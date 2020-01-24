Comcast: 5%+ Correction Post Q4 Results Not Justified: Reiterate Buy

At $45.65, Comcast shares can grow EPS at 10%+ annually and deliver average annual investor returns of 10-15%. We reiterate our Buy rating.

NBC Universal's EBITDA growth was lower in 2019, but primarily due to high ad revenues from major sports events and political ads in 2018.

Cable EBITDA continues to grow, thanks to Internet subscriber net-adds, and “up to 50 bps” of margin expansion is expected in 2020.

Video subscriber losses are increasing, but Video revenues have always been low-margin and are a small part of Cable profits.

Introduction

Comcast (CMCSA) shares fell 3.8% on Thursday after 19Q4 results, were down another 3% as of Friday lunchtime, and are now back to the approx. $45 level where we initiated our Buy rating earlier this month ("Comcast: Multi-Year Compounder With Defensive Qualities").

In this article we review the Q4 results and demonstrate how they in fact support our investment case.

Cable EBITDA Growing Despite Video Subscriber Losses

The negative headlines on Comcast's results tend to focus on Video subscriber losses in its Cable Communications ("Cable Comms") segment, which had accelerated in 2019 and will again in 2020.

The net loss of 149k Video subscribers in Q4 took the 2019 total to 732k, which was nearly twice the number in 2018, as shown in the chart below. Management also expects "higher" Video subscriber losses in 2020, due to planned price increases and "ongoing changes in consumer behaviour".

Comcast Cable Comms Customer Numbers (2017-2019) NB. Customer numbers include Wireless. Source: Comcast trending schedule (19Q4).

However, notwithstanding Video subscriber losses, Cable Comms’ quarterly EBITDA figures have remained healthy throughout 2019, being substantially higher year-on-year and stable sequentially:

Comcast Cable Comms EBITDA – Cable-Only vs. Wireless (2017-19) Source: Comcast company filings.

While the year-on-year Cable-only (excluding Wireless) EBITDA growth of 3.9% in 19Q4 is lower than prior quarters, this is due to higher growth in 18Q4; on a two-year basis, EBITDA growth has been consistent across 2019:

Comcast Cable Comms EBITDA – Cable-Only vs. Wireless (2017-19) Source: Comcast company filings.

Cable Comms EBITDA growth is stable despite Video subscriber losses because Video revenues have always been low-margin and are a small part of EBITDA. As discussed in our initiation article, once programming costs are subtracted (and even before deducting non-programming costs), Video is a small earner relative to other revenues, especially High Speed Internet:

Comcast Cable Comms Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2012) Source: Comcast company filings.

Video profits being relatively small and declining only slowly, together with continuing High Speed Internet net adds (1.41m in 2019, vs. 1.35m in 2018) and good cost control, have helped Cable Comms grow its EBITDA substantially in the last few years. Full-year 2019 Cable Comms EBITDA growth was 7.3% (including Wireless losses), with margin expanding 140 bps:

Comcast Cable Comms Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2012) NB. 2018 and 2019 EBITDA growth rates include Wireless losses; otherwise 6.4% and 5.5% respectively. EBITDA figures include Wireless losses in 2018 and 2019. Source: Comcast company filings.

High Speed Internet subscriber net adds and margin expansion are likely to continue. For 2020, management expects “up to 50 bps” of margin improvement, despite some pressure in programming costs from renewals.

We continue to expect Cable Comms to grow EBITDA at high-single-digits for at least the next few years.

NBCU Low Growth Due to Sports & Elections in 2018

Because of the inherent volatility in ad revenues from major sports events and in ticket receipts from theatrical releases, NBC Universal ("NBCU") earnings are always volatile. Hence we look at the growth in EBITDA each year over a longer period; for 2019, EBITDA growth was 2.0%, lower than prior years:

Comcast NBCU EBITDA Growth by Business (Since 2012) Source: Comcast company filings.

However, most of the shortfall in EBITDA growth can be explained by high comparables in 2018, which included $1.19bn of ad revenues from the Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; other favourable factors in 2018 included higher political ad spend during the U.S. mid-term elections, and the timing of content renewal deals.

Looking ahead, 2020 revenues will be helped by the Summer Olympics and political ad spend related to the U.S. presidential election, but this will be offset by pressures on affiliate revenues from subscriber declines, as the next round of renewals are only due in 2021. In addition, new Peacock streaming service, launching in April, may involve $2bn of investments in its first 2 years, based on previous management comments.

Over the medium term, we continue to expect NBCU to have a mid-to-high single digits EBITDA CAGR, lower initially due to the timing of content renewals and investments.

Sky is Small But Shows Positive Trends

Sky was only 8.8% of Comcast’s total segmental EBITDA in 2019 ($3.10bn out of $35.1bn), but nonetheless is showing positive trends. During 2019, revenues grew 1.7% year-on-year and EBITDA grew 12.2% (on a pro forma, constant currency basis), and Sky gained customers in all of its three markets. For 2020, management guides to Sky having flat EBITDA year-on-year before a “few hundred million dollars” of investments in increasing Sky Q set-top box penetration and launching the new broadband service in Italy.

Group EBITDA Continues Solid Growth

Overall, group EBITDA grew 5.9% year-on-year in 2019 (pro forma Sky acquisition), a level of growth consistent with the 6-8% range that Comcast has achieved each year for all but one of the last 8 years:

Comcast EBITDA Growth – Group & Key Segments (Since 2012) NB. 2012 group EBITDA growth is as reported, but NBCU EBITDA growth is pro forma (NBCU acquired Jan-11). Source: Comcast company filings.

Group Free Cash Flow Continues to Grow

On a reported basis, Comcast generated $13.1bn of Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), 6.4% higher year-on-year, but the Sky acquisition was only completed in October 2018. We expect FCF growth to be stronger in future years.

One reason for this is Cable Comms' “capital intensity” (CapEx as a percentage of revenues) is expected to improve by 50 bps in 2020, which will help offset increased investments in NBCU and Sky. Cable Comms CapEx was $6.91bn in 2019 and was 11.9% of revenues; and 50 bps of this is $290m:

Comcast CapEx – Cable Comms & NBCU Only (Since 2013) NB. For 2019, total group CapEx was $9.95bn ($768m for Sky and $205m for “corporate”). Source: Comcast company filings. Comcast Free Cash Flow & EBITDA (Since 2013) Source: Comcast company filings.

Valuation

At $45.65, on 2019 financials, Comcast shares are trading on a 14.6x P/E and a 5.9% FCF Yield; the Dividend Yield is 2.0% (dividend per share is $0.92 annualised, having just been raised 10% year-on-year):

Comcast Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2014-19) Source: Comcast company filings.

Given Comcast's strong growth and defensive qualities, we expect its valuation multiples to remain at least stable, with the potential of an upward re-rating.

Conclusion

We continue to be believe Comcast to be a multi-year compounder with defensive characteristics.

Summing up our views on each segment, we expect group EBITDA to grow at mid-to-high single-digits in the medium term, which would lead to EPS growing at high-single digits organically. The resumption of buybacks in 2021 will add a few percentage points to EPS growth, taking it to over 10% p.a.

We expect the shares to at least maintain their current valuation multiples, with means the >10% annual EPS growth will translate to a >10% annual share price growth. Together with the 2.0% dividend yield, this means investors should enjoy annual returns of 10-15%.

We re-iterate our Buy recommendation on Comcast. We also have a Buy recommendation on Charter (CHTR), but we prefer Comcast for its lower leverage and potential upside in its media business.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.