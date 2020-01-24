Coronavirus Will Keep The Wall Of Worry Intact

Just when it looked as if stock investors had run out of things to worry about, the potentially global nature of the coronavirus has provided them with a fresh fear. From a contrarian's perspective, that's good news for the bull market since it should keep the famous "wall of worry" intact. In this report, we'll discuss how the latest health-related fear will result in higher short interest in the coming days and weeks, thereby helping the bulls maintain their control of the intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. I'll also make the case that investors will soon likely have another buying opportunity in China stocks in the virus's wake.

Most investors are aware of the Wall Street bromide that every bull market needs a wall of worry to climb. Before this week, some well-known hedge fund managers were openly concerned that the wall was in desperate need of repair. After all, the equity market had completely discounted most of the known negative variables which had bolstered the bull's wall in 2019. For a good part of last year, the bull could rely on investors' constant fears over the U.S.-China trade war. After both nations announced a trade truce last fall, however, participants rejoiced and purchased stocks with abandon. For everyone knew that a suspension of the tariff war would be good news for stocks.

Entering the new year, however, the market had long since digested this "news" and its potentially bullish implication. It was clearly time for investors to face the reality that there was seemingly no negative news catalysts on the immediate horizon that might serve to prop up the bull's deteriorating "wall." But as is normally the case in any bull market, fresh worries are always easy to find.

The market's latest obsession has come in the form of a health-related scare. In China, several outbreaks of the coronavirus have been making news headlines and have prompted fears that the disease may spread to the U.S. Protective measures have been put in place by officials in several nations to guard against the virus' spread. The Associated Press, by way of MarketWatch, reports:

Concerned about a global outbreak similar to SARS, a different coronavirus that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003, numerous nations have adopted screening measures for travelers arriving from China, especially those from Wuhan.

Without diminishing the social significance and threat to human life this virus presents, some pertinent observations can be made about it from an investment perspective. The first one is that the heightened fears over this virus and its potentially devastating impact will provide some needed support for the bull's worry wall. Investors who trade the headlines are no doubt looking for short selling opportunities in China ADRs or any industry which could be impacted by the coronavirus. This, in turn, will boost the market's already high level of short interest and will serve as fuel for future short-covering rallies.

One example of how many traders have already embraced a bearish posture in the U.S. broad market is shown by the high number of net short positions in the S&P 500 (SPX). According to the IG Client Sentiment Report provided by DailyFX, only 24% of clients were long the SPX compared with 76% short. From a contrarian's perspective, this usually means the market is poised to continue rising whenever an upward trend is well established. Bulls can, therefore, take heart from this data.

Another observation I would make is that back in 2003 when investors' concerns over the SARS virus in China were at a peak, many excellent buying opportunities in Chinese equities emerged. In 2003, China's stock market, as measured by the Shanghai Composite Index (below), was in decline. But the containment of the SARS virus later that year saw a major low established in Chinese equities. As the following graph shows, there was a lively rally in China stocks during the late 2003-to-early-2004 in the wake of the SARS scare.

History usually repeats where the market is concerned, so we'll likely get another good entry point for buying China-related ADRs and ETFs at some point in the coming weeks. Below is a graph of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which clearly had a news-related pullback recently. Once the fallout from this health scare has ended and the negative repercussions of the virus have been completely discounted, I expect China stocks to have a lively rebound. Moreover, given how many China ADRs are listed on the NYSE, the U.S. broad market will also likely benefit from the short covering that will inevitably follow once investors' worst fears have been allayed.

Internally, the U.S. equity market has taken the latest news pertaining to the coronavirus in stride. At no point this week has the number of new 52-week lows on the NYSE risen above 40, which indicates there is still no internal selling pressure to speak of right now. Moreover, new 52-week highs on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq continue to overpower the new lows by a substantial margin. This strongly suggests that there is more than enough incremental demand for equities to keep the market's rising trend intact. In other words, investors should ignore the scary headlines and continue to focus on the opportunities this bull market continues to provide.

In summary, the "wall of worry" for the U.S. equity market will, ultimately, benefit from the latest health scare. Anything that gives investors something to fear will result in increased short interest, which, in turn, can be used to fuel future rallies. China stocks, moreover, will likely soon resume their bullish trend once the coronavirus has been completely contained and the bears will be forced to cover their fear-driven short positions. Investors are, therefore, justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term bias toward equities.

