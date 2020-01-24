XP Is Doing A Great Job Of Becoming The Next Charles Schwab Of Brazil

XP (XP) is a Brazilian brokerage firm that is trying to position itself as the Charles Schwab of Brazil. The company is doing a good job taking market share from the five major banks in Brazil. The IPO was back in December and the stock has been on a tear since then.

The stock trades for $42.38 and the market cap is $23.4 billion.

Sales exploded from 1.347 billion reais in 2016 to 3.216 billion reais in 2018. Net income went from 244 million reais to 465 million reais over that time frame. As of the last nine months of last year, sales jumped to 3.695 billion reais.

Source: Company's website

There is a dual voting class structure with A and B shares. The A shares receive one vote at Annual Meetings and B shares 10 votes. The A shares only get a 14.6% vote share but have 63% of the equity. Dual share classes can be annoying. We like one share, one vote. There are 347.6 million A shares and 204 million B shares.

Morgan Stanley had a price target of $45, which the stock has met. The investment bank has estimates for 45¢ for 2019, 61¢ for 2020, and 98¢ for 2021. The investment bank thinks that Brazil and its investing industry is going to do well with low interest rates and higher incomes.

In Barron's Roundtable, Henry Ellenbogen noted that XP is basically the Charles Schwab of Brazil. 90% of client assets are held in proprietary products, mainly at the five major banks. XP has 6,000 financial advisors and 120 mutual fund families. As of the moment, XP holds only 4% of the market but is taking in 25% of incremental flow. Ellenbogen further stated, "We think this is a company that could grow three to four times, and we think it would then be trading around 20 to 25 times earnings. If it did that, the stock would basically be a double or triple."

Data by YCharts

According to the company's filing, five banks, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB), Bradesco (BBD), Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY), Caixa Economica Federal (OTCPK:CAIXY), and Santander (BSBR), accounted for 93% of the $8.6 trillion (reais) in investment AUM. The report went to opine that the big five were expensive, pushed their own products, didn't have a lot of choices, and had poor service. In other words, what the brokerage industry was like 20 years ago in the U.S.

XP was founded by Guilherme Benchimol, its current CEO, and Marcelo Maisonnave in 2001. They felt that many Brazilians did not know much about investing and they thought that they'd change this. Since then, the company has taken off. Benchimol has a 47% voting stake and a 7% equity share. Itaú Unibanco made a big investment and now has a 49.9% equity stake and a 30.06% voting share. Private Equity group Great Atlantic of Connecticut holds 17.32%.

The IPO raised almost $2 billion. The initial price was $22 to $25 but the stock jumped to $27 on the first day of trading back in December. As you can see, the stock has really run. This is what everyone wants in an IPO but rarely gets. Most of the time, the IPO falls right back to earth in pricing. It was the fourth largest IPO of 2019.

No doubt, XP is in growth mode. We Americans can see what the company is doing because the investing industry is quite advanced here-not in Brazil. The big five banks in Brazil are changing their ways but are slow to catch up to XP.

My knock on XP is of course on the annoying dual share class. Brazil was supposed to be getting away from this model with the passage of reforms knows as Novo Mercado, Portuguese for new market. As you know, some of the biggest companies in the country were rocked by a bribery scandal known as Operation Car Wash. Top management from Petrobras (PBR), JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), and others were caught up bribing the top echelon of government and many people went to jail. Mind you, Petrobras is the largest oil company in Latin America and JBS is about the largest meat company in the world. Did XP's management get caught up in this mess? No. But it is a huge risk of doing business in Brazil. It's a developing market. That's the double-edged sword of investing in a company like this.

The second challenge is how many more stock offerings is XP going to have? With every offering, shareholders get diluted.

The Brazilian reais is as weak right now as it has been in years. It only takes 24¢ to buy one reais. Nine years ago it took 62¢. If you think our Central Bank prints money, you should see their central bank. If Brazilian investors are smart, they'll used brokerage companies like XP and invest internationally. Why? The Brazilian market is small and there are many more opportunities abroad. Your investments there take a hit with the weaker currency.

I like XP. I'm going to follow it. The stock has been moving up so fast that I've had to update this article as I'm writing. If you want a high flyer, this might be for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.