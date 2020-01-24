Park Aerospace: Strong Financial Position Supports Further Special Dividends

Thankfully their financial position remains very clean and healthy, meanwhile it seems likely they can safely return a further 35% of their current market value in the coming years.

Naturally, these are clearly unsustainable perpetually into the future, which poses an interesting question regarding the length of time they can continue and whether they have endangered their financial position.

Introduction

Even though Park Aerospace (PKE) may only be a small company they certainly have been providing some very big dividend payments during the last few years through the use of special dividends. The notion that these special dividends cannot continue forever into the future should come as no surprise, as their trailing dividend yield would approach a 30% based on their share price as of the time of writing. Nevertheless this still poses an important question regarding the length of time these can continue and whether they have thus far endangered their financial position.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author

Even though their free cash flow turned negative during the first nine months of 2019, this was simply due to a working capital build that should theoretically reverse in the short term. If their working capital movements were neutral during this time period, their free cash flow would have been considerably better at $4.418m. Their last special dividend of $4.25 per share cost a total of $87.203m, which clearly exceeds their free cash flow by a very significant magnitude.

Image Source: Author

Seeing as though their special dividends have not been funded through free cash flow it was very reassuring to see that instead of increasing their debt, they are being funded through drawing down their cash balance. During the last three years they have never recorded any debt and thus this bodes very positively for their financial position. Nevertheless, it is still important to ensure that drawing down on their cash balance has not endangered their financial health through lowering their liquidity.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow clearly cannot cover their massive special dividend payments, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Given their net cash position there were no reasons to consider many of the normal leverage ratios, such as interest coverage as well as net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow. Both their current ratio and debt to equity ratio strongly indicate they have a very clean and healthy financial position, especially when combined with their positive free cash flow. This subsequently indicates that they can continue to afford returning more of their spare capital to shareholders.

Based upon their current financial position and performance, I believe they can afford to safely return at least a further $120m through special dividends. This would still leave them with a net cash position and with a current ratio of approximately 6.74 as well as a debt to equity ratio of approximately 0.57, both of which would still be the envy of many other companies.

Conclusion

Their market capitalization is $340m as of the time of writing and thus I estimate they can safely afford to return at least a further 35% of their current market value through special dividends in the coming years. Barring a sudden black swan event occurring that ravishes their finances, this lowers the risk for their shareholders who can almost guarantee getting approximately one third of their investment returned.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Park Aerospace's 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.