Macy's: The Valuation Doesn't Add Up

Macy's (NYSE:M) stock hasn't done too well since the second half of FY15. Macy's was trading close to $73 per share before seeing roughly 77% of its market value evaporate, leaving it at levels around $17.60 per share. However, Macy's has a completely deflated book value, is trading under its deflated book value, has lost far more market value than total revenue stream, and has exhibited success with its online growth initiatives. These factors, as well as its 8.61% dividend yield, make Macy's stock worth consideration at current market levels.

Macy's Book Value and Real Estate, and Why They Matter

Book value is investor equity. The Buffett-Graham coined cigar butt ideology is one based on companies that are worth more dead than alive - or those with book values higher than market price. Book value per share is the amount an investor could expect to receive in the case of dissolution. In Macy's case, that would be roughly $21 per share, representative of 19% upside.

The book value picture for Macy's gets much brighter too. The value of Macy's real estate has been heavily debated in the retail investor community. I like to look at gross and net PP&E to get an idea of what Macy's has paid for its PP&E in relation to what it has depreciated. Gross PP&E is what a company paid for its PP&E versus net PP&E is the depreciated value of gross PP&E.

This is significant because Macy's PP&E assets make up a large majority of its book value. Considering Macy's most recent 3Q19 report shows gross PP&E of roughly $14 billion with net PP&E at roughly $9.1 billion, we have $4.9 billion of depreciated book value. For perspective, Starboard Value placed a $21 billion price tag on Macy's real estate. Investors need to keep in mind all of Macy's gross PP&E is real estate that has realistically been appreciating over time. It's safe to say Macy's is trading 11% under a book value that is already deflated by a significant amount. With Macy's current book value at $6.436 billion, the additional $4.9 billion in property value would raise that book value to $11.336 billion, or $36.69 per share of intrinsic book value.

Macy's Online Performance Isn't Half Bad

Macy's saw triple-digit growth in its application downloads and is on track to achieve $1.5 billion in sales from the app through FY19. Considering Macy's delivered $1 billion in sales from its application in FY18, it is clear Macy's is growing online sales at a rapid rate.

Additionally, I think society has failed to recognize that the majority of retail sales are still occurring in-store. According to Statista, only 12.4% of total retail sales are forecasted to occur via e-commerce by 2020. Well over 80% of total retail sales are still occurring in-store in the U.S., yet we're seeing retailers being valued like their services are completely obsolete to society. This is metric rings loud for Macy's. The reason being, Macy's TTM revenue sits at $25.45 billion with $1.5 billion coming from its online application. This means that Macy's online application sales already account for 5.9% of its total revenue. With the total market forecasted to average 12.4% of retail sales online, Macy's isn't far from capturing a proportionate online market share, especially when considering how rapidly its online sales are growing.

Loss of Market Value in Relation to Revenue Discrepancy

Another massive discrepancy I'd like to note is that Macy's revenue peaked in FY15 along with its market prices. In FY15, Macy's share prices reached close to $73 per share, with revenue topping out at $28.11 billion. Macy's current TTM revenue sits at $25.45 billion, with market prices close around $17 per share. I find it hard to justify Macy's losing roughly 77% of its market value over the same time period that it only lost 9.5% of its total revenue stream.

Macy's Dividend

Macy's dividend is no joke, yielding 8.61% with an annualized payout of $1.51 per share. That is representative of roughly a 63% payout ratio. With FY19 earnings guidance forecasting $2.67 per share, the dividend is comfortably covered. Macy's 4Q results will give us a better idea of what to expect in terms of dividend moving forward. So long as sales decline or even remain identical, I don't see a dividend raise in the near future. Macy's hasn't increased its dividend since FY16 and also hasn't cut it. For now, the hefty 8.61% yield appears to be safe, making it a strong passive income stock.

Macy's Weakened Sales Could Continue to Lower Market Price

While the majority of retail sales still occur in-store, Macy's has still posted declining comparable sales figures for consecutive years. Revenue is down 9.5% from FY15 and FY19 comparable sales are forecasted to finish up (1.5%) - (1%). This can very likely be correlated to the fact that Macy's has been working on a ton of restructuring. It has been rolling out Macy's Backstage stores, closing/selling underperforming stores, and investing heavily in its online platform. Even though Macy's revenue declines haven't been all that horrible in retrospect, the market is expecting the worse. Bottom line, if Macy's online platform and brick-and-mortar optimization efforts don't mitigate or reverse sales declines soon, Macy's stock could tumble further.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Macy's current market valuation simply doesn't add up. Macy's has a completely deflated book value, is trading under its deflated book value, has lost far more market value than total revenue stream, has exhibited success with its online growth initiatives, and offers an eye-popping 8.61% dividend yield. Macy's has been unduly punished by an overly speculative market, making the stock worth consideration at current market prices.

