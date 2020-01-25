Crude Oil - Looking For A Compelling Buying Opportunity

Crude oil heads toward the bottom end of its trading range last week - $55.35 is a critical level at the end of January.

Crude oil has a habit of taking the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside when it comes to the price action in the energy commodity. In early October 2019, the price of nearby NYMEX WTI futures fell to a low of $50.99 per barrel, which was the low end of the trading range for most of last year. On October 3, the price of crude oil fell to a low after the blow-off top created by the drone attack in Saudi oil fields in mid-September. It took around three months for the price to climb back to the $60 level.

On January 8, as tensions between the US and Iran peaked, the crude oil futures market put in another blow-off top when the nearby contract rose to $65.60 on the continuous futures contract, just 95 cents below the 2019 high. Since then, crude oil has been correcting towards the early October low at just over the $50 per barrel level.

As oil continues to make lower lows, I am looking for signs of a blow-off bottom to purchase the double leveraged ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO). It can be a challenge to attempt to pick a bottom in any market, but the events in the Middle East in mid-September and early January tell us that it would be a mistake to become overly bearish on the price of crude oil as it heads towards the bottom end of its trading range.

It took over three months for the price of March NYMEX futures to climb from $50.18 to $65.40 per barrel as the futures took the stairs to the upside.

As the daily chart highlights, in a little over two weeks, the price gave up most of those gains as crude oil futures hit a low of $53.85 per barrel on Friday, January 24. Price momentum and relative strength indicators declined into oversold territory with daily historical volatility holding steady at just over the 23% level. However, the total number of open long and short positions declined from a high of 2.245 million contracts on January 7 to 2.149 contracts on January 23, a drop of 96,000 contracts, or 4.3%. Falling price and decreasing open interest is typically not a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

Meanwhile, on the longer-term chart, the level to watch at the end of January will be $55.35 per barrel.

The circled region shows that a close below $55.35 on the final trading session of January would create a bearish reversal on the monthly chart, which could trigger technical selling in the oil futures arena.

The level that would create the long-term bearish pattern in the Brent futures market would be a close below the December 2019 low of $60.30 at the end of this month.

At the end of last week, crude oil was still on its elevator ride to the downside.

Inventory reports continue to point to lower prices

On Thursday, January 23, the Energy Information Administration reported that US crude oil output was at the 13 million barrel per day level for the second consecutive week, which is a record high. Since early October, when crude oil made its last significant low at just over the $50 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures, the inventory data from both the EIA and American Petroleum Institute have been bearish for the price of the energy commodity.

The chart shows the steady rise in production as well as higher crude oil, gasoline, and distillate inventories since early October.

The API data also shows rising inventories since early October. The higher level of stockpiles is not supportive of the prices of crude oil and oil products.

OPEC will reevaluate the increased production cut in early March

At the late 2019 OPEC meeting, the oil ministers, together with the Russians, increased the production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day. With the Aramco IPO on the horizon, Saudi Arabia kicked in another 400,000 barrels for good measure bringing the net amount of the cut to 2.1 million barrels per day. While the output decline was supportive of the price of the energy commodity, it did more to prevent crude oil prices from declining than pushing them appreciably higher.

OPEC said they would revisit the effectiveness of change in output policy in early March. At the current price level of both WTI and Brent futures, the members of the international oil cartel, together with Russia, will likely leave the output cut in place throughout 2020, or at least until the next biannual meeting in early summer.

The "phase one" trade deal between the US and China is supportive of China's economy. However, the outbreak of a contagious virus in the world's most populous nation could cause a decline in demand for crude oil and energy over the coming weeks, or longer if it turns out to develop into a pandemic.

Iran is lurking in the background

The price action in the oil market has turned bearish. Rising inventories and record levels of US output are also weighing on the price of the energy commodity. Meanwhile, the factor that pushed the price of crude oil higher in mid-September and early January remains a clear and present danger in the Middle East.

Iran's economy continues to suffer under the weight of tightening US sanctions. Over the past months, European leaders have been scrambling to keep the nuclear nonproliferation agreement in place after President Trump walked away from the deal in 2018. However, the downing of a civilian commercial airline on January 8 further isolated the Iranian theocracy.

The bottom line is that the tensions in the Middle East between the US and Iran and between the theocracy and Saudi Arabia and Israel have the potential to cause further hostilities in the blink of an eye. Any actions that interfere with the production, refining or logistical routes for crude oil could cause sudden price spikes to the upside in the oil futures arena. The further the price drops over the coming days, the more dramatic those price spikes could become if tensions resurface over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Iran has been a problem in the region since 1979, and there is no reason to believe that peace is about to break out in the area of the world that is home to over half the world's crude oil reserves.

Looking for a blow-off low to buy UCO

I am on the sidelines in the crude oil market but will look to pick up some more bargains when it comes to the oil-related companies that have lagged both the stock and crude oil market throughout 2019 and into 2020. I will be looking for a blow-off low in the oil futures arena to dip a toe into the market on the long side.

I intend to buy on new lows with tight stops and re-enter at lower levels if the price action triggers those stops. I may also be purchasing the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product using the same strategy. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

UCO holds futures and swaps contracts to replicate the price action in NYMEX futures and create double leverage. UCO has net assets of $309.83 million, trades an average of over 2.2 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. The price of nearby NYMEX futures rose from $50.99 in early October to a high of $65.65 per barrel on January 8, a rise of 28.75%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO appreciated from $14.28 to $22.13 per share or 54.97%, as the return was just under double the percentage move in the NYMEX futures market.

As the price of crude oil is taking the elevator lower, it is easy to become bearish. However, Iran continues to be a factor that is not going away and could cause a sudden shift in the market's sentiment in a blink of an eye. Getting overly bearish as the price approaches the bottom end of the trading range could be a mistake. Meanwhile, a blow-off low could come in February if the price of nearby WTI and Brent futures close below this month below $55.35 and $60.30 respectively and put in bearish reversals on the monthly charts. If that occurs, we could see a significant low next month that may set up a compelling buying opportunity. Tight stops may create small losses in the near term, but the strategy has the potential to offer significant rewards when the price of oil turns higher.

