The Current Pullback In Copper Is A Buying Opportunity

Many market participants believe that copper is the commodity that diagnoses the health and wellbeing of the global economy. Copper is an industrial metal and a building block of infrastructure around the globe.

These days, since China is the world's most populous nation with the second-leading economy, copper is a barometer for economic conditions in the Asian country.

During the height of double-digit percentage economic growth in China, the price of copper traded above the $4 per pound level. In 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2011 the price of the red metal responded to growing Chinese demand. Before 2005, the price of the base metal never traded above the 1988 high of $1.6065 per pound.

After reaching a low of $2.4675 in early September 2019, copper rose steadily to a high of $2.8860 per pound on January 16. The price corrected over the recent trading sessions and was over 20 cents below the high from the prior week on January 24. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (JJC) follows the price of the base metal higher and lower.

The trade deal with China pushes copper over the $2.80 level

The price of copper rose steadily from the early September low that took the price of the red metal to $2.4675 per pound, the lowest level since December 2016.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the copper futures market moved from oversold to overbought territory from September through January. Price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed lower as the market ran out of buying at the $2.8860 level on January 16.

The price of copper peaked on the day after the US and China signed a "phase one" trade agreement that de-escalated the trade war that had weighed on the Chinese economy. Since then, selling accelerated on the back of a correction that has taken the price of crude oil lower. The energy commodity dropped from over $65 per barrel on January 8 to under $54 on January 24. At the same time, the outbreak of a highly contagious virus in China could be a factor. The Chinese economy could suffer after putting seven cities with over 20 million people under lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Another issue that has weighed on the price of copper recently has been a sudden spike in warehouse stocks on the LME.

A rise in LME stockpiles ignites a downside correction

On January 21, copper stocks on the London Metals Exchange fell to a new low of 124,225 metric tons.

Source: Kitco/LME

According to the LME website, as of January 23, 190,350 tons of copper were sitting in the exchange's warehouses, an increase of 66,125 tons, or over 53% in a very short period. The increase in stockpiles is weighing on the price of the nonferrous metal.

Open interest rose with the price of the red metal

Open interest measures the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. When open interest increases with the price of an asset, it typically provides technical validation of a bullish trend. When the metric rises as prices decline, it is often a validation of a bearish trend. However, when the open interest falls, it does not validate a price trend. Open interest data can be a useful tool when analyzing the strength of a price trend or correction in a market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that open interest fell to a low of 206,085 contracts on December 5 when the price of March copper futures was below the $2.68 per pound level. The rally that took the price to a high of $2.8860 on January 16 came as the metric rose to 287,029 contracts, the day the price reached its most recent peak. The price of copper rose by over 7.8%, while open interest increased by over 39% over the same period. The recent correction in the price which took it below $2.70 per pound on the March futures contract came as open interest turned lower and was at the 268,362-contract level on January 23. While the sudden rise in stocks is a bearish sign for the copper market, the decline in open interest is not necessarily a harbinger for lower prices.

Volatility is low - options are not expensive

The primary determinate of the price of call and put options is implied volatility, which is the market's perception of the futures price variance of an asset. Implied volatility is often a function of historical volatility. High levels of price variance cause option prices to rise, while narrow trading ranges and slow and steady price action cause the costs of purchasing a call or put option to decline.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX copper futures shows that the monthly price volatility measure was at just under the 15.50% level at the end of last week. Over the past decade, the metric ranged from 12.17% to around 40%.

Weekly historical volatility in the copper futures arena was around the 14.25% level at the end of last week, while the daily metric was at 15.50%. The bottom line is that the low level of the measure of price variance makes option prices inexpensive. Purchasing a call option on copper will limit the downside exposure while leaving the upside open if the price of copper rebounds and heads towards a test of technical resistance around the $3 per pound level.

JJC for those who do not trade futures on COMEX or forwards on the LME

The most direct route for a risk position in the copper market is via the futures and futures option on the COMEX division of the CME or the forwards or options on forwards on the London Metals Exchange. For those who do not venture into those markets, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN provides an alternative. The fund summary for JJC states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the âindex components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JJC is a small ETN product with only $13.8 million in net assets that trades an average of 3,587 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The limited liquidity of the product can make bid-offer spreads wider than products with more volume. However, JJC does a reasonable job tracking the price of COMEX copper futures. The price of nearby COMEX futures rose from $2.4675 in early September to $2.8860 on January 16, a rise of 17%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JJC moved from $38.63 to $45.20 per share or the same 17%.

The most significant factor for the future path of least resistance of the price of copper was the "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China. The current Coronavirus and rise in stockpiles could turn out to be temporary events, but they are pushing the price of the red metal lower. I favor call options on the red metal in the current environment, given the low level of historical volatility. I view the current correction as a scale-down buying opportunity in the base metal that reflects the state of the Chinese and global economies.

