Netflix: The Subscriber Growth Miss In The U.S. Is Not The Elephant In The Room

Competition for Netflix in the United States is another thing that I'm not worried about at this point.

There are a couple of reasons to believe that investors should not worry about this.

Netflix missed its guidance for U.S. subscriber growth and there's much being said about this by both bulls and bears.

The going has been good for Netflix (NFLX) investors in the last 5 years despite the challenges that seemed to bury the company for good, including competition from rivals, the negative free cash flow, and the ever-increasing debt pile. The company continued to gain subscribers around the world and there was no slowing down of the U.S. segment either. Both revenue and net income increased by double-digits in each of the last 4 years, and that set the platform for a stellar performance of its shares in the market.

When the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings yesterday, the shares fell 2% in the after-hours trading. This was primarily driven by the U.S. subscriber miss, and since then, a few explanations have been provided by both bulls and bears to justify this or to claim that this marks the beginning of the end for the streaming giant. However, I believe there's a bigger problem that needs to be addressed; can Netflix achieve growth in emerging markets like it did in the U.S.? I'm certain that growth will be achieved, but at the same time, I believe it won't be as spectacular as it was in the U.S. and that it would take much more time than it took in the U.S. as well. This leads me to avoid Netflix (as an investor, not as a consumer) and wait for a better opportunity.

The talk of the town; the U.S. subscriber miss

The United States is still the most important market for Netflix from an earnings perspective. The fourth-quarter of 2019 was a very important one for both the company and the industry as it was the very first quarter in which Netflix went head-on with the likes of Apple TV+ and Disney+. The result, however, was not thrilling for Netflix investors. The company added 420,000 subscribers in Q4 against its prior guidance for 600,000 subscribers. It's important to note that this guidance was well-below the 1.5 million subscribers Netflix added in the fourth quarter of 2018, but the company still could not achieve this.

This is the explanation given by Netflix in its latest shareholder letter:

Our low membership growth in UCAN is probably due to our recent price changes and to U.S. competitive launches.

There are a few reasons why I'm not worried about this, however.

First, the target market for Netflix in the U.S. has still not been entirely captured by the company. At the end of 2019, there were 128 million households in the U.S., according to data from Statista. The number of households with fixed-broadband access stood at 110 million and the latest Netflix earnings report reveals that the company had around 62 million paying subscribers in the United States. These numbers suggest that there are still households that Netflix can tap into.

Second, a subscriber does not necessarily have to let go of one service provider to use the services of another. This is one of the biggest differences between over-the-top (OTT) services and traditional cable-TV. This means that Netflix can still survive even if Apple TV+, Disney+, and Peacock gain traction. In short, there could be multiple winners in this industry. According to a research report by Parks Associates, 46% of U.S. households have subscribed to more than one OTT service as of October 2019.

Parks Associates analyst Steve Nason wrote:

Most OTT households are anchored by one of the three major OTT services - Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video - but consumers are finding that they can't fulfill all their interests through a single service.

In the most likely scenario, Netflix will grow its subscriber base in the U.S. at a slow and steady rate in the next 5 years. Expecting the company to deliver as attractive numbers as posted in the last 5 years does not seem rational.

The elephant in the room; growth potential (or not) outside the U.S.

The numbers reported yesterday (January 21) confirmed two important things about Netflix's growth potential outside North America.

As anticipated, the company will continue to grow faster outside the U.S. The profitability outside the United States is not eye-catching

The first point has become common market knowledge over the last couple of years but the latter is something investors continue to ignore. The below chart illustrates the average revenue per user (ARPU) Netflix generated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

While it's evident that Netflix earns much better revenue per subscriber in the United States and Canada, there's another important trend in the making. Netflix is failing to grow ARPU in its international segment.

Even though the company is adding subscribers at an attractive pace outside the U.S., these additions do not bring in as much revenue as subscriber additions in the United States.

