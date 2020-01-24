State Street: Up With Events

Longer-term holders may be content with good ROTE and a 10% all-in yield, including repurchases. But, for investors with a shorter time perspective, now is probably a good opportunity to lock in profits.

1Q20 also poses a short-term challenge with tough YoY comps, meaning we are likely to see a steep decline in both net interest and fee income.

The rally has rectified a big valuation discount to trust peers that previously existed, and my target of $85 implies the upside is now limited.

State Street has had a fantastic run, up 60% from September lows, and it was capped off last week by a 5th consecutive quarterly EPS beat in 4Q.

4Q results last week delivered another pop for holders of State Street (NYSE:STT), with EPS and revenues topping estimates for a fifth straight quarter and sending the shares 3% higher. This brings total gains from last September's low to 60% (all credit to fellow contributor Ian Bezek who aced this particular call and got his 60% a year early).

The market liked not just the earnings beat but also the fact that STT showed an inflexion in fee income, which grew 5% QoQ after several quarters of decline. The company also stuck to its bullish forward targets for 10-15% annual EPS growth and medium-term ROE of 12-15%. This is a relief after a year that has seen unrelenting pressure on the trust business model from custodial fee concessions as active asset managers turn the screw in an effort to pass on the corrosive impact of passive strategies on their own P&L.

Source: 4Q19 earnings presentation

From a strategic standpoint, I think STT is doing a lot of things right.

In particular, the urgency with which it is tackling its cost base is commendable. Expenses were down 2% YoY in 4Q, and management's target is to cut by a further 1% in 2020.

This contrasts with a much more leisurely approach by some peers, notably Bank of New York Mellon (BK), which has guided to a 2% expense increase this year, despite facing all the same fee and net interest income pressures as State Street. STT posted better operating leverage in 4Q, and this will probably continue judging by their respective forward guidance for 2020.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Nevertheless, I'm calling the top on the share price for the time being for three key reasons that I elaborate on below.

1. Valuation looks up with events

The 60% rally we've seen in the last half-year leaves 2020 PE on 11.8x and P/TNAV on 2.12x. These aren't stretched multiples, but they're no longer screamingly cheap as they were last summer.

Notably, on both metrics, STT is now at a small premium to BK (11.5x and 2.02x) despite BK being the more profitable of the two (FY19 ROTE 23% vs 16%) and despite BK posting more resilient revenue performance in 2019 (revenues flat vs. STT -4%).

The picture relative to Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is similar, and there's no longer any major P/TNAV differential between them.

Source: YCharts

From a portfolio perspective, my view is also that 2020 will see a rotation out of quality and into value within the banking sector. We've started to see this already through the 4Q reporting season, by which I mean that the stocks that have sold off are those already generating cyclically high ROTE where the upside now looks very limited, especially with further margin pressure to absorb over the next couple of quarters at least. This holds for names like BK but also PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), which have also fared poorly through results.

In contrast, investors are buying low P/TNAV names where there is perceived to be further headroom on ROTE. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is the clearest example, but the same holds for Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), which have also performed well.

STT falls into the "quality" bracket in my view, trading on much higher P/TNAV than commercial banking peers due to its relatively high ROTE. That could count against it as we move through 2020, especially if the company hit further earnings "air pockets".

Source: author's calculations based on SA consensus data

Looking at fundamental value using a ROTE/cost of equity methodology, I get to a target price of $85. This is based on current Street consensus estimates, which see STT delivering 19% ROTE in 2021 and dividend per share of $2.2 this year and $2.3 next year. I've also assumed this year's $2bn repurchase programme continues at the same level in 2020/2021.

With less than 10% upside, I'd no longer categorize STT as a 'Buy'.

Source: author's calculations

2. 1Q20 could be challenging

A large part of the reason the shares rallied on last week's 4Q announcement was because of relief about management's 2020 guidance.

It was noticeably more bullish than BK the day before. Specifically, management talked of 1-3% fee income growth and a further 1% decline in expenses. By implication, this could see STT post revenue growth this year and 1-2% positive operating leverage.

In contrast, BK's guide for 2% expense growth and non-committal comments on the revenue outlook left most investors fearing that 2020 could see hefty negative operating leverage.

Source: 4Q19 earnings presentation

The problem I see with this guidance is it has set expectations high. This wouldn't be such a problem if we didn't have a difficult first quarter to contend with.

But guidance for 1Q was much more downbeat for the full-year overall, with management indicating 2-3% lower fee revenues and 5% lower NII.

This risk is that a weak set of 1Q numbers could destabilize full-year expectations, even if management thinks it can make up ground in 2Q-4Q. Analysts tend to operate on straight-line thinking: if the comps are all negative in 1Q, there's likely to be a strong assumption they'll be negative for the full-year irrespective of what management says.

With the share price coming off the back of a very big upward move lately, I can quite easily see 1Q being a material negative catalyst.

Source: 4Q19 earnings call

3. The longer-term challenges haven't gone away

Aside from the cyclical challenge posed by lower interest rates (particularly brutal for trust banks because of their large portfolios of short-maturity securities and large balances of non-interest bearing deposits), there are clear longer-term threats to the fee base of trust banks.

In particular:

Low-fee passive investment strategies are putting unrelenting margin pressure on the institutional investor clients of trust banks. The logical reaction of these clients is to press for ever-lower fees for custodial services. Fee-concessions have become a fact of life.

Concurrent with this, banks looking to diversify away from poor returning investment banking have homed in on securities services and as a profitable, low-capital consuming alternative. JPM has been particularly aggressive in the US, winning, for example, $1tn of custody assets from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in 2017. This is compounding the margin pressures.

STT hasn't avoided the fallout. If we look over a 4-year horizon back to 2015, the pressure on fee margins is very obvious from the fact that, while fee-based Assets under Management and Assets under Custody have grown by 6% and 9% CAGR, respectively, fee income has grown by only 2%. Indeed STT's biggest revenue driver has been run-of-the-mill NII, up 5% CAGR despite the difficult rate environment. This is a low multiple source of revenue, and the fact it has provided a lot of recent growth is not particularly helpful to the valuation ratings of the trust banks.

Source: company data

Extending this picture by looking at the comparison to BK, STT hasn't fared particularly well in a relative sense either. 4Q saw some respite, with fees rebounding by 5% QoQ, but otherwise, STT showed marked underperformance throughout last year. This was particularly true across several of the main fee buckets, as the chart below highlights.

Source: company data

Conclusions

STT has had a great run, and most of the near-term upside now looks to be behind us, in my view. Guidance for 1Q suggests the start to the year will be tougher, and it may drag investor attention back to the longer-term structural headwinds facing trust banks.

It's true there is yield support for STT in the form of a 3% dividend and 7% repurchase programme. This may be enough justification for longer-term holders to sit tight.

But if capital return is the criterion, then there are higher yielding alternatives among the commercial banking names: Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and C will both pay all-in yields of 14% over the 2019/2020 CCAR period running until June. I'd be recommending to lock-in profits on STT and to look at recycling into those names instead.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

I am/we are long JPM, BAC, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.