

The historically high multiple gap between the two coatings leaders seems far too wide at this point and should close if PPG can clear a lowered bar going forward, driving its multiple higher. In the meantime, PPG shareholders stand to gain from ongoing share repurchases, independent of whether the Axalta (AXTA) deal materializes given the strong operating cash generation of ~$2.1bln/yr.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.