The price hikes in late-2018 have helped the ARPU growth in America but it has been the opposite in some other regions. For instance, last July, the company launched a mobile-only service in India that costs just $2.80 per month. Such low-cost plans might be helping Netflix gain subscribers but not the operating margins and profitability. Netflix will certainly have to introduce many such low-cost services to gain traction in emerging markets as consumers in these regions are much more price-sensitive than in the United States, Canada, or any other developed country. While I do not think that it's a bad strategy to first gain subscribers and then monetize them for a long time, this means that growth will be much slower in the short to intermediate future.

The internet penetration in the U.S. and Europe is close to 90% but the story outside these two regions is a complete contrast. Asia, which is home to more than 4.3 billion people, still has a penetration rate below 55%.

Many developing countries are focused on providing access to the internet to their residents and massive infrastructure projects are being carried out by authorities to achieve this. Eventually, the internet penetration rate in Africa, Asia, and Latin America will converge with the more developed regions of the world but this will take time and billions of dollars' worth investments. This means that Netflix could soon hit a speed bump in the growth of subscribers outside the United States as well, which is not good news.

There's another misconception that needs to be addressed as well. Because my roots go back to Sri Lanka; a developing nation, I believe I'm in a better position to address this issue than someone who has lived his entire adulthood in a developed country. A quick search for "Price of Mobile Internet Worldwide" will reveal that access to the internet using a mobile device in the U.S. is much more expensive than in many emerging countries, which is not entirely true.

For example, back in Sri Lanka, the average price that a user has to pay for 1GB is very low in dollar terms, but the caveat is that there are no unlimited plans whatsoever. A fair user policy (FUP) will usually trigger once the user reaches a data limit such as 5GBs per month, which would reduce the speeds to a mere 400kbps. Let alone using Netflix, this would barely allow a user to do a basic Google search. This is the same with many developing countries in Asia. Not surprisingly, this is the same case with fixed broadband subscriptions as well, but usually, the FUP limit is set at a higher data usage limit such as 30GBs per month, depending on the cost and speed of the plan. The situation in developed countries is entirely different as soft data limits are set at a much higher data usage level for mobile data plans and fixed broadbands plans generally enable unlimited browsing.

Going by the data usage guidelines provided by Netflix, users from many developing regions of the world will find it difficult to stream videos to their heart's content.

For Netflix to expand exponentially in developing regions of the world, this has to change. Change it will but this will take many years, meaning that the company is more likely to be limited in its ability to grow in these parts of the world.

The internet speeds also play a major role in the growth of OTT service providers and it shouldn't surprise investors that outside of developing countries, internet speeds could drastically decrease.

Here are the internet speeds that Netflix recommends.

Many users in Netflix's target markets are constrained by both the speed and the data usage limits. This is going to be a problem for the company in its mission to achieve growth outside the United States.

Takeaway

The U.S. subscriber miss has become hot news overnight but, in all fairness, this was to be expected. There was no way that Netflix was going to gain as many subscribers as they did in the early stage of their business operations. The U.S. is increasingly becoming a mature market for the company and the focus is on improving its numbers outside the country. However, that is when the company will face its biggest challenge, but not due to any lack of content or more than $14 billion of debt in its balance sheet. The game-changer here is the demographics.

I am, however, not a Netflix bear. I do think that Netflix would overcome any form of competition in the long run and will make its presence felt in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. However, this will not be an easy task and will probably take much longer than what investors are pricing in today. Not to forget, the company is no longer poised to grow exponentially in the U.S. either. This means that the management would be prompted to guide for lower numbers in the coming quarters and maybe years, which could lead to a significant decline in the share price before the demographic situation change outside the U.S. and Netflix enters its second phase of growth.

I'm a Netflix user and has been so for quite some time now. I love the content that they come up with, so do my colleagues. But, there's little reason to like the stock at the current market price of around $335. Even though I believe the long-term prospects for the company are positive, my analysis leads me to conclude that in the short to medium term, the share price will come under pressure from lower-than-expected growth.

